Katrina Chiovon, Sabrina Culver, Holly Zuelle, and Aisling Goodwin Join Cast of Ajay Tambe's 'The Christmas Compass'"

<p><em>Exclusive:</em> The enchanting holiday audio drama <strong><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt34606056/" rel="nofollow">"The Christmas Compass"</a></strong><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt34606056/" rel="nofollow"> </a>welcomes acclaimed actresses <strong>Sabrina Culver</strong>, <strong>Katrina Chiovon</strong>, <strong>Holly Zuelle</strong>, and <strong>Aisling Goodwin</strong> for <strong>Drop 2</strong> of the series. Each actress will portray the lead character <strong>Emma Carter</strong> in different episodes, bringing fresh perspectives to her magical journey. Produced by <strong>Ajay Tambe</strong>, the series will be available on <strong>Spotify</strong> and over 50 streaming platforms, with <strong>Drop 2</strong> episodes releasing daily from <strong>December 18 to December 21</strong>. </p><p><strong>A <a href="https://www.instagram.com/podcastaudios?igsh=b3VjMzBpejU3ZWRz" rel="nofollow">podcastaudios Original Series</a></strong></p><p>In <strong>"The Christmas Compass,"</strong> Emma Carter inherits a mysterious antique compass from her late Aunt Lou. Initially dismissing it as a quaint keepsake, she soon discovers the compass has a will of its own, guiding her to enchanting destinations—from hidden Christmas markets and ancient wishing trees to rivers that unlock treasured holiday memories. As she deciphers cryptic clues tied to her family's legacy, Emma is propelled toward a monumental choice that could reshape her future. </p><p>In <strong>"The Christmas Compass,"</strong> every episode features a new actress as <strong>Emma Carter</strong>, offering diverse interpretations of her journey. This innovative format adds depth to the storytelling, allowing listeners to experience Emma's adventure through multiple lenses. </p><p><strong>Meet the New Cast Members </strong></p>.<p>● <strong>Katrina Chiovon</strong>: An award-winning actress, writer, producer, voice artist, and humanitarian. Known for her powerful performances, Katrina recently starred in <strong>"Lucid,"</strong> which premiered at The Chelsea Film Festival in October 2024. Her credits include <strong>"The Cab Calloway Story Series,"</strong> <strong>"The Glitch,"</strong> <strong>"This is the Night,"</strong> <strong>"Ray Donovan,"</strong> and <strong>"Law & Order: SVU."</strong> Upcoming projects feature her in physically demanding roles, showcasing her martial arts and stunt skills. Beyond acting, Katrina is a voice artist in the animated series <strong>"Star Trek Nitpickers USS: New York Lost in Space."</strong> With over 125k followers, she received the 2023 Humanitarian Award from My New York Magazine for her charitable work and dedication to non-profits. </p><p>● <strong>Sabrina Culver</strong>: An award-winning actress and producer with a passion for sustainability in film. With over 100 roles across film, television, and commercials, Sabrina has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Notably, she was involved in the first sustainable film project in Morocco, <strong>"Last Chance,"</strong> which integrates environmental consciousness into its storytelling. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, to a Scottish mother and Dutch-American father, Sabrina holds both United States and Netherlands passports. She has studied at the renowned HB Studios in NYC and has worked internationally, combining her love for travel with her acting career. Sabrina's dedication to sustainability and storytelling makes her a trailblazer in the industry. </p><p>● <strong>Holly Zuelle</strong>: An American actress, model, and writer. Holly has appeared in the Hulu/Disney+ series <strong>"Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal"</strong> in the episode <strong>"Jersey Witch Hunt,"</strong> as well as in <strong>"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"</strong> and <strong>"Law & Order: SVU."</strong> She co-starred in Lionsgate's supernatural thriller <strong>"The Church"</strong> alongside Clint Howard and Bill Moseley. With over 1.3 million followers on social media, Holly has been featured in <strong>Elle Magazine</strong> and in ads for designer Kieselstein-Cord. She co-hosted the charity program <strong>"Help Italy"</strong> with Whoopi Goldberg and Robert Davi on Sky TV. </p><p>● <strong>Aisling Goodwin</strong>: An Irish actress trained at the prestigious Gaiety Theatre in Dublin. Known for her role as Leanne Dowdall in the hit TV show <strong>"Harry Wild,"</strong> Aisling has a rich background in theatre, film, and television. She holds belts in multiple martial arts disciplines, including Mixed Martial Arts and Classical Japanese Martial Arts, and has extensive training in stunt choreography and stage combat. Proficient in over 35 accents, Aisling is also a sought-after accent coach. Represented by agent Maureen Ward, she works between Ireland, the UK, and America.<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Producer and Cast Share Their Excitement</strong></p><p><em>Producer <strong>Ajay Tambe</strong> expressed his enthusiasm:</em> <strong>"We're excited to have Sabrina, Katrina, Holly, and Aisling join us for Drop 2. Each brings unique talent to Emma's character, enhancing the depth of our story. With Season 1 releasing during this special time of year, we're hopeful it will resonate with listeners worldwide. Fingers crossed!"</strong></p><p><em>Despite a hectic schedule<strong>, Katrina Chiovon noted,</strong></em><strong> "I was attending Kevin Costner's movie premiere and missed the Initial onboarding meeting, but I'm grateful Ajay held the role for me. I'm Happy to be part of this project."