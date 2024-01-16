Is Test Boost Max Legit? Is Test Boost Max Safe?

Test Boost Max has some good, working ingredients and some useless ones. Let us see the ingredients in detail, and we will start with the good ones.

Panax Ginseng - The American Panax Ginseng is a good natural ingredient that can make more testosterone. It also helps the blood flow better in the body. But the amount used is less than what you need.

Ashwagandha - Ashwagandha extract is a good choice. The natural plant lowers cortisol production, which reduces stress. It also helps raise testosterone levels naturally. Ashwagandha can make testosterone production go up by 10-20%. You need 3 grams of ashwagandha per day. Test Boost Max only has 600 mg, which is far from the right amount.

Tribulus Terrestris - Tribulus Terrestris is no good for humans. Studies have shown that Tribulus Terrestris can raise testosterone levels, but only in animals. Also, the other manufacturers have stopped using this ingredient in their products.

Cordyceps Mushroom - Cordyceps Mushroom is great and makes more testosterone. The right amount of this herb is 2400mg. Test Boost Max gives only 20 mg per day. So, the Cordyceps Mushroom is only there to make the ingredient list longer.

Hawthorn Berry Extract - Hawthorn Berry Extract is supposed to improve blood flow, but not many studies say so. The ingredient is used in many supplements thinking that it makes you perform better. But again, there is not enough proof for that.

Longjack Root - This is another thing used in Test Boost Max. It is a very strong herb from Asia. The herb helps with fever, infections, and erection problems. Studies also say that it makes men more fertile. This might sound good, but EFSA gave a warning in 2021, saying that Longjack Root can sometimes damage DNA.

In short, Test Boost Max has some good ingredients but not enough of them. We are not sure if they can make any difference, especially in raising testosterone levels.