Leading with Purpose: Mrs. Jyoti Mayal’s Dedication to the Travel Sector and Social Welfare

The North Star Of The Travel Industry

Mrs. Mayal’s career began with New Airways Travels, a company she has been a director of since 1980. New Airways Travels is accredited by numerous airlines and recognised for its word of excellence. With her forward-thinking management style and innovative mindset, Mrs. Mayal helped diversify and expand New Airways Travels, molding it into a global standard organisation.

Her path into the management of the Travel Agents Association of India was a natural progression. As President of TAAI, she has been at the forefront of addressing the evolving challenges of the travel industry, whether they stem from global shifts, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or domestic policy concerns.

Not only has she played an instrumental role in shaping national and international tourism policies, her efforts to advocate for more sustainable tourism practices, her contribution in improving aviation policies, and her tireless work with various ministries — whether it’s the Ministry of Finance to reduce GST or the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure visa reforms — are proof of her undeterred positive influence on the industry. In initiatives such as the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Roadshow in Dubai, she has successfully promoted Indian tourism on global platforms, bolstering India's image as a world-class travel destination.