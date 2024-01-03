Live Chat Jobs Reviews (LiveChat) We have over 30 open job positions for remote

What are remote chat support jobs?

Every business wants to make their customers happy. To do that, they need to give good customer support. That means talking to customers, taking customer calls, and calling customers, all the time. But most small and medium-sized businesses do not have enough people to do so many customer talks. To keep their customers loyal and help their customers with their problems, these businesses offer chat support jobs. Chat support workers’ main jobs are helping customers and answering any questions about buying things that come through a business’s website.

Because of technology, chat support jobs can be done from anywhere. Remote chat support jobs are jobs that you can do from your home. Like most remote jobs, these jobs can be full-time or part-time. The main things that remote chat support jobs involve are:

What You Will Do:

Talk to customers online and help them with their questions and problems. Use Amazon’s tools and data to find what you need. Help customers with choosing products, tracking orders, and managing accounts. Work with other teams to fix customer issues quickly. Duties:

Answer customer questions online right away. Give correct information and quick help to customer worries. Be friendly and professional in all customer talks. Send hard issues to the right people for solving. Do well or better than the goals for customer happiness and response times. Skills:

Great writing skills. Knowing Amazon’s products and services. Ability to do many things and use many tools at the same time. Having customer service or chat support experience is good. Good internet connection and a nice place to work. Benefits:

Work From Home: Work from where you are comfortable. Flexible Hours: Work when you want. Equipment Provided: We’ll give you what you need to work well.

Benefits:

Good Salary: Get paid $30 for every hour you work. Learning: Learn new skills to do your job well. Career Opportunities: Find new ways to grow and improve within Amazon’s worldwide network. Special Deals: Save money on Amazon products. If you love helping customers, have great communication skills, and want to join a top-notch team, apply today and become part of Amazon’s Chat Support family!

16 Best Websites to Look for Online Chat Jobs Many trustworthy companies have online jobs for virtual chat agents. You may need specific knowledge to work for tech companies, while others may only ask for excellent customer service skills and an internet connection, even if you have never done this job before.

Accolade Support pays customer service agents that work as self-employed workers. This means they don’t get benefits like health insurance, paid leave, or a retirement plan.

Instead, they have the freedom to pick which hours they want to work. It’s not known how much they earn or how many hours they need to work per week.

Agents need to have:

A US accent Excellent customer service, writing, and speaking skills Carefulness Technical support skills These are the technical requirements:

A headset A PC with Windows 7 to 10 (Macs don’t work) Your computer needs to be connected to the internet with a cable

Apple At Home Advisors help customers with their questions and problems through online chat. Apple gives an iMac and headset to its at-home advisors. You need internet access and a quiet place to work. The company will pay for some of your internet costs.

To do well in this job, it’s good to have some experience with Apple products like iPhones and iPads, but you don’t need it. Apple teaches you about the technical parts of the newest Apple products and how to serve customers the Apple way.

The Apple At Home Advisor program also gives you paid time off, lower prices on products, and free resources to help your career. Apple has part-time and full-time At Home Advisor jobs. You’ll find out more about the salary and benefits when you have an interview.

Asurion Asurion is a phone insurance company that pays work-from-home customer service agents to help customers with claims and technical questions. Workers earn $13.50 an hour at the start.

The job needs:

A high school diploma or GED Ability to work nights, weekends, and holidays Six months of experience in customer service Ability to pass a background check or drug test You also need to have a quiet place to work and fast internet. Asurion will give you the rest of the equipment. There are also customer support jobs for people who speak more than one language, but the salary is not given.

Amazon

Amazon hires people who work from home as Customer Service Associates. As of March 2019, Amazon pays $15 an hour plus benefits for work-from-home customer service workers.

In that job, Customer Service Associates had to work about 20 to 29 hours in a normal week, but they also had to be ready to work up to 60 hours per week based on how many customers called or chatted.

Customer service associates at Amazon can talk to customers in different ways, by phone, email, and chat. It’s a busy environment that needs a strong focus on customers.

Uber Uber pays Community Support Representatives around the world to fix customer problems by phone, email, and chat. To work at Uber, you should be able to feel for riders and drivers. Uber wants support representatives with great writing and speaking skills.

You should be ready to work evening or weekend shifts when there are more customers who need help. Uber likes to hire support representatives with a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Communications, English, or Journalism, but you don’t need one.

Right now, Uber Community Support jobs are full-time jobs in an office, not work-from-home jobs.

6. Arise

Arise pays independent chat agents who work from home to help its clients with their chat needs. As a chat agent, you’ll give real-time help and fixes to customers.

You may work for different companies that pay Arise to give them skilled chat agents. Arise links you with companies, but you work as a self-employed worker. This means you have more choice in the jobs you take.

Arise also gives help for new workers through online videos.

Best Buy Best Buy careers page Source: Best Buy Best Buy pays full-time client service and customer support agents to fix customer problems by phone and chat. Sometimes you may talk to customers through social media sites or the Best Buy forum.

Customer problems may include technical issues, questions about their nearby store, or problems with item delivery. Service agents should be happy to talk to customers on the phone and by chat. At least one year of customer support experience is good.

Best Buy customer support agents should be able to work a changing schedule, including nights and weekends. It likes to pay agents who have experience working with and fixing consumer electronics.

Agents work in an office or retail store, not from home. Pay is not given in the job ad, but the average pay for Geek Squad workers[5] is around $11-$12 per hour.

Concentrix

Contentrix, before Convergys, makes a work-from-home team for sales and customer support jobs. It’s now paying in 35 states for online customer support jobs. To work with Concentrix, you’ll need a computer, safe workspace, and an internet connection. Some clients may need more things.

Pay begins at $10 an hour for Concentrix workers, and you’ll get paid every two weeks. Concentrix pays both full-time and part-time workers, and you can work up to 40 hours per week. You’ll decide on your schedule when you get the job.

Concentrix gives both in-person and online training, both of which are free. After training, Concentrix checks you to make sure you are ready to work with customers.

OutPLEX OutPLEX, before Talk2rep, gives outsourcing services for customer support jobs including live chat and text support. The company pays US-based customer service representatives who work from home. With OutPLEX, you’ll fix customer problems by email or phone.

To get these online chat jobs, you need to be able to type at least 30 to 50 words per minute with no mistakes. You can test your typing speed online.

Your computer must be connected to the internet with a cable and have a Windows system (Apple computers don’t work). You also need to have a high school education or a GED and be good at doing many things at once, have the skill to do your own research, and have great communication, spelling, and grammar skills.