Is Write App Reviews Worth It? A Comprehensive Review of the Popular Writing App (writeappreviews.com)

Is The Program True Or False?

Yes. The program is real, but whether to join is up to you after reading the review. In my opinion, this site is not worth spending your time joining. The main goal of this platform is to give the user online paying jobs, which is the opposite of what you will get after signing up. All the information, the training, the online paying jobs, etc., can be found for free on google. That means that they get the jobs for free on google and make you pay for them to access. This act alone shows that a site is a place for wasting users’ joining fees for nothing. Also, the training they offer there is useless as they are common sense things that anyone who can do writing jobs will know.

What About Paid Online Jobs?

For beginners, the training and most of their information may look important to some level. They give general and basic information about what an online writing job is and what it involves. Also, the lists of jobs they provide are real, and you can pick one and sign up for and get paid after doing the work. Now you can pick the suitable or matching job with your writing skills and then contact the client to make a deal.

Problems With Paid Online Jobs It is only a middleman (broker) platform. They do not give the online jobs they said in the introductory part. Also, the jobs are free on google. They don’t have contact information such as business phone numbers, physical addresses, or email addresses. The only way to reach them is by the contact form on the official website. You have to pay some money before signing up before you access the information also available on google for free. The terms and conditions that the website promises go against what they say on the front page. Who Are The Paid Online Jobs For? This platform’s main focus is on anyone who wants to earn some money after writing some online jobs they offer. Many people want online writing jobs to earn some fortune. It promises to train people how to write online jobs by offering thousands if not hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Is The Program Limited To A Specific Country?

According to the introductory part of the website, their services are only for the United Kingdom. But, if you pay the subscription fee, you can access the platform no matter where you are.

How To Make Money Using Paid Online Writing Jobs The platform will not help you make money. Only an online platform middleman connects you to the client who has the job. The only thing that the website gives is the introductory motivation and the training. You will get links that will take you to the client who has the job. You will get old jobs taken from other sites for free on the list of the jobs. Some links are posted by seekers who show their skills in writing. But, there is usually no one who wants them.

Even if you work with an employer on the other side of the world, your payment is safe using SafePay. The employer pays us before the work starts. As approved milestones are done and the employer approves the work, we pay you. It’s a “win-win” situation for both sides!

" We all have felt being in a situation where our job is not satisfying and we are having trouble to pay the bills. Our duties keep growing and costs keep rising with no help in sight. We know the need to have more freedom and time to live life on our own way.

This made us find Write App Reviews, a platform that says to offer the chance of making passive income by writing app reviews from your own home. At first, it looked too good to be true, so we decided to check and give you a detailed review of this platform, including how it works and what it can give.

We are happy to give you a detailed review of Write App Reviews. In this review, we will give a complete overview of the program, its truthfulness, and how it works. We will also take you inside the member’s area, give an overview of the content and see if it is a reliable program.

Our review will cover these topics:

Introduction to Write App Reviews Truthfulness of Write App Reviews Understanding How Write App Reviews Works Write App Reviews Training and App Database Write App Reviews Cost and Refund Policy Our Opinion on Whether Write App Reviews is Write App Reviews: Reviews and Complaints Pros and Cons of Write App Reviews What’s Next for You? Read on and let’s begin!

The Final Conclusion There are many ways to make money on the internet. You can start an online store, join in paid surveys, or work as a freelancer to promote other people’s products and services.

Another way to earn money online is by writing reviews of different programs and products. You may have seen ads for writeappreviews.com, which may have made you interested in making money by writing app reviews. We strongly suggest that you try it.

What Is Write App Reviews? Write App Review is a new product on ClickBank that claims to help users make money online by reviewing mobile apps.

In short, your main job is to choose an app, download it to your phone, test it, and write a review.

According to the information on the writeappreviews.com website, the site takes new members from all over the world to test and write reviews for new apps on both phones and tablets.

At first, Write App Reviews looked like an easy way to earn between $25 and $35 an hour online. Curious, I joined to see if this program could really help us earn online.

After joining, I found out that the program mostly gave what was said on the Write App Reviews sales page. But, after looking closer and a few days of trying, I came to the understanding that something important was missing from the system. This made me doubt the program as a whole.

