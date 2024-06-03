Life Transforming Liposuction Procedures with Body Contouring available at Redefine Clinic, Hyderabad

Across the world, people prefer liposuction because it precisely helps in stubborn fat removal and performs body contouring, giving the body a well-trimmed and toned look. Liposuction is a safe and reliable minimally invasive procedure only if performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon to perform the procedure.

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a noted board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in liposuction surgery in Hyderabad, he has done innumerable liposuctions and he states, ‘It is a safe and reliable procedure. I recommend this procedure to patients to remove stubborn fat that has not resolved despite exercise and diet. Moreover, it helps patients regain their self-confidence and emotional health.'

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri is the founder and director of Redefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplant Centre in Hyderabad. He is an accomplished plastic surgeon with expertise in various cosmetic and weight loss treatments involving plastic surgery. He offers image-enhancing procedures such as breast augmentation, breast lifts, gynecomastia, and tummy tuck procedures. These procedures focus on removing unwanted fat and loose skin and give the patients a rejuvenated and well-trimmed look.

He recommends that people with an ideal or near-ideal weight proceed with liposuction with realistic expectations. For best results, these patients should consume a balanced diet and exercise to maintain their results for longer periods.

At Redefine Clinic, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri recommends a range of liposuction procedures per the patient's condition and expectations. Suction-assisted liposuction (SAL), or the traditional liposuction technique, is suitable for removing large volumes of fat and body contouring with natural-looking outcomes. The surgeon makes small incisions in the skin to insert a cannula, which is attached to a vacuum device which sucks out the excess fat.

Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL) uses ultrasound energy to liquefy the fat cells before suctioning. The doctor uses a special cannula that emits ultrasound waves for this procedure. Dr Harikiran Chekuri performs Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL) to treat fibrous body areas such as the male chest or back, delivering smooth and consistent results.

As the name suggests, Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL) involves using laser energy to melt fat cells. The doctor uses a thin fiber to deliver laser energy into the treatment area. In this procedure, the surrounding tissues are not affected or damaged. The two significant advantages of this technique are the stimulation of collagen production, which helps improve the skin tightness and overall contouring of the anatomy treated.

Power-assisted liposuction (PAL) involves using mechanical devices to remove fat. The doctor uses a special cannula fitted with a vibrating tip to break up and loosen fat cells. The patient experiences less surgical trauma and recovers early without compromising the outcome.

Ms Vishaka Goyal, the co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare portal that provides medical tourism services, asserts Dr. Harikiran Chekuri as one of the best plastic surgeons in India. He acquired surgical expertise and an innate sense of body aesthetics in liposuction procedures. I have witnessed miracles in his liposuction procedures, in which most of his patients have lost not only weight but also regained a new, fresh, youthful-looking figure.

He shares a patient story of a 32-year-old lady who wished to reduce her abdomen and thighs after her two pregnancies. Her weight was nearly normal, but losing the stubborn fat cells accumulated in the lower abdomen and thighs was difficult. She approached Dr Harikiran Chekuri for a solution, who recommended she undergo Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL). The lady was satisfied with the outcome, as she could easily fit into her pre-pregnancy clothes and looked younger and slimmer than before.

Dr Harikiran Chekuri and his team are experts in performing liposuction procedures using advanced techniques. They thoroughly evaluate the patients and offer personalized treatment plans according to their goals and needs. The entire team at the Redefine Clinic focuses on patient satisfaction and safety, which ensures success in the procedure and desired outcomes.

To conclude, Dr Harikiran Chekuri emphasizes choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon with prior experience in performing liposuction procedures, having realistic expectations from the procedure, and having nearly normal weight to ensure a successful liposuction procedure.