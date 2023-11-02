Immediate Peak Review 2023 (Analysis Based On Canada, UK, South Africa, USA & Australia Report)

Immediate Peak- Account Setup

The Immediate Peak software is simple to set up and you can open a free account to begin live trading. You can get started with this trading app by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1

Sign Up

Access the official website and on the home page, you can find an application form. In this form, fill in necessary information like name, email id, phone number, and so forth. Submit the form and complete the signup procedure by responding to the activation mail that will be sent to your mail address. Then, wait for approval from the Immediate Peak team. The sign-up process is simple and can be done in just 5 minutes. Note that there are no charges for signing up at Immediate Peak.

Step 2

Fund Your Immediate Peak Account

Once the account is approved and activated, you are required to fund your account so as to begin trading with the Immediate Peak software. You can start by depositing an amount of $250 or if you are ready to take the risk, you can deposit more. Immediate Peak offers many reputable brokers that you can choose from. Once you fund the account and set parameters, your broker will do the trade and keep you notified.

Step 3

Begin Trading and Make Money

After funding your account, you can begin live trading with Immediate Peak. This trading app provides both default and customization options. Beginners can choose the default settings to begin trading and testing their trading skills without risking their investment. Expert traders can use the customization settings and tweak different trading parameters to maximize performance and make huge profits.

Immediate Peak Features and Why It is Worth a Try

Here are the factors that make the Immediate Peak trading app far better than other crypto trading software available in the market:

● VPS Integrated

The Immediate Peak app is integrated with a Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting that ensures smooth signal execution in the market. Whether your trading device is off or you are away from your charts, this trading app will keep working for you.

● Time Leap

Immediate Peak software uses cutting-edge technologies to stay far ahead of the retail investment markets by 0.01 seconds. The execution of the latest technologies is one of the primary reasons for this app’s accuracy guaranteeing maximum profits for traders and investors.

● Demo Account

The Immediate Peak trading community has the opportunity to test the performance of the software using the demo account. You can make use of this virtual money environment before starting live trading where the real money is on the line.

● Strategy Tester

Strategy tester feature of Immediate Peak software lets traders test and verify the performance of the software while trading different crypto assets. Traders and investors can maximize the performance of the software using the different testing modes available. The different trading parameters provided by the software are to fulfill this sole purpose.

● Free Software

Immediate Peak is a free trading software provided to all beta testers. This trading app charges no hidden fees, commissions, or upsells whatsoever. The different broker partners of the app also charge no fee for deposits or withdrawals. All traders and investors can enjoy 100% of their profits.

● Wide Range of Financial Assets

The Immediate Peak brokers offer traders a wide range of crypto assets including bitcoin and various crypto coins or tokens like Ethereum, Ripple, BAT, and Litecoin. Other financial assets that you can trade include commodities like gold, FX pairs such as EURUSD, and Indices like S & P 500.

● No Downloads

The Immediate Peak software has a web-based interface that ensures easy accessibility through both desktop and mobile browsers. You needn’t download, install, or update the app.

● High Accuracy

This trading app is integrated with top strategies and leverages advanced technologies to trade crypto assets at high accuracy. Using advanced algorithms, the Immediate Peak software tracks over 22 technical, fundamental, and sentimental analysis tools. The app only generates high profitability and high-quality trading signals. To track the release of high-impact data, the software uses artificial intelligence.

● Instant Signup

Traders can easily join the Immediate Peak community. The signup procedure takes just a few minutes.

● Daily Profits

The high accuracy and performance of the Immediate Peak app allow traders to enjoy guaranteed daily profits.

● Instant Broker Verification

The Immediate Peak brokers ensure quick verification to traders to begin trading and earn huge profits. For compliance with international KYC and anti-money laundering guidelines, account verification is a must.

● Efficient Banking

Depositing and withdrawing money through your Immediate Peak account is easy and quick. The app offers flexible and convenient trading options like Debit cards or Major Credit, e-wallets, and Bank wire.

● Customer Service

Immediate Peak ensures the best customer service and sees it as an important part of a successful trading experience. This is why the customer support team is available 24*7 to solve all your queries and concerns.

Immediate Peak Cost, Investment, and Profit

Immediate Peak is a completely free trading software that requires no download, installation, or updating. You can set up an account and biome a Immediate Peak member without paying any price. Also, there are no deposit, withdrawal, or brokerage fees charged by the app. All traders and investors can start trading with the Immediate Peak app by just investing an amount of $250 as the initial capital.