</strong></p><p><em>Actress <strong>Sabrina Culver</strong> shared her excitement:</em> <strong>"I'm super excited to get onboard for this series. Playing Emma Carter is a wonderful opportunity to connect with audiences during the holidays."</strong></p><p><em>Similarly, <strong>Holly Zuelle</strong> said:</em> <strong>"I feel honored to be part of this series filled with an international cast. Getting to play Emma Carter has been an incredible experience." </strong></p><p><strong>Enorama Talent Agency Partners with Ajay Tambe to Bring International Cast to 'The Christmas Compass'</strong></p>.<p>The casting of these international talents was facilitated by Founder-Producer <strong>Thanasis Psilopoulos</strong> and his agency <strong>Enorama Talent Agency</strong>. Producer <strong>Ajay Tambe</strong> is extremely happy with this new tie-up, stating:</p><p><em>"<strong>We're thrilled to have partnered with Thanasis and Enorama Talent Agency.</strong> Their global reach and impressive roster have brought incredible talent to our series. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to working together on future projects in 2025 and beyond."</em></p><p><strong>Thanasis Psilopoulos</strong> shared his excitement:</p><p><em>"Teaming up with Ajay for 'The Christmas Compass' has been a fantastic experience. I'm excited to work on Ajay's projects in 2025 and beyond. <strong>We're eager to collaborate on more projects in the coming years." </strong></em></p><p><strong>About Thanasis Psilopoulos</strong></p><p>Starting his film industry journey in 2020, <strong>Thanasis Psilopoulos</strong> began as a film distributor before transitioning into casting direction. By 2023, he became a worldwide talent agent, and in 2024, he expanded to manage actors, writers, directors, directors of photography, composers, and more. Known for his sociable nature, hard work, and perfectionism, Thanasis also serves as an executive producer on unique projects. He has amassed a significant following of renowned film industry professionals on LinkedIn. In September 2024, he partnered with <strong>Eris Talent Agency</strong> based in Los Angeles and New York City.</p><p><strong>About Enorama Talent Agency</strong></p><p><strong>Enorama Talent Agency (ETA)</strong> is a boutique agency with an impressive roster of over 250 international actors and actresses, offering worldwide services. Headquartered in <strong>Athens, Greece</strong>, Enorama has established itself as one of the most popular talent agencies across four continents, with offices in:</p><p>● <strong>Rome</strong></p><p>● <strong>Los Angeles, CA, USA</strong></p><p>● <strong>Atlanta, Georgia, USA</strong></p><p>● <strong>Bangkok, Thailand</strong></p><p>● <strong>Hanoi, Vietnam </strong></p><p><strong>Release Strategy</strong></p><p>"The Christmas Compass" employs a two-drop release model:</p><p>● <strong>Drop 1</strong>: From <strong>December 11 to December 14</strong>, featuring <strong>Yasmine Alice</strong>, <strong>Klara Landrat</strong>, <strong>Tina Kilberg</strong>, and <strong>Sophie</strong>, each portraying Emma Carter.</p><p>● <strong>Drop 2</strong>: From <strong>December 18 to December 21</strong>, introducing <strong>Sabrina Culver</strong>, <strong>Katrina Chiovon</strong>, <strong>Holly Zuelle</strong>, and <strong>Aisling Goodwin</strong> as they continue to bring new facets to Emma's character.<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>About Creative Audios.in Podcast</strong></p><p><em>Creative Audios.in Podcast</em> is a diverse and engaging platform offering a wide range of audio content suitable for teens, kids, and adults. Created and produced by <strong>Ajay Tambe</strong>, the podcast features:</p><p>● <strong>Audio Dramas</strong></p><p>● <strong>Feel-Good Stories</strong></p><p>● <strong>Spiritual Narratives (Shiv Puran)</strong></p><p>● <strong>Bedtime Stories</strong></p><p>● <strong>Original Audio Series</strong></p><p>● <strong>Interviews with Global Actors, Producers, Artists, and Authors</strong></p><p>The podcast stands out for its commitment to storytelling that resonates with audiences, providing content in both English and Hindi. It covers a broad spectrum of themes such as romance, crime, mysteries, adventure, fantasy fiction, Christmas stories, history, mythology, and more.</p><p><strong>Notable series include:</strong></p><p>● <strong>"Sherlock Holmes"</strong></p><p>● <strong>"The Knights of Avalon"</strong></p><p>● <strong>"Arabian Nights"</strong></p><p>● <strong>"Adventures of Sinbad"</strong></p><p>● <strong>"The Dark Alley"</strong></p><p>● <strong>"Interviews with Global Artists"</strong></p><p>Listeners can enjoy the <em>Creative Audios.in Podcast</em> on various platforms, including <strong>Spotify</strong>, <strong>Apple Podcasts</strong>, <strong>Gaana</strong>, <strong>Amazon Music</strong>, <strong>iHeartRadio</strong>, and over 30 others. Stay updated by following on social media via Facebook and Instagram handles <strong>@podcastaudios</strong>.</p><p>Founder <strong>Ajay Tambe</strong>'s background in acting and stage theatre significantly contributes to the podcast's success, enabling him to craft compelling stories and bring them to life through the power of sound. The podcast has been featured in the <strong>Top 100 Podcasts</strong> in over <strong>15 countries</strong>, showcasing its global appeal.<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Embark on the Journey</strong></p><p>This festive season, immerse yourself in the magical world of <strong>"The Christmas Compass."</strong> Experience Emma Carter's journey anew with each episode, as different actresses bring her story to life. Don't miss this unique audio drama that celebrates the spirit of Christmas and the power of believing.</p>