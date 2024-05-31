Live with Me Die with Me: This 2024 Thriller is Going to Shock You

New Delhi (India), May 31: We’re still reeling from the riveting climax of Chirasree Bose’s new novel, Live with Me Die with Me. It has been quite a roller coaster ride, quite a long one at that. The book comprises over four hundred pages (yes, we are serious!), and it’s rather atypical of a contemporary book in this genre. But once we were pulled into the eccentric world of unsparing deaths and complex characters, we forgot to keep count.

The book is yet to be released into the market, but thanks to Chirasree, we got exclusive access to it. It starts with the accident of a young woman named Meera Basu. Later that night, she is declared dead at a hospital in the city. In the same hospital, the following morning, a blind woman called Dwiti Gaonkar claims she can see Meera.

The rest is for you to explore in this truly, mesmerizingly strange and unique thriller published by Author’s Ink Publications. What we found particularly unique about the storytelling is that each character has been given its own space and voice. They will speak to you, open their soul, heart, and mind to you, and let you dig into the deepest abysses of their darkness. But despite everything, you won’t know them till the very end.

It was Sarthik’s character that enthralled the most. An earnest doctor, a man too prim and proper, and a staunch husband, he glided right into our hearts regardless of his flaws and vices. Watch out for the love story between Sarthik and Dwiti - we bet you haven’t read something like this before. It’s truly one of a kind; not only unique but rather disconcerting.

We wish we could say more about the plot but if we did that, we are afraid we may give something away that we aren’t supposed to. So, let us draw the line right here. Get your copies of the book and dive right in without so much as a doubt. It’s going to be worth it!