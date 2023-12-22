Lauren Alaina’s 50-Pound Weight Loss Journey: How She Did It

Weight Loss Pills are pills that can help you lose weight. They have a natural thing called glucomannan, which is a kind of fiber that comes from a plant. This fiber can help your health in many ways, such as making you feel full, cutting your calories, making your gut better, keeping your blood sugar in check, and reducing your fat.

Weight Loss Pills are something that you can buy without a doctor’s order. They also have other things that are not active, but they make the pill easier to take and keep. Weight Loss Pills say they are safe, checked, and good for losing weight without exercise or changing what you eat. But, the studies on Weight Loss Pills and glucomannan are not clear and show different results.

Some studies say it can help you lose a little weight, while others say it has no effect or very little effect. The weight loss can be from 0.5 to 3.7 pounds after using Weight Loss Pills for some weeks. The quality of the studies and the amount of Weight Loss Pills can also change the results.

The answer is: it depends. Weight Loss Pills may work for some people, but not for others. They may also have some side effects, such as swelling, gas, or stomach pain. They can also mix with some drugs, so you should talk to your doctor before using them.

If you want to try Weight Loss Pills, you can go to their website Weight Loss Pills and order them online. But remember, they are not a magic solution for losing weight. You still need to follow a healthy diet and exercise often. You should also do your own research and make a smart choice before buying any supplement.

What are weight loss pills?

In the past, there were many kinds of weight loss pills. But now, it is better to call them weight loss medications or anti-obesity medications instead of pills, because the new weight loss drugs that help people lose weight are not pills, but injections that you take once a week or once a day. These medications work in different ways, such as

Making you less hungry (reducing your desire to eat)

Lowering how much fat you take in from the foods you eat

Making you feel full sooner

Weight loss medications are not for everyone–people who are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or breastfeeding should not use weight loss medication (but more on who can use weight loss pills later).

How well do weight loss medications work? Sadly, there is no magic pill to fix obesity. But, GLP-1 receptor agonists, a group of drugs used to treat diabetes and manage weight, are proven to be very good weight management medications. GLP-1 agonists include:

Tirzepatide (brand name Zepbound)

Semaglutide (brand names Ozempic; see Important Safety Information, and Wegovy)

Dulaglutide (brand name Trulicity)

Liraglutide (brand names Saxenda and Victoza)

Exenatide (brand names Bydureon and Byetta)

Lixisenatide (brand name Adlyxin)

GLP-1 drugs work by copying the natural hormone GLP-1, that you already have in your body. The hormone tells your brain, letting it know when you are full, so you eat less and feel full sooner. These weight loss medications also slow down the process of gastric emptying, when food inside the stomach goes into the small intestine during digestion.

In studies, Wegovy (active ingredient semaglutide) helped adults with a BMI higher than 30 lower their body weight by up to 15%. While weight loss results will change based on the kind of GLP-1 drug prescribed, dose, and other lifestyle and health factors, they have been proven to be very good at helping people lose weight and keep it off.

How Do Diet Pills Work? Two very different kinds of medicines are called diet pills or weight-loss medications. First, the prescription weight-loss shots and pills you get from a doctor, which are checked by the Food and Drug Administration and need studies to show they work and are safe. And second, the supplements and diet pills that you can buy without a prescription, which often say they boost metabolism or “detox” the body.

Both are very popular: The National Institutes of Health says that about 15% of adults in the U.S. have tried a weight-loss supplement at some point in their lives, and even more are using the prescription Ozempic.

“Diet pills or weight-loss supplements work in many different ways and are meant to help those who have trouble losing weight. They often make you less hungry, lower how much fat you take in from your food, lower cravings or make you feel full longer,” says Pedro Leon, RDN, LDN, a dietitian for Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

FDA-approved options are generally safe when used as told, according to Leon, and the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology say that these weight-loss medications can work. On average, a person can expect to lose about 5% to 10% of their weight in the first six months of use, early studies show, such as one published in JAMA Network Open in 2022, but it is too early to know the long-term health effects.

