LifeCell Reviews 2024- Does LifeCell Anti Aging Cream Work?

LifeCell is a skincare brand that claims to make your skin look younger. They say their best product can do the job of six other products, and it costs a lot of money: $189 for less than 3 ounces.
But are the ingredients in LifeCell really proven by science to make your skin look younger, or is this just a way to sell more? Is it worth paying so much money for it, or are there cheaper products that work just as well? Does LifeCell have any bad ingredients that could harm your health? And what do people who use LifeCell say about how it works on their skin?
In this article, we will answer these questions and more by looking at the ingredients in LifeCell’s best-selling anti-aging cream based on scientific studies. We will tell you what we think about how well it works.
We will also tell you the best way to buy LifeCell, and share honest reviews from people who use it.
The ingredients in LifeCell All-In-One Skin-Tightening Treatment are shown above. This is the anti-aging cream that is the most popular product from the brand.
This cream has some ingredients that are backed by science.
Retinol is a vitamin that has been shown in a big study published in the Advances in Dermatology and Allergology journal to make wrinkles less visible and moisturize the skin.
Phenoxyethanol is a man-made preservative that has been shown in a 2020 clinical trial to be harmful to human cells. We don’t think it is very dangerous, but we think it is better to avoid it.
We think that LifeCell All-In-One Skin-Tightening Treatment is probably effective for making the skin look younger, for moisturizing the skin and for healing the skin. We think that the product is very expensive, but it has good ingredients. However, we don’t recommend this product right now because it has a bad ingredient.
How do people who use LifeCell cream feel about it? We will tell you in the next section.
The best positive review from someone who bought it is by a user named Donald Boyer who says the product works well:
This product is GREAT. It smooths and reduces wrinkles on the face and eyes. A GREAT WORTH IT BUY!
The best negative review from someone who bought it is by a user named Lucy VanPelt who says the product did not make her look younger:
Not sure why there are good reviews. This product does nothing noticeable. I’ve been using it twice a day for the last month, every morning and night. Will not buy again.
LifeCell has many bad reviews on the Better Business Bureau website.
Some customers say that the company is cheating them, including a customer named V.S.:
This company rips off people! DO NOT TRY THEIR PRODUCT! They trick you into a trial tube for $4.99 and then charge you $189 if you do not send back the tube and join their subscription.
The complaints about automatic payments suggest that it is better for those who want this product to buy it on Amazon, where you can just make a one-time payment.
We get paid when readers buy the products or services we suggest.
I wanted to tell others what I think of Lifecell Anti-Aging Treatment.
This product is good for people with allergies, has no smell, and works well for sensitive skin. Lifecell does not harm animals and PETA likes it. Famous people use it, NOT animals!
It works right away after you put it on. You can see your face change and have fewer lines and wrinkles.
How I use Lifecell All in One Anti-Aging Skincare for my Customers
*Above is a picture of my makeup stuff and the Lifecell cream next to my airbrush machine and makeup brush cleaner!
When I used the product, I only needed a small amount, not a lot, which makes the product last longer. It feels very different from other creams.
It’s very soft, like velvet on your face.
What I think is awesome is that, it gently fills in lines and wrinkles EVERYWHERE on your face and neck. That’s the right away benefit.
The shadow of a wrinkle can make it look bigger and more noticeable. Lifecell can do something special to fill in wrinkles and is a great way for pro makeup artists to make any skin smooth right away, which makes putting on makeup perfect!
This product has many good things so you can throw away your old makeup, and when you go somewhere, all you need is Lifecell All in One Anti-Aging Treatment. It does more than make your skin wet and fill in lines, it makes you look younger.
When I go to do someone’s makeup, I always bring my Lifecell with me. And everyone likes it and asks me about it when they feel it so that’s why I wrote this Lifecell review.
I really suggest makeup artists to get this product for themselves and to tell their customers about it. It replaces 7 products with 1.
