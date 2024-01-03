Hypothyroidism Reviews 2024: Best Hospital for Hypothyroidism Treatment, Symptoms & Causes

you have hypothyroidism or think you might have it, you may feel worried, unsure, and even afraid. That’s how most people with a long-term illness feel at first. But you are not alone. We and other people who have this illness are here to support you. On this page, you will learn the facts and problems of this illness, as well as the best ways to treat it, live with it, find other people who have it, and get the important information you need to do well. We know you have many questions… and we are here to answer them.

Hypothyroidism is when your thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormones. A low thyroid gland can make you gain weight, feel tired, and be cold all the time.

Thyroid hormones (thyroxine) control metabolism, which is how your body uses energy. If you have low thyroxine, many of your body’s functions slow down.

About 4.6% of the peopleTrusted Source in the United States of America who are 12 years old or older have hypothyroidism.

The thyroid gland is in the front of your neck below the larynx, or voice box, and has two parts, one on each side of your windpipe.

The making of thyroid hormones is controlled by thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), which is made by the pituitary gland.

The pituitary gland is controlled by the hypothalamus, a part of the brain. TSH makes sure that your body has enough thyroid hormones for its needs.

This article talks about the signs, causes, ways to treat, and things that increase the chance of getting hypothyroidism."

“Hypothyroidism is when you don’t have enough thyroid hormone in your body and it can make you very sick if you don’t get treatment. It can affect many parts of your body, but especially your heart. Doctors can tell if you have hypothyroidism by measuring two things in your blood: TSH and fT4. If your TSH is high and your fT4 is low, you have overt hypothyroidism. If your TSH is high but your fT4 is normal, you have subclinical hypothyroidism, which means your thyroid is starting to fail.

Hypothyroidism can happen for different reasons, depending on where the problem is: in your thyroid, in your brain, or in other places. The most common type is acquired primary hypothyroidism, which means your thyroid stops working because of something that happens after you are born. This can be because you don’t get enough iodine in your diet, or because your immune system attacks your thyroid.

Hypothyroidism usually develops slowly and you may not notice the symptoms until later. The symptoms can vary a lot and some people have more than others, especially pregnant women and children. The main treatment for hypothyroidism is a medicine called LT4, which replaces the missing thyroid hormone. Many people take this medicine every day and feel better. But some people still have problems even after their TSH and fT4 levels are normal. They may not be happy with their quality of life. More studies are needed to find out how to improve the treatment for hypothyroidism, especially for pregnant women, and whether adding another medicine called liothyronine can help with the symptoms, the satisfaction, and the long-term outcomes.”

"What is hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism happens when your body does not make enough thyroid hormones. The thyroid is a small, wing-shaped gland that sits below your voice box. It makes hormones that help your body control and use energy.

Thyroid hormones affect things like how your heart pumps and how your stomach works. Without enough thyroid hormones, your body’s normal functions start to slow down.

Hypothyroidism is also called low thyroid. It usually affects people over 60 years old and is more common in women than men. It can be found through a regular blood test or when you have symptoms.

Subclinical hypothyroidism is a mild and early form of the problem.

If you have been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, you should know that treatment is easy, safe, and effective.

Most treatments use artificial hormones to make up for the low hormone levels in your body. These hormones will do what your body cannot do on its own and help your body’s functions go back to normal.

Why does your thyroid matter?

Your thyroid can act in two ways: It can be too active or not active enough. Hypothyroidism is a long-term problem where you have a low thyroid. But to really know what that means, you first have to know what your thyroid is and how it works in your body.

The thyroid is a wing-shaped gland on the lower part of the front of your neck. If you make a V shape with your two thumbs, that is about the size and shape of a healthy thyroid. It is a hormone-making gland, which means it makes hormones, especially thyroid hormone.

Hypothyroidism (or low thyroid) is when the thyroid gland does not make enough of some important hormones. This makes the body use energy more slowly, and chemical activity (metabolism) in the cells slows down.

Hypothyroidism is a common problem, especially in adult women. But kids can have it too. Some kids are born with it — this is called born-with hypothyroidism. Others get it later, usually when they are older kids or teens. The most common cause of hypothyroidism in kids and teens is the immune system disease Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

What does the thyroid hormone do?

