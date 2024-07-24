Inclusive Budget of India 2024 by Smt. Himadri Singh (MP, Loksabha)

New Delhi (India) July 24 : “People of India”….At the beginning of the budget speech, the echo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's words resonated as she developed the Indian economy. She proclaimed India's vision under the Modi government, which has made significant strides beyond just presenting an interim budget. This government has focused on inclusive development since it first came to power in 2014, prioritizing the all-round development of society, especially the disadvantaged classes.

I remember Arun Jaitley's budget speech, where he laid out the government's priorities, which have since been fulfilled. The Finance Minister has presented a financial blueprint of the ten-year government, showcasing the development story of India in this century. When we talk about a 5 trillion economy, it is not just a slogan but a clear, continuous, and steady progress in that direction.

The Modi government has promised a detailed roadmap towards the goal of a developed India, envisioning nine primary areas:

- Agriculture

- Employment

- Human Resource Development and Social Justice

- Manufacturing

- Urban Development

- Energy Security

- Infrastructure

- Innovation

- Improvement in the next generation

The government has focused on four sections of society: the poor, women, youth, and farmers. The promise of giving farmers at least a 50% margin over cost has been fulfilled. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana has been extended for the next five years, directly benefiting 80 crore people. Additionally, Rs 1.48 lakh crore has been allocated for education, employment, and skill training.

Special provisions have been made in areas like natural farming, pulses-oilseed production, vegetable production and shrimp production.

In this budget, a provision of Rs 3 lakh crore has been made to provide benefits to women and daughters, which is an indication of the Modi government's commitment towards increasing the role of women in economic development. To improve the socio-economic condition of the tribal class, special provision has been made in tribal dominated villages and aspirational districts. Under the Pradhan Mantri Tribal Unnat Gram Abhiyan, 63000 villages will be covered and about 5 crore people of the tribal community will be benefited. The government has presented an inclusive budget without increasing the tax burden. A public welfare government has properly planned the sources of income for the welfare of the public and the government of the country is also working on amendments and improvements in the new pension scheme and is committed to keeping the interests of the employees intact. It appears from the budget that the government is equally focusing on both rural and urban development and the concept of development will not only be physical but a reflect of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”.

Medicines and medical devices have been proposed to be exempted from customs duty, which reflects the government's approach towards the common Indian. The government will try to simplify taxes and improve taxpayer services.

High-quality financial management has been done to strengthen the country and ensure the prosperity of the countrymen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has quoted the interpretation of great poet Kalidas in which it has been said.

प्रजानामेव भूत्यर्थ स ताभ्यो बलिम ्अग्रहीत।्

सहस्रगुणमुत्स्रष्टुम ्आदत्ते हह रसं रवविः।।

The king collected taxes from the people for their well-being. Just as the sun absorbs moisture to release it a thousandfold."