Lifecell is like having 7 products in 1 Cream for younger face Cream for younger eyes Makeup base Filler for lines and wrinkles Eyeshadow base Lip cream Moisturiser for 24 hours WHAT ARE THE THINGS THAT MAKE LIFE CELL ANTI-AGING TREATMENT WORK? Well first, skin doctors say Life Cell is good. It has science that won a big prize behind it.
It goes deep under the skin to the tiny parts to make more elastin and collagen. The main thing in Lifecell Anti-Aging Moisturizer is DMAE, often called a face lift in a jar! I want that! DMAE is (dimethylaminoethanol) What?!
It helps and stops liver spots, dark spots, getting old, and makes loose, hanging skin tight. A big difference I also see in Lifecell vs other skincare, is that some can feel sticky, not soaking in, like they’re just there on top of your skin doing nothing. Lifecell has a wonderful smooth feeling! It also has shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and oat kernel extract. All these things are what make it the soft and wet and calming effect.
Lifecell is made by South Beach Skincare in Miami, Florida and has been a good skin care name for more than 10 years.
How to Use Lifecell EYESHADOW BASE Use a very little amount on the eyelid from inside corner of the eye to outside corner of the eye. Start with an eyeshadow that looks like your skin and add more makeup from there. It feels like MAC 24 hour eye base.
Good and Bad of LifeCell Here’s our opinion on the good and bad of LifeCell as a brand:
Good:
Very effective formula Fair price on Amazon and Walmart Some users say strong anti-aging effects Bad:
Has a man-made preservative Very costly on brand website Some users say scammy pricing from brand website Doubtful Walmart sellers Keep up with our research reviews
Lifecell cream free trial HELLO BEAUTIFUL LADIES! I WANT TO TELL YOU MY PERSONAL REVIEW OF LIFECELL ANTI-AGING TREATMENT, MY #1 FAVORITE SKINCARE PRODUCT! AT LAST! So many customers of mine have asked what that white tube is in my makeup bag and I’m here to tell you everything about it!
I learned about Lifecell from my sister, Rachel. I was so used to using the same old same old brands for skincare that it took a while to open my mind to trying Lifecell Anti-aging Treatment.
AND KNOW THAT I HAVE TRIED EVERYTHING! I HAVE WORKED FOR EVERY BRAND FROM ESTEE LAUDER, MAC, ORIGINS, DIOR, CHANEL, SO YOU CAN GUESS I HAVE HAD A DRAWER FULL OF SKINCARE OVER THE YEARS TO TRY OUT. Being a makeup artist, we all think what we are using is the best! Thank you, Rachel! This skincare gave many benefits for my skin and my clients’ skin.
Another benefit of ordering Lifecell is that they’ll give you free gifts for being a VIP member. In your second delivery, you’ll get the Lifecell ph Balanced anti aging cleanser for free!
This is a cleanser that makes your skin soft and smooth, never taking away your skin’s moisture. It’s made with green tea, cucumber, chamomile and antioxidants, which are gentle and very calming! It gets your skin ready for the treatment cream.
Conclusion LifeCell’s anti-aging cream has one of the best mixes of any anti-aging cream we’ve looked at on Illuminate Health. If it didn’t have one artificial preservative, we would probably suggest it.
Some of the ingredients in LifeCell’s All-In-One Skin-Tightening Cream have been proven to make wrinkles smaller, make the skin barrier better, make the skin more hydrated and protect the skin from sun rays.
This cream is very costly on the brand’s website but somewhat fair on Amazon. We don’t suggest buying it on Walmart because it’s sent by a third-party seller with no reviews.
Some online users say that LifeCell greatly made their wrinkles smaller, while some customers complain about tricky auto-renewal pricing on the brand’s website.
It also will bring back your natural lip color when lips are looking pale.
EYE CREAM AND CROWS FEET SMOOTHER
Use a tiny amount to hydrate and smooth out the lines under your eye and the same for the crows feet at the edge of your eyes.
