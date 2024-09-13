Leading with Purpose: Mrs. Jyoti Mayal’s Dedication to the Travel Sector and Social Welfare

New Delhi [India] September 13: When we talk about veterans, we talk about their vision and their deep impact on society, at large. Travel & Tourism is a vast industry in this regard, and in this vector — very few names command the respect, admiration, and recognition that Mrs. Jyoti Mayal does. As the President of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) and a visionary leader with over four decades of experience, Mrs. Mayal’s journey is one of sheer perseverance, innovation, and a relentless drive to upscale the standards of the travel industry.
The North Star Of The Travel Industry
Mrs. Mayal’s career began with New Airways Travels, a company she has been a director of since 1980. New Airways Travels is accredited by numerous airlines and recognised for its word of excellence. With her forward-thinking management style and innovative mindset, Mrs. Mayal helped diversify and expand New Airways Travels, molding it into a global standard organisation.
Her path into the management of the Travel Agents Association of India was a natural progression. As President of TAAI, she has been at the forefront of addressing the evolving challenges of the travel industry, whether they stem from global shifts, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or domestic policy concerns.
Not only has she played an instrumental role in shaping national and international tourism policies, her efforts to advocate for more sustainable tourism practices, her contribution in improving aviation policies, and her tireless work with various ministries — whether it’s the Ministry of Finance to reduce GST or the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure visa reforms — are proof of her undeterred positive influence on the industry. In initiatives such as the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Roadshow in Dubai, she has successfully promoted Indian tourism on global platforms, bolstering India's image as a world-class travel destination.
The ICONIC Legacy
One of Mrs. Mayal’s most significant contributions is the founding of ICONIC, a platform that celebrates the achievements of the travel, tourism, hospitality, and luxury sectors. The ICONIC Forum has established itself as a space where government bodies, tourism boards, airlines, thought leaders, stakeholders, and global industry giants come together to discuss and debate the pressing matters of the time — be it sustainability, eco-tourism, or the future of aviation through TIES - The Iconic Experiences Show. ICONIC also honours the torchbearers of the industry with its prestigious Awards, paying tribute to the individuals who have redefined excellence in travel.
A Champion for Social Welfare
Beyond her exceptional contributions to the travel industry, Mrs. Mayal has never lost sight of the importance of giving back to society. Her initiatives in social welfare reflect her deeply ingrained values of compassion and responsibility. She has been a fierce advocate of the Prime Minister’s “Save the Girl Child” campaign, working tirelessly to raise awareness and support for this noble cause. Through her educational initiative Jack & Jill, she promotes wellness, tourism, and education among children as young as three years old. This program is designed not just to educate, but to inspire young minds to perceive and understand the world around them through EDUTAINMENT.
Mrs. Mayal stands tall to empower women in the travel industry. Under her guidance, TAAI has supported and encouraged women in travel & tourism, with over 700 women contributing actively to the organisation. She has championed initiatives aimed at creating ease of business for women in the travel trade, advocating for more inclusive policies and environments.
Promoting & Imbibing Skills
Her work in skill development, especially in partnership with the Ministry of Skilling and Entrepreneurship, ensures that the future generation of travel professionals is equipped with the knowledge and expertise required to excel in an ever-evolving world. In FY 23-24, the tourism and hospitality sector made great progress in skilling backed by Mrs. Jyoti Mayal’s vision. Over 130,000 people across 20+ states received training through 600+ institutes, with over 500 training labs set to continue this effort. The PMKVY 4.0 scheme enrolled 20,000+ candidates, while various ministries helped train over 10,000 youths. State School Boards also played a big part, certifying over 55,000 students to boost employability in the industry. Additionally, more than 1,200 trainers were upskilled to ensure top-quality training for future professionals. All of this was a part of the TAAI & THSC chief’s emphasis to collective growth and upskilling & getting jobs for the youth under Hon. Prime Ministers Vision.
A Global Vision for India
Mrs. Mayal’s leadership is distinguished by her ability to build relationships across borders. Whether it’s forging MOUs with countries and states or working closely with international airlines and tourism boards, she has consistently strived to ensure India’s prominence in global tourism. Her work with organizations like FAITH, FICCI FLO, CII, and Invest India reflects her broader vision of not just enhancing the Indian travel industry but making it a significant player on the global stage. Her emphasis upon showcasing India as a premier travel destination is unmatched. Through her close ties with Indian ambassadors, airlines, and tourism boards, she has ensured that India’s unique travel experiences are showcased to the world.
Honouring a Legacy of Leadership
Mrs. Jyoti Mayal’s list of accolades and achievements is long and illustrious. From the “Woman Entrepreneur of Travel & Tourism” award to the prestigious “Shakti – Woman of Power” recognition by SATTE in 2023, she has been celebrated for her contributions not just to the travel industry, but to society at large. She has been instrumental in safeguarding the interests of travel professionals, advocating for policy changes, and building a progressive future for tourism.
Concluding Note
In an era where industries are constantly evolving, Mrs. Jyoti Mayal comes across as the epitome of stability, vision, and purpose. Her dedication to the travel sector and her promise to social welfare have made her one of the most influential and respected leaders of our time. Whether she’s advocating for the rights of travel professionals, shaping tourism policies, or spearheading social initiatives, she continues to shape the future of travel for generations to come.