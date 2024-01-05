Is It Possible To Lose 20 Pounds In a Month? 2024

How to Drop 20 Pounds in 14 Days?

How to Drop 20 Pounds in 14 Days Simple math shows that it’s not possible to drop 20 pounds in 14 days.

Weight loss happens when you eat less calories than you burn. The number of calories you burn each day is called your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE). It’s based on your age, height, weight, activity levels and other factors.

___________________________________

Best Weight Loss Alternative In the Market

#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#2. Capsiplex: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#4. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

___________________________________

You can find out your TDEE using this calculator.

Usually, you need to burn about 3,500 more calories than you eat to lose one pound. This can be done with a mix of diet and exercise, though research suggests that diet is more effective. In other words, you’ll need to eat less calories (1).

To drop 20 pounds in 14 days, you’d need to create an average daily deficit of 5,000 calories from your TDEE. This is how that’s calculated:

3,500 calories per pound x 20 pounds = 70,000 total calories

70,000 calories / 14 days = 5,000 calories per day

This is very hard to do because:

The average man burns 2,400 calories per day and the average woman burns 2,000 calories per day. Most people eat much less than 5,000 calories per day. Americans, who have the highest calorie intake of any population, eat an average of 3,800 calories per day. To put this into perspective, even a person who eats a very low 1,000 calories per day would need to burn 6,000 calories daily to drop 20 pounds in two weeks. The average person would need to burn the calorie equivalent of running 60 miles per day for 14 days.

If that hasn’t persuaded you, realize that crash diets are harmful. Studies have linked very low-calorie diets with reduced muscle mass, plus a 12% higher risk of gallstones. They’re also not lasting, which increases the chance of weight gain over time (2, 3, 4, 5).

Trying to drop 20 pounds in 2 weeks is simply not worth the danger.

Summary: It’s not possible and safe to try a 20-pound weight loss in 2 weeks. Doing so would require a deficit of 5,000 calories per day, which is far more than what most people eat and burn in a day.

Can You Drop 20 Pounds in 1 Month? Can You Drop 20 Pounds in 1 Month Dropping 20 pounds in 1 month may be easier than 2 weeks, but it’s still not possible for most people.

Again, it depends on your TDEE and simple math. To drop 20 pounds in 1 month, you’d need to create an average deficit of 2,500 calories per day for 4 weeks.

This might be possible for bigger men. Let’s look at an example:

A 20-year-old male who is inactive, 74 inches (188 cm) tall, and 350 pounds (159 kg) has an estimated TDEE of 3,201 calories per day. His TDEE would increase to just over 4,000 calories per day if he added moderate exercise. He could drop 20 pounds in 1 month if he followed a 1,500-calorie diet, but this would be hard.

A 20-pound weight loss in 1 month is much less likely for smaller women, who usually eat less and burn fewer than 2,500 calories per day.

Summary: You need a very high TDEE to lose 20 pounds in one month.

Can You Lose 20 Pounds in 2 Months? Can You Lose 20 Pounds in 2 Months It is hard, but not impossible, to lose 20 pounds in 2 months.

You need to eat about 1,250 calories less every day for 2 months to do this.

Let’s take an example of a 25-year-old woman who does not exercise much, who is 68 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 210 pounds (96 kg). She can burn about 2,095 calories per day without doing anything. If she does some moderate exercise, she can burn about 2,700 calories per day.

This means, if she eats only 1,500 calories per day, she can lose 20 pounds in 2 months, or at least get close to it, because she will have a daily deficit of 1,200 calories with moderate exercise.

Remember that people who have more weight to lose can lose weight faster. TDEEs are higher in people who are taller and weigh more, because they need more energy to move and keep their bodies alive.

In other words, smaller people may find it hard to lose 20 pounds in 2 months—and they may not even need to lose that much.

Summary: Taller adults who have some weight to lose may be able to lose 20 pounds in 2 months. They need to eat 1,250 calories less every day.

Tips for Losing 20 Pounds Tips for Losing 20 Pounds It does not matter when you need to lose 20 pounds, it is a good weight loss goal for you depending on your situation.

If you weigh 200 pounds or more, losing 20 pounds can lower your risk for diabetes, heart disease and other health problems (6).

