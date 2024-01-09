LGD 4033 Vs RAD 140 2024: Which SARM Is The King Of The Muscle Builders?

LGD 4033, also called Ligandrol, was made by Ligand Pharmaceuticals, that’s where the name comes from. Now, Viking Therapeutics has the license and has been trying to find a reason to sell it for. It is a new nonsteroidal oral selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). That means it works by making a response only in androgen receptors around the body.

It’s important to note that Ligandrol has been tested on humans several times. This has not just been on animals. This is very different from most SARMs and related research chemicals.

One test even had 76 fit and healthy men between 21 – 50 years old. It was made to look at the safety, how well it works, dosage, and effects of Ligandrol.

This study said the following:

LGD4033 is easy to take It stays in the body for a long time It builds up in the body according to the dose Muscle mass went up more with higher doses Big effects were seen with a dose of just 1 mg per day Also, it said there were bad effects even with a low dose:

…taking it was linked to lower levels of total testosterone, hormone-binding globulin, good cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. follicle-stimulating hormone and free testosterone went down a lot at 1.0-mg dose only.

Despite the findings, the FDA has said it is not safe, saying it could harm the liver (only one case ever reported), raise blood lipid levels, and raise the chance of heart attack and stroke.

But this was only shown as proof in a warning letter to stop selling it. They said that SARMs usually have these effects (not really proven), and not just Lgd 4033.

Overall, from the few tests/studies, and ongoing use as a bodybuilding product, we can be pretty sure that lgd4033 has a strong attraction for connecting to androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue, while not connecting strongly to those in the prostate and other places.

We can also see strong proof both through scientific study and bodybuilding people’s stories for big increases in muscle mass even when using this at low doses (as low as 1 mg per day).

Let’s Talk About What RAD-140 SARM Is RAD-140, which also has the name Testolone, is another nonsteroidal oral SARM. It was made by a company called Radius Health Inc. as a possible androgen replacement therapy treatment.

But, in 2020 its license was sold to Ellipses Pharmaceuticals, who are now testing it for different purposes, including muscle loss and bone weakness diseases.

So, it works like Ligandrol and makes very similar effects in the body. But, it has a slightly different chemical shape and makes slightly different muscle look (more like Andarine - dryer and harder muscle).

Its only study in humans has been with women after menopause with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. This test started in 2017, and its findings were published in 2020.

In the test, the women got doses of 50 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg per day. Those are huge doses for many weeks. None of the women had problems with liver damage.

So that goes against FDA claims that SARMs cause liver damage. There has been one case reported of liver harm using RAD-140 but from stories, it seems that that person had been using mixtures of substances including anabolic steroids.

Connecting strongly to androgen receptors, it’s similar to Ligandrol in how well it works and results.

Makes lean muscle mass grow faster Makes lean muscle mass grow thicker Makes androgenic brain protection better Makes mental attitude better with higher testosterone Makes endurance better Makes recovery times better My Experiences Using Ligandrol There’s no use in talking too much about my Lgd4033 experiences because those before and after pictures and reviews are personal and can’t be checked. This is the same.

But, I can just tell you that it feels like very high levels of testosterone after a few days of using it.

Muscle gains are much better. Much quicker, and much stronger.

I felt more powerful, and healthier, and my ability to work harder or more was clear.

Overall, it meets expectations. This is a strong anabolic substance that makes big gains.

My Experiences Using Testolone Rad 140 Testolone is not a SARM I use a lot like Ligandrol. My reason is that I like the big gains of Ligandrol more than the slightly smaller gains that are harder and drier.

I like to pump and bulk using Ligandrol, then shape using Andarine or Testolone. But usually, the experiences are mostly the same. A big increase in power and stamina. The feeling of androgens in your body.

Also, quicker muscle growth, and a more clear rate of recovery.

On the bad side, both of these make a big drop in natural testosterone production in a few weeks. PCT and knowing are important.

LGD 4033 Vs RAD 140 The Fight Of Bulking SARMs: Which Is Best? Both of these chemicals are not very different from each other. But, how they work in the body makes slight differences in energy, power, muscle growth, and muscle look.

