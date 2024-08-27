India Kids Fashion Week Season 11 Dazzles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26: India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) celebrated its 11th season with a spectacular return to Hyderabad on Sunday, July 28th, 2024. The event showcased the talents of over 400 delightful children and the creative brilliance of acclaimed designer - Momatos and Haneesha Couture by Fabhrika.

For designers, IKFW provides an exceptional platform with grand showcases, extensive media coverage, and valuable networking opportunities. Brands can tailor their fashion shows, connect with buyers, and expand their global presence. The event also includes runway experiences, grooming workshops, and participation certificates, enhancing its appeal. High-profile celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Kartik Aryan have also graced the ramp during IKFW’s grand finales.

IKFW’s vision is to establish India Kids Fashion Week as a global platform, bringing together sponsors, brands, designers, media, and families with impressive scale, reach, and style. Whether you’re a designer or a fashion enthusiast, IKFW guarantees an unforgettable experience. The event at the Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre underscored IKFW's ongoing dedication to celebrating children's fashion and style. https://ikfw.in/