Here are some tips to help you:

It is always easier to lose weight when you have more time to reach your goals. Start several months before if you know you have a big event coming up. Focus on making healthy habits for long-term success. Here are 77 proven ways to lose weight. Track your calories using an app like MyFitnessPal. Studies show that tracking can actually help you succeed (7). Think about a low-carb meal plan if you are in a hurry. Low-carb diets help you lose weight fast because your body loses water weight as it uses up stored carbohydrates. In one study of 377 overweight or obese adults, they lost an average of 7 kg (15.4 pounds) in just 4 weeks on a very low-carb diet (8). But remember, you may not lose as much if you have a lower TDEE or you cannot follow the diet. Water weight comes back quickly after you eat a few high-carb meals if you have been on a low-carb diet. If you have more time, you could try a 1,500-calorie diet (or a 1,200-calorie diet, if you are a small or inactive woman). If you are not in a hurry, you should choose a way of eating that you can stick to for a long time. Staying on a diet is an important factor for long-term success (9). Summary: For many overweight or obese adults, 20 pounds is a good weight loss goal. A low-carb diet is your best choice for quick results, but it is better to give yourself enough time to reach your goal. It is best to choose a diet plan that will be easy for you to follow for a long time.

How Long Does It Take to Lose 20 Pounds? There is no one answer to this question.

If you want to know how to lose 20 pounds (approx. 9kg), you need to set a realistic time limit for yourself.

Weight loss is usually faster for men and women who have more weight to lose. So, people who are obese may reach their weight loss goal in a few weeks. Thinner adults may need more time.

A low-carb diet can be a good option for those who want quick results. Many low-carb dieters lose several pounds of water weight in the first few days of the diet, and then lose weight more slowly in the next weeks.

In general, though, you should expect your weight loss journey to take at least two months. Anything less than this can be unrealistic and possibly even harmful.

If you pick a diet that you can follow easily, you will have a better chance of losing weight for good and having fun along the way. You are not the only one who wants to lose a lot of weight.

Many people in the United States and other parts of the Western world are overweight or obese and want to shed pounds fast.

But, is it doable to lose 20 pounds in 30 days? Can you drop 20 pounds in a month? What are the best ways to lose 20 pounds quickly?

In this guide, we will talk about whether you can lose 20 pounds in 30 days and the best ways to lose 20 pounds in a month or as fast as you can safely.

We will cover:

Is It Possible to Lose 20 Pounds In a Month? 8 Ways to Lose 20 Pounds In 30 Days (Or As Fast As You Can) Let’s get started!

A person who has lost weight showing how big her old jeans are.

Is It Possible to Lose 20 Pounds In A Month? Before we talk about how to lose 20 pounds in 30 days, we have to give you an important warning:

Losing 20 pounds in a month is usually not possible and definitely not safe or advised for most people unless a doctor tells them to do so.

Losing 20 pounds in a month is very fast weight loss, which is not healthy and not lasting if you are losing 20 pounds of fat (not just total weight (including water weight)).

So, we want to warn you that we are NOT telling you to try to lose 20 pounds in a month or do a 30-day 20 pound weight loss challenge.

DO YOU WANT TO KEEP THIS GUIDE? We’ll send you our newest expert guide, with 26 Golden Rules that work for every level of runner, PLUS access to our whole collection of FREE training plans, and our weekly running tips email!

To lose 20 pounds in 30 days, you have to lose 5 pounds a week. Losing one pound of body fat means burning 3500 calories more than you eat, so losing 20 pounds in 30 days means burning 2,333 calories more per day than you eat, every day, for 30 days.

A person standing on a scale. This is not realistic and much higher than even the daily calorie needs for most men and women, according to the USDA, which means that you would have to burn more than two times what the average adult needs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a healthy amount of weight to lose in a month is 4-8 pounds.

So, while we are presenting this article as a 30 day 20 pound weight loss challenge, we are not saying that this is a safe or reasonable goal for most people, and we are using this guide as more of a way to show you how to lose 20 pounds fast but in a healthy way.

There is only one situation where you might be able to lose 20 pounds in 30 days in a healthy way.

If you have a lot of extra body fat and are very overweight according to your BMI (body mass index over 35 kg/m2), you may have a lot of extra water weight.

In this case, losing 20 pounds in a month is more realistic because a big part of the 20 pound weight loss results will be water weight that you will lose within the first 7 to 10 days as your body gets rid of water retention, your hormone levels stabilize, and swelling goes down in your body.

You may lose more than 10 pounds or more of water weight, depending on how much water you are holding and your body type, overall diet, health condition, etc.

Then, after your water weight loss, you will start losing fat at a safe speed through the right, healthy daily calorie shortage for weight loss.

A scale and a tape measure.

All of this means that losing 20 pounds in a month is not a good idea, if not impossible for most people.

However, as you start to make healthy changes and follow one of the best 20 pound weight loss plans, you may lose a lot of weight fast if you have a lot of extra body fat and water weight to lose.

Then, you can slow down to a slower monthly weight loss speed of about 5-10 pounds.

Losing 5-10 pounds a month needs a daily calorie shortage of 580-1160 calories, which can be made by eating less calories in your diet, moving more, or a mix of both.

The more weight you have to lose, the easier it will be to make this calorie shortage.