Thyroid hormone has a big role in your body’s ability to use energy for everyday things like your heartbeat, stomach functions, brain growth, and muscle movement. But in people with hypothyroidism, your thyroid does not make enough of this hormone or the hormone does not work well in your body. And when you do not have enough of it, organs all over your body slow down, leading to many symptoms that make your life worse — from feeling tired to having stomach problems and more — and they can get worse over time if not treated.

About 20 million Americans have thyroid problems — but up to 60% do not even know it. Hypothyroidism is the most common type of thyroid problem, affecting around 5% of Americans over 12 years old. And while it can happen to anyone at any age, people over 60 years old are the most likely to have this problem — especially women who have stopped having periods — with the problem eight to nine times more likely to happen in women than men, according to a study in Advances in Therapy.

Many cases are mild and may not have clear symptoms, while others can be more serious. The wide effects of hypothyroidism can make this a hard problem to live with, which is why it is so important to get tested and treated.

"How Do You Know If You Have Hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism means your thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormone. Thyroid hormone helps your body work well. Sometimes, you may not feel any different if you have mild hypothyroidism. But if your thyroid hormone levels are very low, you may notice some changes. These are some of the signs:

feeling tired feeling sad having dry skin or losing hair feeling cold having weak muscles having trouble remembering or focusing having hard stools having a swollen face gaining weight (even if you eat the same or less and move more) growing slowly developing slowly in puberty having irregular periods in girls

Why Do People Get Hypothyroidism

Usually, your thyroid gland is healthy and makes the right amount of thyroid hormone for your body. But sometimes, something can make your thyroid gland stop working well. There are a few different reasons for this. Here are some of the possible causes, starting with the most common:

Autoimmune Disease The most common cause of hypothyroidism is autoimmune disease. This is when your body’s immune system attacks your own thyroid gland cells and enzymes by mistake. One study in The European Journal of Endocrinology found that 84.4% of hypothyroidism cases were because of autoimmune problems. When your thyroid gland is attacked, it cannot do its job well, and it makes less thyroid hormone. The most common autoimmune type of hypothyroidism is called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Another type is called atrophic thyroiditis.

Thyroid Surgery If you have Graves’ disease (a type of hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid), thyroid lumps, or thyroid cancer, you may need to have your thyroid gland taken out by surgery. This makes you hypothyroid right away because your thyroid gland is not in your body anymore to make its own thyroid hormone.

Radiation Treatment You may also need to have radiation treatment to your head or neck for Graves’ disease, thyroid cancer, nodular goiter, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and other cancers in your head or neck. You may get radiation treatment by taking radioactive iodine or by getting radiation therapy. In these cases, you may lose some or all of the function in your thyroid gland, which can make you hypothyroid.

Congenital Hypothyroidism Most people are born with a healthy thyroid gland. But sometimes, in about one in 2,000-4,000 cases, babies are born without a thyroid gland, with a thyroid gland that is not fully formed, or with a thyroid gland in the wrong place in the body (ectopic thyroid). This means they do not have enough thyroid hormone, and they have hypothyroidism from birth (congenital hypothyroidism)."

"Thyroid Problems: Your thyroid is a gland in your neck that makes a hormone that controls many things in your body. Sometimes, your thyroid can get swollen and sore. This is called thyroiditis. It can happen because of a virus infection or because your immune system attacks your thyroid by mistake. When your thyroid is swollen, it may release too much of its hormone into your blood. This can make you feel too hot, too hungry, too nervous, or too tired. This is called hyperthyroidism. After a while, your thyroid may not have enough hormone left to make. This can make you feel too cold, too full, too depressed, or too slow. This is called hypothyroidism. Usually, this goes away by itself in a year, but sometimes it lasts longer and you need to take medicine to fix it.

Medicines Some medicines that you take for other problems can affect your thyroid and make it harder for it to make its hormone. This can cause hypothyroidism. This is more likely to happen if you already have a problem with your immune system and your thyroid. Some of these medicines are:

Lithium: Lithium is a medicine that can help you with your mood if you have a condition like bipolar disorder.