So, the question comes up – is Write App Reviews? To learn more about this system, keep reading my detailed and honest WriteAppReviews.com review.

As a paying member, I give a fair assessment of both the good and bad sides of this product. How Do Write App Reviews Work? As said in the introduction, Write App Reviews works by showing you how to earn online by reviewing popular apps and posting your reviews on the internet.

To do this, you get your own website where you can write and post these reviews. There are three ways to make money through this site:

When people click on banners on your website People join your email list When someone clicks on the app download link I’ll explain the whole process in the later parts of my Write App Reviews review.

First of all, I want to talk about a key point. While ClickBank is a real online marketplace, it is also known for having many low-quality products, and quick-rich schemes.

Two main examples of such mislead

"Why You Should Be an App Reviewer If you love apps, you might want to become an app reviewer with Writeappreviews.com. This website offers many benefits for app lovers. Here are some of the main ones:

Make Money: Writing app reviews is fun and also a good way to make some extra cash. With Writeappreviews.com, you can earn money for doing what you enjoy.

Work Anytime, Anywhere: As an app reviewer, you can decide when and where you work. You can review apps at your own speed, making it a perfect part-time or full-time job.

Try the Newest Apps: By being a reviewer, you get special access to the coolest new apps before they are available to everyone. Be one of the first to try and review new apps.

Improve Your Skills: Writing app reviews helps you improve your analytical and communication skills. It gives you a chance to share your ideas and views in a clear and organized way.

Build Your Name: As you get more experience and trust as an app reviewer, you can build a strong name in the industry. This can lead to other opportunities such as working with app developers or even writing for tech magazines.

What Is WriteAppReviews? WriteAppReviews is a website that says it can give you access to an easy way to start making money by simply downloading apps, testing them out & then posting reviews online.

And of course, it has attracted a lot of attention – especially as it says that members can join from anywhere in the world & that they could make hundreds of dollars per day.

You are made to think that all you have to do is;

Pick an app to test. Write about it. Make money And I agree, that sounds like a great deal.

But sadly, I can tell you right away that WriteAppReviews is not really as great a deal as it looks. In fact, it is actually just a new version of something that was before known as App Coiner.

And in my opinion

I know that’s a strong claim to make but you’ll see why I came to that conclusion as I explain exactly how it all works in the next part of this review below."

"What Do You Do? The process of becoming an app reviewer with Writeappreviews.com is easy and clear. Here’s a step-by-step explanation of how it works:

Join: Visit Writeappreviews.com and join as a reviewer by giving your name and email address. You will get more instructions on how to begin.

Qualification: After your sign-up is done, you will go through a qualification process to check your fit as a reviewer. This may include filling a survey or sending a sample review.

App Tasks: After approved, you will start getting app tasks based on your interests and skills. You can pick the apps you want to review and start right away.

Test and Review: Download the given app on your smartphone or tablet and test its features and functions well. Take notes and make your views about the app’s user experience, design, performance, and overall worth.

Write a Review: Use your findings and comments to write a detailed and honest review of the app. Make sure to show both the good and bad points, giving helpful feedback for the developers.

Send Your Review: Send your review through the Writeappreviews.com platform. Make sure that your review is well-written, organized, and free from any grammar mistakes or spelling errors.

Get Paid: After your review is approved, you will get paid for your services. The amount you make per review may change based on things such as the length and difficulty of the review, as well as the popularity of the app.

Who Is Behind Write App Reviews? Although it is possible to make money online through writing reviews on a WordPress website like this one, it is important to be careful when you see programs that promise easy money.

Before joining Write App Reviews, I did a search to find information about its makers, but sadly, finding such details was hard.

One big warning sign with this program is the lack of information about its owner. I could not find an “about me” page, a name, or even a link to a social media profile.

The fact that the person(s) behind Write App Reviews purposely stay hidden raises questions. And as you will see in the rest of my review, there are good reasons for this secrecy.

To get firsthand knowledge about the platform and how it works, I decided to join. My first impression was that WriteAppReviews.com is another low-quality platform aimed at making money for the makers

When I entered, I immediately faced a lot of non-stop upsells for more products.

