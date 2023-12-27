Jardiance For Weight Loss Reviews, Results: Cheaper Alternative To Jardiance (Empagliflozin) Over The Counter

Jardiance (Empagliflozin) is a medicine that doctors give to people with diabetes to help them lower their blood sugar levels. Another effect of this medicine is that it can help people lose weight, so doctors sometimes give Jardiance for weight loss even though it is not approved by the FDA.
In this article, I will talk about how Jardiance helps with weight loss, how much it costs, where to get it, and what are the side effects. Before that, there are some drawbacks of using a medicine like Empagliflozin for weight management: It is costly, costing hundreds of dollars a month if you do not have health insurance. The pills can also cause side effects, some of them serious - I will talk about the side effects later. And of course, the pills can only be got with a doctor’s note - so they are not for everyone.
___________________________________
Best Weight Loss Alternative In the Market
#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#2. Capsiplex: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#4. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
___________________________________
So, many people are looking for other options than Jardiance.
Cheaper Options than Jardiance for Weight Loss Here are the best options than Jardiance that are used to lose weight.
#1 - PhenQ - Fat Melter and Hunger Reducer PhenQ PhenQ CLICK to see PhenQ price and availability
PhenQ is a supplement that is sold to help with weight loss.
PhenQ works by helping weight loss from different ways:
Melt fat: By making the body’s heat and metabolism higher, it tries to help burn more calories. Stop fat making: Says it has ingredients that help stop making new fat, meaning you do not have to worry about putting on weight. Reduce hunger: By making you feel full, it helps to lower calorie intake and makes weight loss easier. Increase energy: It has ingredients that are said to stop the energy lows caused by dieting. Improve mood: Says it has ingredients that make you feel better, making dieting less stressful.
CLICK to see PhenQ price and availability
#2 - Altai Balance - Blood Sugar Support Altai Balance Altai Balance CLICK to see Altai Balance price and availability
Altai Balance is a supplement that is sold with claims of helping blood sugar control and weight loss. The supplement is named after the Altai Mountains, where some of its ingredients are said to come from.
Altai Balance is said to work by dealing with what the makers call insulin resistance, a problem in which the body’s cells do not respond to the hormone insulin, which can lead to higher blood sugar levels.
The supplement has a mix of various vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients. These include vitamins C and E, biotin, magnesium, zinc, manganese, chromium, and a mix of other ingredients such as licorice root extract, cinnamon bark extract, yarrow flowers, cayenne pepper, and juniper berries, among others.
What is Jardiance Jardiance (generic name: empagliflozin) is a medicine that is used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. It is part of a group of drugs called sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
SGLT2 inhibitors work by stopping the kidneys from taking back glucose into the blood. Instead, the extra glucose is passed out in the urine. This helps to lower blood glucose levels, an important aim in managing type 2 diabetes.
Jardiance is often used with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control. It can also be used with other diabetes medicines. Also, Jardiance has been shown to lower the chance of dying from heart problems in adults with type 2 diabetes who also have heart disease. This is an important thing to think about as people with diabetes have a higher chance for heart disease.
Latest news: Mounjaro for weight loss - Tirzepatide injections all you need to know
Jardiance (empagliflozin) is a medicine that can help some people lose a little weight in these ways:
By making you pee out extra sugar: Jardiance stops your kidneys from taking back glucose from your pee, so you get rid of more sugar calories in your urine. This can make you lose about 2 to 3% of your body weight (3 to 6 lbs for a 200-300 lb person) in 6-12 months if you also eat healthy and exercise.
By making you pee more water: When Jardiance stops your kidneys from taking back glucose, it also stops them from taking back water and salt, so you pee more. This can make you lose about 2 to 3 lbs of extra water in the first weeks of using it for some people. Then you keep losing weight at a speed of 1 to 2 lbs per month depending on how you live.
But there are some important things to know about Jardiance and weight loss:
It does not cure being overweight or take the place of lifestyle changes that you need for big/lasting weight loss. Eating healthy and exercising are still very important.
Weight loss is different for everyone based on how many calories you eat and burn, how active you are, and how healthy you are. Not everyone loses the same amount; some stay the same weight or slowly gain over time. Many things affect the results.
Weight loss is slow. Fast/big drops are often just water loss. Fat loss depends on how hard you work and what you choose to do every day. There are no easy ways.
Work with your doctor about using Jardiance and change things based on how you are doing, how your health is, and how safe it is. Medicine does not take the place of medical advice for being well.
To lose 1-2 lbs of fat per month by only eating less, you need to eat 500 to 1000 calories less each day. Jardiance gives you a small extra help, but big weight loss still needs big change from you.
You should read: Wegovy is approved by FDA - How much weight can you lose?
Here are some examples of how much weight people lost in studies and reviews of people using Jardiance (empagliflozin) to lose weight.
In tests, people taking Jardiance 10 mg or 25 mg every day for 24 weeks lost an average of 2% to 3% of their body weight (about 3 to 6 lbs for a 200-300 lb person). Weight loss was slow over the 6 month time while also following their diabetes plan with eating healthy and exercising.
According to a review in 2018, the weight loss from using Jardiance is usually small but can be 3% to 5% of total body weight less over 9 months to 2 years of using it for some people. For example, a 220 lb person may lose 6 to 11 lbs. But it depends on things like how many calories you eat and burn and how active you are with the medicine.
A study of 784 overweight people with bad type 2 diabetes found those taking Jardiance 10 mg every day, with eating healthy and exercising, lost a lot more body fat after 52 weeks than the group that did not take it - a difference of about 8%. This was a loss of almost 5% of total body weight or about 11 to 22 lbs for a 250 to 440 lb person in 1 year.
