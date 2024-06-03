IIT Patna Invites Students for the Third Batch of the Full-Time Programme with a Refined Entrance System IITP-SAT

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 3: To all aspiring IITians, IIT Patna has its doors open for its Third Batch for the 2024-2025 Autumn session. With the refined entrance exam system that includes clearance of IITP-SAT, every student gets an opportunity to excel in their career.
The deadline to apply for IITP-SAT is upto 25 June, and the entrance exam dates will be 28 and 29 June. Spot admission confirmation and fee submission dates for successful candidates will be on 30 June, along with their orientation program. The class start dates are 16 July for all programmes.
The courses that are covered in the Full Time Post and Under Graduate Hybrid Module are:-
· 3 Year Regular (Full-Time) Undergraduate (UG) Degree Programmes:
· BSc (Hons) in Computer Science & Data Analytics
· BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration)
2 Year Full-Time Executive Master's Degree Programmes:
· Executive M.Tech - Computer Science & Engineering
· Executive MBA in the dual specialisation.
· Executive M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science Engineering.
The IIT Patna industry-related curriculum offers various specialisations and incorporates electives like Big Data and Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, IoT, and more. This enhances students' experiences and adds value to their study knowledge. These facilities are nurtured through the dynamic and world-class faculty. With the hybrid and online learning options available, the institute excels in student performance by building interest in what they are learning.
The B.Sc (Hons): Computer Science and Data Analytics (CSDA) and
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) courses adhering to the NEP (National Education Policy 2020) cover:-
· Entry, Exit, Re-entry
· Credit Card Facility
· Concurrent study in 2 Programme
· Earn while studying
Executive M.Tech in – (a) Computer Science & Engineering, (b) Artificial Intelligence & Data Science Engineering and Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses adhering to the NEP (National Education Policy 2020) features:-
· 100% Live interactive classes (Online) with doubt-clearing sessions on weekends.
· Remote access to the eLibrary of IIT Patna.
· Fully Compliant with NEP 2020 Curriculum Framework Structure.
· A unique blend of learning and work experience through PAID APPRENTICESHIP / Internship opportunities based on merit.
· Industry Skill Oriented & at par with Global standard?
· Accident & Health Insurance Cover for Students and Parents.
· Course learning outcome mapped with Industry Demand.
Among all the IITs, IITP guarantees 100% placement with a campus immersion facility that invites students to spend 10-15 days each semester for lab, fest, and other activities. The new batch registration is now open to embrace enthusiastic youngsters and guide them to a brighter future with the IIT Alumni tag in an affordable fee structure.