LIP HYDRATOR AND SMOOTHER Put a little bit of Life Cell Anti-Aging Treatment on and around your lips. This will make any lines and wrinkles, and dry skin around your lips softer and make it easier to put on your lipliner and lip colors, like velvetines, tints, lipsticks, and lip glosses.
WORRY ELEVEN LINE SMOOTHER Put a little bit on the area between your eyebrows.
*TIP- When you are not wearing makeup, rub the area between your eyebrows to make the blood flow better and make the lines softer.
*SMOOTHER AND HYDRATOR FOR THE WHOLE FACE, INCLUDING THE SMILE LINES AND NECK LINES TOO! ALL PARTS OF THE FACE AND NECK WILL GET BETTER WITH A SILKY SMOOTHER AND HYDRATOR FOR 24 HOURS! This is not just a makeup base or smoother, it is ANTI-AGING, so this effect does not go away, even after you have cleaned your face.
Now that you know all the good things about Lifecell Anti-Aging Hydrator, you can also get a free trial, and clear out your skincare shelf!
Expect this skincare to last you for 2 months or more! You really only need a very tiny amount to cover your whole face and neck.
Unbiased Reviews of LifeCell Skin Cream
A YouTube user called V Roberts tried LifeCell’s cream and showed how it changed her skin with pictures:
Another YouTube user called Sarah Pineda says the company is a fraud because of how they charge money. She did not add a picture for her video so it looks like it is not working, but it plays when you click on it:
How to Get LifeCell at the Lowest Price
LifeCell is available at many online stores. Here is how much it costs at the time we wrote this article:
Brand website: $189 (link)
Amazon: $108.15 (two products – link to official Amazon page)
Walmart: $16.76 (link)
We think the Amazon page is better than the Walmart page, even if it costs more, because it has many reviews and comes from Amazon. The Walmart page is from someone else who has no reviews, which makes us think it could be a fake product or a cheat.
LifeCell is only $54.08 per product on Amazon, which is 71% less than on the brand’s own website. We have never seen such a big difference in price between sellers of a product.
Shea butter is a natural fat that has been shown in a clinical study to heal the skin.
Soybean oil is a plant oil that has been shown in a 2015 medical review to help the skin make more collagen and protect the skin from harmful sun rays when applied on the skin.
Ceramide 2 is a type of fat that should make the skin look younger, because as we mentioned in our review of another skincare brand called DRMTLGY, ceramides have many good effects on skin as shown in various research studies.
Palmitoyl tripeptide-5 and Acetyl hexapeptide-3 are two of the five peptide ingredients in this product. Peptides are small proteins that have been shown in a medical review published in the Pharmaceuticals journal to make the skin look younger, and to be very good for sensitive skin.
There are many good ingredients in this product. But there is also one ingredient that we think is not good for your health.
Amazon reviews are more honest about a product than a brand’s website in our view. LifeCell’s All-In-One skin cream has more than 120 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
I AM SO HAPPY THAT MY SISTER TOLD ME ABOUT THIS PRODUCT, AND RIGHT NOW I AM ACTUALLY OUT OF TOWN, AND THE ONLY SKINCARE PRODUCT IN MY MAKEUP BAG IS LIFECELL ALL IN ONE ANTI-AGING TREATMENT! This level of ease in skincare has not been matched for me!
SEE FOR YOURSELF! I WILL SOON BE UPLOADING A VIDEO OF MY PERSONAL REVIEW OF LIFECELL ALL IN ONE ANTI-AGING TREATMENT. STAY TUNED! Try Lifecell Free for 30 days, No-Risk Trial
You can try Lifecell free for 30 days! If you decide you don’t want to keep the product, call before the 30 days is over and send it back. Even better, they offer a 120 day money back guarantee which is amazing! There is simply no risk to trying Lifecell, and trust me when I say you’ll LOVE IT!