However, if you are looking for how to lose 20 pounds in a month but don’t have a lot of extra weight to lose and have been eating a mostly healthy diet, it might take you about 3 months of steady hard work to lose 20 pounds.

This may seem like a lot, but you will be surprised at how fast the time passes when you stick to a healthy 20 pound weight loss challenge and do it.

Taking shortcuts and looking for quick 20 pound weight loss results will likely not last and can hurt your metabolism, which can hurt your ability to keep your weight loss results and keep losing weight over time.

A person with a tape measure around their waist. 8 Tips For How To Lose 20 Pounds In 30 Days (Or As Fast As You Can) While most people should not try to lose 20 pounds in a month, here are some tips for how to lose 20 pounds fast and in a healthy way: Some possible tips are:

● Drink more water and less sugary drinks. Water can help you feel full and flush out toxins from your body. Sugary drinks can add extra calories and make you crave more sweets.

● Eat more protein and fiber and less processed carbs. Protein and fiber can help you feel satisfied and keep your blood sugar stable. Processed carbs can spike your blood sugar and make you hungry again soon.

● Cut down on added sugars and salt. Added sugars and salt can increase your water retention and inflammation, which can make you weigh more and feel bloated. They can also harm your health in the long term.

● Eat more fruits and vegetables and less junk food. Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and water, which can nourish your body and help you lose weight. Junk food is high in calories, fat, sugar, and salt, which can make you gain weight and damage your health.

● Plan your meals and snacks ahead of time. Planning your meals and snacks can help you avoid impulse eating and make healthier choices. You can also prepare your food in advance and store it in containers or freezer bags for convenience.

● Control your portion sizes and use smaller plates. Controlling your portion sizes can help you eat less calories and avoid overeating. Using smaller plates can trick your brain into thinking that you are eating more than you actually are.

● Exercise regularly and vary your intensity and type. Exercise can help you burn calories, build muscle, improve your mood, and boost your metabolism. Varying your intensity and type can prevent boredom and plateaus and challenge your body in different ways.

● Track your progress and celebrate your achievements. Tracking your progress can help you stay motivated and see how far you have come. You can use a scale, a tape measure, a journal, or an app to record your weight, measurements, calories, activity, and mood. Celebrate your achievements by rewarding yourself with something non-food related, such as a new outfit, a book, or a movie.

#1: Record Everything You need to create a calorie gap of about 1000 calories a day if you want to lose the suggested 2 pounds per week.

This means that you need to record everything you eat and all the calories you are using.

Use a good weight loss app or online tool, and be truthful and careful with measuring and writing down your food.

#2: Stop Sugar Stopping all kinds of sugar, especially added sugar, is one of the best weight loss tips.

Sugar is basically useless calories, but it also raises the chance of many health issues, can make you want more food, and can be habit-forming.

A calorie tracking app.

#3: Reduce Carbs Some carbs can be good for a healthy weight loss diet, but following a low-carb diet will be the quickest way to lose extra water weight because every gram of glycogen that your body keeps needs another 3 to 4 g of water to stay.

#4: Avoid Processed Foods and Alcohol The best tip for how to lose 20 pounds as fast as you can is to avoid all processed food and alcohol.

These foods cause swelling, water weight, and food cravings.

#5: Adjust Your Portions Try to eat as much fiber and protein as you can, as these nutrients make you feel full.

Try to fill at least 2/3 of your plate with vegetables that are not starchy and then focus on lean protein and healthy fats.

Eat less of all foods by looking at the right serving sizes, weighing or measuring your food, and using a smaller plate.

An exercise class.

#6: Exercise For At Least 30 Minutes A Day If you want to lose 20 pounds in a month, or as fast as you can, doing both diet and exercise in your 20 pound weight loss plan will probably be the best way for healthy, lasting, effective weight loss.

The more active you are, both with moving around during your day and doing planned exercise sessions every day, the more calories you will use and the better you will feel in your body and mind.

This will give you the power and trust to keep your goal of trying to lose 20 pounds in 30 days (or as fast as you can).

Use a step counter or fitness watch and get at least 10,000 steps every day.

Also, try to do at least 30 minutes of aerobic exercise every day with two strength training workouts a week to build muscle and increase your metabolism.

#7: Sleep More Sleeping at least 7 to 9 hours every night, which is the suggested amount for adults, is a good way to boost weight loss because studies show that not enough or too much sleep can lead to weight gain.

Drinking water. #8: Drink More Water According to research, drinking enough water helps support a faster metabolism, use more calories, and manage hunger.

We also sometimes mix up thirst with hunger.

Also, drinking water will make your overall health better, which can lower long-term swelling and help your body lose extra water weight.

Think about trying our 14 day weight loss challenge by drinking more water here.