Interferon alpha. Interferon alpha is a medicine that can help you with some diseases, like some kinds of cancer and liver infections.

Amiodarone. Amiodarone is a medicine that can help you with some heart problems that make your heart beat irregularly.

Interleukin-2. Interleukin-2 is a medicine that can help you with some cancers, like skin cancer and kidney cancer.

Iodine Issues Iodine is a substance that you get from some foods, and your thyroid needs it to make its hormone. If you have too much or too little iodine, it can cause problems for your thyroid. Too little iodine can cause hypothyroidism. This is not very common nowadays, because most salt that you use has iodine added to it. So, most people get enough iodine from their food and don’t have to worry about it. But, in some parts of the world, this is the main reason for hypothyroidism.

Too much iodine can also be a problem, especially if you already have a problem with your thyroid. If you get too much iodine from medicines, foods (like some seaweeds), or medical tests, it can cause hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, or make them worse if you already have them.

Brain Gland Damage The brain gland is a small gland in your brain that tells your thyroid how much hormone it should make. If this gland is damaged by something like a tumor, surgery, or radiation, it can stop your thyroid from making its hormone and cause hypothyroidism.

WHAT IS THE TREATMENT FOR HYPOTHYROIDISM?

Hypothyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormone. This hormone is important for many body functions. To treat hypothyroidism, people need to take a man-made thyroid hormone called levothyroxine every day as a pill. This medicine helps to balance the hormone levels and improve the symptoms. When someone starts taking the medicine, the doctor will check their blood after 6-8 weeks to see how much thyroid hormone they have. The doctor may change the amount of medicine they need to take based on the blood test. Sometimes it takes a few tries to find the right dose.

The medicine will help to make the symptoms better and keep the body working well.

The doctor will say that most people with hypothyroidism will need to take the medicine for the rest of their life to control the condition. The doctor will also check their blood every year and adjust the medicine if needed."

HOW DO DOCTORS FIND OUT IF SOMEONE HAS HYPOTHYROIDISM OR HASHIMOTO’S THYROIDITIS?

Hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis are two problems that affect the thyroid gland. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is when the immune system attacks the thyroid gland and causes hypothyroidism. To find out if someone has these problems, doctors will ask about their symptoms, do a physical exam, and order some blood tests. The tests will measure:

The levels of thyroid hormone, especially thyroxine (T4) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). T4 is the hormone that the thyroid gland makes and that works in the whole body. TSH is another hormone that the pituitary gland makes. The pituitary gland is a small gland under the brain. When the brain and pituitary gland sense that there is not enough thyroid hormone in the blood, they make more TSH. TSH tells the thyroid gland to work harder and make more thyroid hormone.

Some antibodies (substances made by the immune system). High levels of these antibodies in the blood mean that the immune system is attacking the thyroid gland in Hashimoto’s. The two antibodies that doctors usually check are thyroglobulin antibodies (TgAb) and thyroid peroxidase antibodies (TPO).

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS AND SIGNS OF HYPOTHYROIDISM?

The symptoms and signs of hypothyroidism are often not very obvious. The most common ones are swelling and puffiness, especially around the eyes; feeling tired; feeling cold; having trouble thinking clearly.

Hypothyroidism can affect different parts of the body and cause many possible symptoms and signs, such as:

Metabolic symptoms: Feeling cold, gaining a little weight (because of fluid retention and slower metabolism), having a low body temperature

Neurologic symptoms: Having memory problems, feeling numbness or tingling in the hands and feet (often because of carpal tunnel syndrome caused by buildup of protein in the tissues around the wrist and ankle); having slower reflexes

Psychiatric symptoms: Having changes in personality, feeling sad, having a blank facial expression, having dementia or psychosis (myxedema madness)

Skin symptoms: Having swelling in the face; having myxedema (a condition where the skin and tissues become thick and hard); having thin, rough and dry hair; having thick, dry, scaly and rough skin; having yellowish skin, especially on the palms and soles (because of buildup of carotene in the skin layers); having a large tongue because of buildup of protein in the tongue

Eye symptoms: Having swelling around the eyes because of buildup of substances called mucopolysaccharides in the tissues; having droopy eyelids because of less nerve stimulation

