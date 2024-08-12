India House partners with vivenu as the Official Ticketing partner at Paris 2024 Olympics

The very first India House in the history of the Olympic Games has partnered exclusively with vivenu to serve as the official ticketing platform.

Conceptualized by Reliance Foundation as part of their partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), India House is the first ever country house. Vivenu, a technology leader in global event ticketing, has committed to providing India House with a flexible and advanced ticketing platform tailored to its unique needs. This collaboration aims to enhance the experience for the community of Indian supporters and member institutions

Throughout the Paris Olympic 2024, the India House has served as a vibrant hub for athletes, media, supporters and visitors, starting with the blockbuster Opening Ceremony headlined by famous singer Shaan to celebrate Indian culture, arts, technology, sports, and gastronomy. Moreover, the House has seen the athletes and supporters participate in exclusive watch parties, cheering for their favourite athletes during competitive events and celebrating their successes with special medal ceremonies. The athletes as well as the supporters have really enjoyed having a place that reminds them of India and the feeling of home in Paris.

Reliance Foundation’s spokesperson said, “We are extremely excited to partner with vivenu as our official ticketing partner to open entry for the fans to the first ever India House. Being at the India House has been a truly special experience for the fans and one that will stay with them for a long time based on the feedback we have received so far. We are seeing the fans turn up in numbers and experience the famous Indian hospitality, the food and live workshops have been widely appreciated for bringing Indian culture and creativity to the forefront.”

“vivenu is excited to further strengthen relationships with sports and entertainment organizations in India and APAC. We are grateful to be a part of this historic moment and to share the joy of India with their athletes and the rest of the world!” said Ryan Eagleson, Director of Business Development, Strategic Sales at vivenu.



vivenu is the technology leader in global event ticketing offering a flexible and advanced ticketing platform tailored to organizers' brands, sales, and unique business needs. Leading organizers make the most of their ticketing with vivenu's full-service support and a platform designed for customization, reliability, and connectivity. Its white-label platform gives organizers worldwide full control over their ticketing experience and customer data, turning ticketing into a key business asset. With offices in Europe and North America, vivenu supports over 700 premier event enterprises in more than 40 countries and is trusted by notable brands like the Grammy Awards, FC Schalke 04, Stanford Athletics, The Special Olympics, and many more. For more information, please visit www.vivenu.com.

India House, (situated in the iconic Parc de la Villette), during the Paris Olympics 2024 represents a historic milestone as the first-ever India House in the history of the Olympic Games. This pioneering initiative, conceptualized by Reliance Foundation as part of their partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), offers an immersive experience in Indian culture, arts, sports, technology, and gastronomy. It provides a unique and comprehensive showcase of India's rich heritage to the world.

Fans can engage in yoga sessions, cultural workshops, discover traditional Indian crafts, and join for exciting watch parties. Making its global debut, The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has exclusively curated India-themed experiential programming and entertainment of music and dance, ensuring a vibrant, enriching, and unforgettable showcase of India to the world.

India House is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and national pride, showcasing our sporting ambitions, and making it a must-visit destination during the Paris Olympics 2024.

