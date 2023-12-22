Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: From 200 lbs. to 116 lbs. in 300 Words

Kim Kardashian is a famous American reality TV star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She has been in the spotlight for over a decade, and has undergone several changes in her appearance, including her weight.

- Kim Kardashian gained weight during her pregnancies with her children North and Saint, born in 2013 and 2015 respectively. She revealed that she weighed 140 lbs. before her first pregnancy, and reached 200 lbs. at her heaviest point¹.

- After giving birth to Saint, Kim decided to follow the Atkins 40 plan, a low-carb diet that allows her to eat around 1,800 calories a day. She also worked out regularly, sometimes wearing a sauna suit to sweat more. She said that dieting was the key to her weight loss, as she used to eat whatever she wanted and rely on exercise alone¹.

- By August 2018, Kim announced that she had lost 20 lbs. and weighed 116 lbs., which she attributed to her strict diet and intense workouts. She said she felt "really proud" of her achievement, and that her sister Khloé was her "body idol"⁴.

- In May 2022, Kim revealed that she had lost 16 lbs. in three weeks to fit into a vintage dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962, when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. She said she cut carbs and ate "just the cleanest veggies and protein". She also ran on a treadmill and wore a sauna suit twice a day³.

- Kim faced some backlash for her rapid weight loss, as some people accused her of being unhealthy or damaging the historic dress. She defended her actions, saying that she did nothing wrong or unhealthy, and that she looked at it like a role. She also said that the dress was in the same condition as before³.

- Kim continued to eat healthy after the Met Gala, and said that she had lost 21 lbs. since then. She said she was not trying to lose any more weight, but that she had more energy than ever. She said she cut out a lot of sugar, junk food, and fried foods, and that she changed her lifestyle and learned a lot about her mental health⁵..

