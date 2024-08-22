LANXESS India bags two Global Environment and Energy Foundation Global Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: LANXESS India's unwavering commitment to safety and sustainable water management has been recognized with two prestigious Global Environment and Energy Foundation (GEEF) Global Awards—the Safety award in the platinum category and the WaterTech award in the Sustainable Water Management category for the year 2024. These accolades are a testament to our dedication to excellence in these crucial areas.

Balaram Khot, Wholetime Director and Head of PTSE, along with Bharat Meesala, Senior Manager, PTSE - Occupational Safety, Xact, Responsible Care and Trade Compliance, received the awards on behalf of LANXESS India at a gala event held in New Delhi on 26th July 2024.

The GEEF Global Safety Award recognizes LANXESS India's outstanding achievements in maintaining the highest safety standards within the chemical industry. The platinum category win displays the organization’s dedication to ensuring a safe working environment for all its employees and stakeholders. LANXESS has strict group-wide directives on health protection and occupational & process safety. These directives focus primarily on identifying risks in advance and implementing measures to prevent accidents and rapidly detect and respond to incidents. Key features of the safety systems include active involvement of the employees in building operating procedures, job safety analysis, more focus on the behaviour-based safety programs, robust work permit system, contractor management systems, programs to improve employee health, implementation of strong technical control measures, increased focus on reporting of unsafe conditions and unsafe acts, incident management system, training and effectiveness check.

The Global WaterTech Award in the Sustainable Water Management category not only recognizes LANXESS India's achievements but also highlights our innovative approach towards sustainable water management. Water is at the heart of LANXESS's strategy, and as a chemical company, we are committed to decoupling our water consumption from economic growth. Our clear goals include reducing specific water consumption overall and local water consumption, especially at sites where water is scarce. We regularly conduct water risk analysis at our sites to accurately measure what is known as 'water stress,' i.e. the relationship between water withdrawal and renewable water supplies.

Our measures to reduce water withdrawals include increased water recycling and the implementation of local water stewardship projects. These initiatives are part of our comprehensive strategy to promote water conservation and sustainability.

For example, at the Nagda site, discharge from the Effluent Treatment Plant is treated in a PTRO unit and evaporator plant so that no liquid effluents are discharged from the site at all, and water recovered is re-used for the production processes. Also, grey water from the domestic effluent of the neighbouring colonies is treated in the sewage treatment plant, and a part of this treated water is used in our processes.

Commenting on the win, Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of LANXESS India, said, "We are honoured to receive the GEEF Global Awards. We remain committed to advancing sustainable practices that benefit our organization, the communities we serve, and the environment at large. These recognitions motivate us to keep pushing the boundaries and lead by example in the industry."

The Global Energy and Environment Foundation (GEEF) Global Awards honour organizations that excel in safety, health, security management, water, wastewater and sustainable development, among other topics. The jury is comprised of eminent personalities from government, academia and industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.