IIT Patna Invites Students for the Third Batch of the Full-Time Programme with a Refined Entrance System IITP-SAT

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 3: To all aspiring IITians, IIT Patna has its doors open for its Third Batch for the 2024-2025 Autumn session. With the refined entrance exam system that includes clearance of IITP-SAT, every student gets an opportunity to excel in their career.

The deadline to apply for IITP-SAT is upto 25 June, and the entrance exam dates will be 28 and 29 June. Spot admission confirmation and fee submission dates for successful candidates will be on 30 June, along with their orientation program. The class start dates are 16 July for all programmes.