Lizzo’s Weight Loss Journey: From Vegan Diet to Yoga

Lizzo is a singer, rapper, and flutist who has lost about 50 pounds since 2019. She has shared some of her weight loss journey on social media, where she posts videos of her workouts, meals, and motivational messages. Here are some of the factors that contributed to her success:

- **Self-love**: Lizzo has always been an advocate for body positivity and self-love. She said that she decided to lose weight not because of the pressure from others, but because of her own health and happiness¹². She said that she loves herself at any size, and that she does not let her weight define her worth¹².

___________________________________

- **Vegan diet**: Lizzo adopted a vegan diet in 2020, which means she does not eat any animal products, such as meat, dairy, and eggs. She said that this helped her feel more energetic, lighter, and cleaner³⁴. She also said that she enjoys eating various plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds³⁴.

- **Exercise routine**: Lizzo started to exercise regularly, which included cardio, strength training, and yoga. She said that she works out for her mental health, and that she feels more confident and powerful after a good sweat session¹². She also said that she likes to mix up her workouts and have fun with them¹².

- **Support system**: Lizzo received a lot of support and encouragement from her family, friends, fans, and co-stars. She said that they helped her stay motivated and positive, and that they celebrated her achievements with her¹². She also said that she hopes to inspire others with her transformation, and that she wants to spread the message of self-love and body positivity¹².

Lizzo's weight loss journey is an example of how determination, discipline, and dedication can lead to amazing results. She has not only improved her physical appearance, but also her health and well-being. She is now more confident, happy, and successful.

