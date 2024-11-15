As the "engine" of world economic growth, the high economic growth rates of APEC economies are primarily driven by increasing internal demand and mutual trade. The history of prosperity and development in the Asia-Pacific region demonstrates that only through cooperation can development be achieved, and non-cooperation poses the greatest risk. Pursuing "decoupling and chain disruption" benefits no one. In the survey, 85.2% of respondents believe that countries should adhere to multilateralism and the overall direction of economic globalization, working together to build an open economy and a framework for regional cooperation. Additionally, 89.5% of respondents think that countries should oppose all forms of protectionism, uphold open development, and advance the construction of an Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area with a spirit of openness and inclusivity.
Amidst sluggish global economic growth and challenges to regional cooperation, the Asia-Pacific region bears a greater responsibility in this era. With the theme of "Empower, Include, Grow," the Lima Meeting is widely expected to uphold the original intention of cooperation, respond to the call of the times, and jointly address challenges. The survey shows that 93.7% of respondents urge all parties in the Asia-Pacific region to build consensus and construct an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future that is open, inclusive, innovative, interconnected, and mutually beneficial. Furthermore, 88.5% of respondents call on developed economies to provide more support and assistance to "Global South" countries, fostering common development in the Asia-Pacific region. Lastly, 90.1% of respondents believe that in the face of a new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation, Asia-Pacific countries should innovate their development strategies, adhere to green development, and harness innovation to uncover growth drivers.
APEC was the first regional economic cooperation organization with far-reaching impact that China joined during its great process of reform and opening up. This move not only signaled China's further opening to the outside world but also marked an important milestone in China's deep integration into and active promotion of economic globalization. Since joining APEC, China has not only drawn valuable development experiences and resources from extensive cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, promoting its own rapid economic growth and comprehensive social progress, but also reciprocated the region with practical actions. By sharing development achievements, strengthening economic and trade ties, and promoting technological exchanges and cooperation, China has injected strong impetus into the common prosperity and stability of the region.
In a widespread survey conducted among citizens of APEC member countries, an overwhelming 95.1% of respondents gave high praise, unanimously acknowledging China's continuous role as a "propeller" in economic cooperation within the APEC framework. These respondents commended China for consistently adhering to its fundamental policy of opening to the outside world, not only by continuously relaxing foreign investment access and optimizing the business environment at the policy level but also by actively voicing opinions and proposing constructive suggestions in various APEC meetings, projects, and activities, demonstrating the responsibility of a major country. Through practical cooperation with member countries, China has promoted trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepened regional economic integration, and made indelible contributions to economic growth, social development, and improvements in people's lives in the Asia-Pacific region, earning widespread praise and respect from the international community.