Lgd 4033 makes bigger gains. It’s also stronger, making the same results at lower doses. But, rad 140 seems to make dryer and harder gains. It’s a bit like a stronger Andarine. Also, Rad 140 from stories makes higher levels of muscle power and higher levels of energy. Lgd users tend to say more strong pumps and a more full muscular look LGD-4033 has been tested on humans a few times, but RAD 140 has only been tested on humans once in women after menopause with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. On the other side, rad in that test was tested at very high levels and was found to be okay, which has not been tested on humans using high doses of Lgd in the same way.

Both of these SARMs have been found to have possible brain protection. That’s because more androgens can do this. So this is the same for both of these SARMs, and it will be the same for any androgenic product.

How to Use, Cycle, and Stack LGD-4033 SARM Lgd 4033 is strong. Doses are very small. As I’ve already told you, doses as small as 1 mg made clear increases in muscle mass in human studies.

10 mg is a very high dose. 5 – 7 mg is normal, and under 5 mg is a low/beginner’s dose.

Personally, if you’ve never used it, or have only used weaker supplements, or haven’t used SARMs before at all, then I’d start with a few milligrams per day. Do that for a few weeks, then go to 5 mg. That’s usually enough to see good results in about eight weeks.

For cycle length, I wouldn’t use this for more than 10 weeks. It’s very anabolic in its results and makes testosterone levels go down a lot. In some studies, a drop of 40% in a month was seen.

If you are using Ligandrol and you feel low, then stop the cycle right away! Don’t make the dose smaller and keep going, you must fix the problem.

For stacking, here is a great muscle growth Ligandrol stack that I use:

5 mg Ligandrol every day 10 mg MK-677 every day 10 mg SR-9011 or Cardarine every day PCT supplement needed (Nolvadex) 10 week cycle at most This will make big lean muscle mass growth, more hunger and growth hormone levels, and support it with amazing energy and recovery boost from using Cardarine or Sr9011 (0r 9009).

RAD-140 Use, Dose, stacking RAD-140 is another strong anabolic SARM. Dosing needs to be much lower than if using Andarine, the SARM its results are most like. While you might use a dose of 40 mg of Andarine, with RAD you will only be using up to 20 mg, and that’s a very high dose.

For me, I would suggest starting with 10 mg, and only using 15 or 20 mg if you are sure and are watching your testosterone drop.

Again, for cycle length, I’d keep to 10 weeks at most. If you feel testosterone drop signs, stop the cycle right now, and don’t make the dose smaller or try to keep going.

For stacking, this is a great bulking RAD 140 stack:

10 mg RAD140 every day 10 mg MK-677 every day 10 mg Cardarine or SR-9009/11 every day PCT supplement needed 10 week cycle at most This stack will make big muscle gains that are lean and dry. You’ll have more hunger and more growth hormone levels. All are supported by the energy and quicker recovery from Cardarine or Stenabolic.

How Much Is Testosterone Lowered With The SARMs? Look, I’ve already said this and it’s important to know. Let’s talk about Ligandrol as the example here.

In one human study of 389 men, aged at an average of 37 years, testosterone went down a lot.

Some said up to 40% lower in two weeks. Others went down around 20%, and the smallest drop was 10% in that time. Also, it took some of those guys 60 days to get back to their testosterone levels before the test.

So on average you are going to make around 25% less testosterone, and maybe even more, if you’re using a 10 week cycle.

It can also take up to 2 months to get your testosterone levels back to normal. That will be about the same with Rad140 too.

What About RAD-150 (TLB-150) & LGD-3303? Both of these are changes of the original chemical formulas. I will just say that many call LGD-3303 wrong, calling it 3303 instead, which can be confusing. It’s the same thing no matter which way around it’s numbered.

The truth is that even though the chemical shapes are slightly different, they are still androgenic receptor helpers that make targeted anabolic effects in muscle and bone tissue mostly.

Of course, as with LGD4033 and RAD140, if you use very high doses, then size will grow in prostate tissue as well as muscle tissue, which is why the smallest dose you can use to get effects is important.

Overall though, if you see these changes for sale, with high quality, they are no different in real ways to the main SARMs we are talking about here.

Best Place To Buy RAD 140 And Ligandrol Let’s end this lgd 4033 and RAD 140 review by telling you where to buy them with high quality.

The company is called Behemoth Labz. I’ve used these all the time for over three years now with no issues.

In the current situation, good-quality SARMs are hard to find. The snowball effect of the pandemic, the Chinese SARMs ban, the Eastern European war, and more American laws, has made SARMs supplies in the USA run out.

So if you find good quality SARMs for sale, get them quickly and get as many as you can.