Digestive problems: Trouble passing stool

Female problems: Heavy or no periods Heart problems: Slow heartbeat (this happens because of low thyroid hormone and less stimulation of the heart), big heart seen on tests and pictures (this is partly because of swelling but mainly because of fluid around the heart; the fluid builds up slowly and usually does not affect the heart function) Other problems: Fluid in the chest or belly (the fluid builds up slowly and usually does not affect the breathing or the blood flow), rough voice, and slow talking Swelling in Hypothyroidism Swelling in Hypothyroidism

Older patients may have different symptoms.

Secondary hypothyroidism is rare, but its causes can also affect other glands that are controlled by the brain. In a woman with hypothyroidism, signs of secondary hypothyroidism are no periods instead of heavy periods and some changes on physical check-up.

Secondary hypothyroidism makes the skin and hair dry but not very rough, the skin lose color, the tongue slightly big, the breasts small, and the blood pressure low. Also, the heart is small, and there is no fluid around the heart. Low blood sugar is common because of low adrenal or growth hormone.

Hypothyroidism and pregnancy

In the first few months of pregnancy, the baby depends on the mother for thyroid hormone. Thyroid hormone is very important for normal brain growth. Low thyroid hormone in the mother can hurt the baby forever. Early studies showed that children born to mothers with low thyroid hormone during pregnancy had lower intelligence and worse mental and physical skills. If the mother takes more thyroid hormone, she can have healthy, normal babies.

Current advice is to ask all women at the first pregnancy visit if they have any problems with their thyroid or take any thyroid medicine. Blood tests of thyroid functions and/or thyroid antibodies should be done for women who are at high risk of low thyroid hormone. Finding and treating low thyroid hormone in the mother early in pregnancy may stop the bad effects of low thyroid hormone on the baby. For women who take thyroid hormone before getting pregnant, blood tests of thyroid functions should be done often during pregnancy as they may need more thyroid hormone. Women should talk to their doctors for more details and help on this important topic.

Who Is More Likely to Have Hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism is a condition where your thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormones. These hormones are important for your body’s metabolism and energy. There are some things that can cause hypothyroidism, but some people are more prone to get it than others. Here are some of the factors that can increase your chances of having hypothyroidism.

Gender

Hypothyroidism is more common in women than in men. A recent study in Advances in Therapy says that women are eight to nine times more likely to have hypothyroidism than men. This is partly because women are more likely to have autoimmune diseases (like Hashimoto’s) in general. Autoimmune diseases are when your immune system attacks your own body.

Age

Hypothyroidism is more likely to happen to people who are older than 60 years. This is because as you get older, your thyroid gland may not work as well as before.

Past Thyroid Problems

People who have had problems with their thyroid before, like a goiter, have a higher chance of getting hypothyroidism. People who have had surgery on their thyroid or radiation treatment to their thyroid, neck, or chest area are also more likely to have it.

Family History and Genes

Hypothyroidism can run in families. So if you have a relative who has the disease, you are more likely to have it, too. This means that there may be something in your genes that makes you more prone to hypothyroidism. For example, studies have shown that people with Hashimoto’s disease may have a genetic issue that increases their risk. Scientists are still trying to figure out how much these genes and others may affect hypothyroidism.

Recent Pregnancy

Women who have been pregnant in the last six months have a greater risk of hypothyroidism. It is not clear why, but 5% to 10% of women in the U.S. get what is called postpartum thyroiditis after having a baby. This is when your thyroid gland gets swollen, which can make you have too much thyroid hormone for a short time and then too little. Usually, the low thyroid hormone phase happens about four to eight months after having a baby and may need treatment. Luckily, it often goes away by itself after about a year. But sometimes, it can last longer.

Summary

Hypothyroidism is when your thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormones. The signs of hypothyroidism can be different for different people. They can include feeling tired, gaining weight, and having pain in your joints or muscles. The treatment for hypothyroidism is taking medicines to replace the thyroid hormones. Most people with hypothyroidism have to take medicines for life. If someone has signs of hypothyroidism, they should talk to a healthcare professional.