“There are not enough long-term and big research studies about whether some of these medications can do what they say and work well,” adds Crystal Scott, M.S., RD, LD, CDCES, CSSD, CSP, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

What does the new drug do?

The new drug, semaglutide, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. It is part of a group of drugs that have been around for a long time. These medications copy GLP-1, a hormone that our body makes when it feels there is food in the gut, helping the pancreas make insulin when glucose levels are high. At first, GLP-1 receptor agonists were made to treat type 2 diabetes.

It was later found that the hormone also slows down how fast food moves through the gut, which helps us feel full, and acts on hunger centers in the brain to lower hunger. Usually, it takes about 15 minutes for the body to make GLP-1 naturally when you eat. But you can eat too much in just 15 minutes, before your body has time to make enough of the hormone to slow down how fast food moves through the gut and tell the brain to stop eating.

Part of my research at Columbia is about understanding hunger, and one way we do that is by checking people’s GLP-1 levels. We have found that levels of this hormone go up after weight loss surgery, which may be one of the reasons people can eat less food and feel happy.

GLP-1 receptor agonist medications give a steady amount of this hormone. People who use this kind of medication can feel full with smaller amounts of food and they are less hungry, which leads to weight loss. The hormone gives a signal that some people don’t seem to get by themselves. The reason why some people eat more is not because they have less self-control, it’s because they don’t get a signal that other people get when they eat. We hope that the drug will give this signal so that they can eat less food.

What are the side effects? Most weight-loss medicines have side effects like feeling sick, throwing up, headaches, and hard stools. Some medicines are more likely to cause side effects than others. For example, feeling sick is a common side effect of Contrave and Saxenda. Xenical can cause changes in how you poop. These changes may include oily or fatty poop and not being able to control when you poop. Sometimes the side effects are not bad and go away over time.

Studies show that up to half of people who use weight-loss medicines stop because of side effects.footnote2

If your doctor gives you a weight-loss medicine, tell him or her about all prescription and over-the-counter medicines, and natural health products that you use.

Your doctor will want to know about any side effects you have. He or she will see if your weight loss makes your type 2 diabetes, cholesterol, and blood pressure better.

General information about side effects All medicines can cause side effects. Many people don’t have side effects. And minor side effects sometimes go away after some time.

But sometimes side effects can be a trouble or can be serious.

If you have problems with side effects, talk to your doctor. Your doctor may be able to lower your dose or change to a different medicine.

Always be sure you get specific information on the medicine you use. For a full list of side effects, check the information that came with the medicine you use. If you have questions, talk to your pharmacist or doctor.

What do these pills do? Drugs that make you eat less:

Doctors often give the most common sympathomimetic drug called phentermine resin (phenyl-tertiary-butylamine), sold under the brand name Lonamin and others. Lonamin is the medicine used with diet and exercise to treat obesity. Sympathomimetic agents make you less hungry and make you feel full. These agents work by copying a chemical in the brain related to hunger called noradrenaline (NA). They also make NA more active in the hypothalamus (the part of the brain that controls hunger). NA attaching and working in the hypothalamus have a bad effect on hunger. Common side effects include a fast heartbeat, high blood pressure, hard time sleeping, feeling dizzy and nervous.

Qsymia:

Qsymia is a mix of two medicines, namely, phentermine and topiramate. Phentermine makes you less hungry and topiramate is used to treat seizures and headaches. Qsymia is given to help adults who are overweight or obese with health problems related to weight lose weight and keep it off. Qsymia helps control hunger and makes people feel full faster, letting them eat less. Because Qsymia may cause birth defects, women who are pregnant or want to get pregnant should not use Qsymia. Women should not use Qsymia if they are breastfeeding or if they have glaucoma or hyperthyroidism.

Can I get weight loss treatment online?