According to a study of 5 tests, people using Jardiance 25 mg lost an average of 3.7% to 4.5% of body weight over the 12 to 18 months of the tests compared to people who did not take it who lost only about 0.5 %. For a 300 lb person this could be a loss of 15 to 20 lbs. But the speed of weight loss was slow at about 1 to 2 lbs per month to get these results with normal blood sugar control and checking.
Some people may lose a little weight when they take Jardiance for a long time, but it depends on many things. They may lose 1% to 2% of their weight in 3 to 6 months if they also eat healthy and exercise more. Losing weight fast is not good because it is only water. Losing fat takes time and effort and eating less calories than you burn.
Jardiance (empagliflozin) is a medicine for adults who have type 2 diabetes. The normal dose is 10 mg every day, by mouth in the morning, with or without food. Some people may need more or less, up to 25 mg a day.
But the dose can change depending on the person’s health, kidneys, and how they react to the medicine. People should do what their doctor tells them to do about the dose and how to use it.
This medicine can also work with other diabetes medicines if needed. It can also help prevent death from heart problems in adults who have type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
Some studies showed that some people who took this medicine had more chance of dying from heart problems or other heart issues, especially if they already had heart or blood problems or high blood sugar. But Jardiance may also help some people live longer by lowering their blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar, if they use it right and follow their doctor’s advice for their situation.
Jardiance makes the kidneys get rid of extra sugar in the urine (pee), which lowers blood sugar and A1c. But some people may have too low blood sugar, especially when they start taking it or if they use other diabetes medicines. They may feel dizzy or confused and should check their blood sugar often when they start Jardiance or change their diabetes medicines.
Jardiance makes the kidneys stop taking back sugar and salt from the urine, which makes more urine come out. This can make people lose water and have low blood pressure, especially in hot weather or if they don’t drink enough. They may feel lightheaded or dizzy. They should drink enough water and talk to their doctor if they have problems.
Jardiance may make the kidneys work worse over time or cause kidney failure, especially in people who already have bad kidneys or kidney disease when they start taking it. The doctor should check the kidneys before and during the treatment and tell people what to do. Jardiance may have to be stopped if the kidneys get worse or fail.
Other side effects are:
More chance of getting yeast infections in the genitals. Look for signs.
More chance of getting UTIs, especially in women. Look for signs and tell the doctor right away.
Rare cases of DKA, especially with higher doses of Jardiance. Look for signs like feeling sick, throwing up, and being weak or tired and call the doctor right away.
Mild problems with going to the bathroom, which may get better over time. Drink enough water and talk to the doctor if they don’t go away or get worse.
How to Buy Jardiance Pills for Losing Weight
Jardiance (empagliflozin) is a medicine that you can get from some drugstores in the United States and Canada. It is for people who have diabetes and need to lower their blood sugar levels.
Drugstores that Have Jardiance in United States:
CVS Pharmacy - CVS has Jardiance in their diabetic drugs list. You need to pay $330 to $420 for one month of pills if you don’t have insurance.
Walgreens - Walgreens also has Jardiance 10mg and 25mg with the same price as CVS around $330 to $420 for one month. Rite Aid - You can find Jardiance on the Rite Aid Rx Savings list for about $330 to $420 for one month of pills.
Kroger Pharmacy - Kroger has Jardiance and charges the usual price of $330 to $420 for one month without insurance.
Publix Pharmacy - Publix stores have Jardiance 10mg and 25mg that you can buy for an average of $330 to $420 for one month of pills.
Costco Pharmacy - If you are a Costco member or customer, you can get Jardiance from the Costco pharmacy with a lower price from $300 to $400 for one month.
Drugstores that Have Jardiance in Canada:
Shoppers Drug Mart - This is the biggest drugstore chain in Canada and it sells Jardiance for between $340 to $430 for one month without insurance.
Rexall Pharmaprix - Rexall has Jardiance, especially in the drugstores that are in medical clinics. The price is usually $340 to $430 for one month of pills.
London Drugs - London Drugs has Jardiance in the drugstores on the west side of Canada. The price is about $340 to $430 for one month without insurance.
Pharmasave - Pharmasave has Jardiance in most places for around $340 to $430 for one month of pills if you don’t have insurance.
Costco Pharmacy - If you are a Costco member in Canada, you can get Jardiance from the Costco pharmacy with a cheaper price around $300 to $400 for one month compared to some other stores.
Other Diabetes Drugs Like Jardiance
There are some other drugs that are like Jardiance:
Invokana (canagliflozin): This was the first drug of this type that the FDA said was okay. It helps people with type 2 diabetes lower their blood sugar levels and has the same good and bad effects as Jardiance.
Farxiga (dapagliflozin): This is another drug of this type that helps adults with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels. It also helps lower the chance of going to the hospital for heart problems in people with type 2 diabetes and heart disease or other heart risks.
Steglatro (ertugliflozin): This is a new drug of this type that works with diet and exercise to make blood sugar levels lower in adults with type 2 diabetes. You should know that these drugs are not the same and they may have different bad effects or reactions. Each person may have a different result from a drug, so what is good for one person may not be good for another. You should always talk to your doctor before you change your medicine. Jardiance Weight Loss Summary
The drug Empagliflozin is okay by the FDA as a treatment for type 2 diabetes to make low blood sugar levels. It is not okay by the FDA for weight loss but some doctors in the USA, Canada, UK and Australia give it for that reason.
Jardiance can make your BMI lower but it can also cause some bad effects when you use it to lose weight - it is also very costly because many insurance companies may not pay for it if it is not used as a diabetes drug.
Natural and cheaper options like PhenQ may work better than this type of drug.