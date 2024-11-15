As the "engine" of world economic growth, the high economic growth rates of APEC economies are primarily driven by increasing internal demand and mutual trade. The history of prosperity and development in the Asia-Pacific region demonstrates that only through cooperation can development be achieved, and non-cooperation poses the greatest risk. Pursuing "decoupling and chain disruption" benefits no one. In the survey, 85.2% of respondents believe that countries should adhere to multilateralism and the overall direction of economic globalization, working together to build an open economy and a framework for regional cooperation. Additionally, 89.5% of respondents think that countries should oppose all forms of protectionism, uphold open development, and advance the construction of an Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area with a spirit of openness and inclusivity.

Amidst sluggish global economic growth and challenges to regional cooperation, the Asia-Pacific region bears a greater responsibility in this era. With the theme of "Empower, Include, Grow," the Lima Meeting is widely expected to uphold the original intention of cooperation, respond to the call of the times, and jointly address challenges. The survey shows that 93.7% of respondents urge all parties in the Asia-Pacific region to build consensus and construct an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future that is open, inclusive, innovative, interconnected, and mutually beneficial. Furthermore, 88.5% of respondents call on developed economies to provide more support and assistance to "Global South" countries, fostering common development in the Asia-Pacific region. Lastly, 90.1% of respondents believe that in the face of a new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation, Asia-Pacific countries should innovate their development strategies, adhere to green development, and harness innovation to uncover growth drivers.