Interestingly, I found Write App Reviews through two very similar ClickBank products, Paid Social Media Jobs and Paid Online Writing Jobs.

It seems that the same people are promoting all three offers as a way of tricking newcomers into thinking that making quick and easy money online is possible.

This kind of behavior shows that the owners of WriteAppReviews.com do not take their platform seriously, and instead, focus on making money from unaware people. This was the first sign

However, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt and see how you can make money with this offer.

"What Does WriteAppReviews Do? Well, the official WriteAppReviews.com website makes you think that you’ll be getting a “job” where you’ll be paid right away for the reviews you write.

But sadly that’s not true.

In fact, the truth is that you may not make any money with WriteAppReviews at all.

You see, WriteAppReviews doesn’t really pay you for writing reviews. Instead, they just give you your own “ready-made” website where you can start posting app reviews.

The idea is that you’ll post reviews on the website, the reviews will then show up in search engines (like Google), people will start coming to the website & then you’ll be able to make money from ads.

But as you’ve probably guessed, it’s not as easy as they say it is.

I mean don’t get me wrong here, you can make money (and very good money) by making content, getting it in search engines & selling products to people as an affiliate…

It’s the same way that I make money online myself.

But it’s not going to work with a copied, “ready-made” website like the one that WriteAppReviews gives you… And especially not with the little training they give you either.

You see, getting content in search engines like Google is pretty easy… But to actually get visitors to click on your content, you need to get it ranked high in the results & that’s where it gets harder.

But WriteAppReviews doesn’t say that. Nor does it give you the training that teaches you how to do it.

So you may get a ready-made website & you may put reviews on it, but you still won’t make any money. Instead, it’ll just be the makers who are making money & they’ll be making it from you.

This is why they charge you to join.

And while we’re talking about charges…

How Much Does It Cost? While you’re first made to think that WriteAppReviews is free, putting in your email address to “start” shows that the program actually needs you to pay $27 to join.

And for only $27 you may want to try it.

But wait before you do because $27 is not the real cost of the program.

You see, right after paying the $27 to start you’re shown another upsell costing $97 & this is supposed to get you access to the “Express Pass VIP Area”.

Without this upsell you’re made to think that you’ll make 10x less… So even though they say it’s “optional”, they stress that you’ll have to buy it to have any chance of success.

This means the first cost of $27 has now quickly gone up to $124 & it doesn’t stop there because after the $97 upsell you’re shown two more upsells.

These upsells try to get you to join Paid Social Media Jobs & Paid Online Writing Jobs for “more money” but I can tell you that both of those programs are actually

The reason I know that is because I’ve already reviewed them here on this blog.

So not only does Write App Reviews try to quickly get more money from you but it also tells you to sign up for other make-money

That’s not a good sign, to say the least.

"How Does Write App Reviews Work? At its heart, Write App Review is a program that helps you earn money by reviewing apps. It does this with a training part and a free app review website part.

I’ll explain both in detail below, but first I’ll tell you the actual process.

Write App Reviews splits this into 3 steps:

Step 1: Pick an app to test. Step 2: Write about it. Step 3: Earn money. To make it clearer, I’ll break those down more:

Step 1: Make your app review website (this is given by Write App Review) Step 2(a): Test apps Step 2(b): Write reviews Step 2©: Get Online Traffic Step 3: Get paid

What is Write App Reviews? Write App Reviews says that you can earn money online by testing apps on your phone or tablet. You have to pay $27 to join the program.

The program can be bought directly on the Write App Reviews website and you’ll buy it through Clickbank.

The model is actually pretty easy.

You join the program and are given apps that you can test on your phone or tablet. You then will write a review on every app that you test.

You don’t have to make your own website to write these reviews. You are given the website to do this on.

Now, this all seemed pretty simple to me. I mean, people like to read reviews before they buy something so I thought, let’s try this.

After joining, it seemed pretty good. Everything that the sales page said you have to do was there.

So, I took a few apps and started writing my reviews - since it’s something that I can do easily.

But, I pretty much found out what the final result will be and it’s not that good. It was a bit sad but I was able to reach a conclusion which I’ll surely share with you in this WriteAppReviews.com review.