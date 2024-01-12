London Nootropics: A Review of the UK’s Best Smart Coffee with Adaptogens

London Nootropics is a UK-based company that produces and sells adaptogenic coffee blends. Adaptogens are natural substances that help the body and mind cope with stress and find balance. London Nootropics uses high-quality ingredients, such as mushrooms, CBD, and grape extract, to enhance the benefits of coffee. The company offers three main blends: Flow, Zen, and Mojo, each with a different flavor and effect. Flow is designed to boost mental clarity and concentration, Zen is meant to promote calmness and alertness, and Mojo is aimed to increase endurance and vitality. London Nootropics also sells gift boxes, apparel, and accessories on its website. The company was founded in 2020 by Shez and Zain, who appeared on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den and secured offers from two investors. London Nootropics has received positive reviews from customers and media outlets, who praise its taste, quality, and impact.

Looking for natural ways to boost your brain power without the harmful side effects? You are not alone. Many people want to improve their cognitive performance with safer alternatives to Adderall. Adderall is a drug that combines two stimulants to treat conditions like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). It helps people focus better, control their impulses, and pay attention longer. It can be very helpful for people with ADHD.

Top London Nootropics Alternative Supplements for Brain Power

But there is a big problem: Adderall can be addictive and abused. Many people use it for sports, school, work, or any other task that requires concentration. Adderall addiction can be dangerous. It can cause serious health problems, and even death from overdose.

That’s why many people are choosing to quit Adderall and use natural over-the-counter alternatives instead. Which ones are worth trying?

That’s where we come in.

We know the risks of Adderall, but we also know the benefits it can offer to those who need it. We think you shouldn’t have to rely on a potentially harmful drug mix to boost your brain power. There are many natural over-the-counter alternatives to Adderall available today, and we try to find the best of the best.

Are you ready to explore the available products? Here are the top four alternatives to Adderall over-the-counter to buy in 2023.

The Top 4 Picks for the Best Natural Alternatives to Adderall Over-the-Counter.

● Noocube: Overall Best Natural Alternative to Adderall

Mind Lab Pro is the best for Brain Renewal, Clarity and Energy

– Brain Pill The Best Memory Supplement and Learning Enhancement (All Ages)

– Performance Lab Mind The Best Natural Alternative to Adderall for Brain Fog, Concentration and Focus

Noocube: Overall Best Natural Alternative to Adderall

Brand Overview

Noocube is one of the best natural over-the-counter alternatives to Adderall that you can find on the market today. It’s a powerful nootropic made of natural ingredients that help support your brain health and cognitive functioning. It’s a product that comes from Wolfson’s Brand. It first appeared on the supplement market in 2016. Thanks to the reputation of Wolfson, it quickly became a hit.

This product has a lot to offer. Its unique formula is packed with powerful antioxidants that fight brain cell death. It also contains an ingenious blend of carotenoids. They not only combat oxidative stress that can lead to mental decline, but also protect the brain-derived neurotrophic factors in your brain. They prevent stress from damaging the essential memory molecules that keep your brain alert and your memory sharp.

What You Need:

● Lutemax 2020: Lutemax is Noocube’s main ingredient. It has three kinds of natural pigments that fight swelling and help the brain make more of the memory molecule. ● Bacopa monnieri extract This plant extract helps you learn new things better. It makes your brain work faster. ● L-tyrosine: This is a building block for proteins that lowers stress, helps make brain chemicals, and more. It makes your memory, focus, and concentration better. ● Cat’s claw extract Cat’s claw is a strong plant that helps get rid of sticky stuff in your brain. It helps with memory problems by clearing your mind. ● Oat straw extract Oat straw extract is a powerful way to calm down and feel less anxious. It also helps you pay attention and focus better. ● Theanine, a protector that stops damage from harmful molecules, while making you more aware. ● Alpha GPC: Alpha GPC is a nootropic starter that gives your brain more of Acetylcholine. This makes your mind clearer and your memory better. ● Marigold extract This plant extract slows down the loss of brain power, makes you focus better, improves your memory, and more. ● Resveratrol: Resveratrol is an anti-swelling drug that helps fight the effects of getting older on losing brain power. ● Pterostilbene This substance helps to make your brain work better and helps prevent loss. ● Vitamins B1 and Vitamin B12 These vitamins protect against damage to brain chemicals, make you happier and give you more energy. ● Biotin: Biotin supports the nervous system, makes you happier, makes you think better, and more.

Good Things:

● All-in-one nootropic solutions ● Makes your attention and focus much better ● Fights the loss of the memory molecule in the brain ● Can protect against blue light damage, and may make the connection between your brain and your eyes stronger. ● Makes your mental alertness much better , and reduces mind fog. ● Lowers stress levels and makes you happier ● Has no known bad side effects ● Made with natural ingredients. It has no soy or grains. ● The product has a 60-day money-back guarantee

Bad Things:

● It is hard to find because of its high demand ● The suggested amount is 2 to 4 pills per day, making it more costly to use for a long time.

Final Words

It’s clear that Noocube is one of the best Natural OTC Adderall alternative pills that you can get. Its formula has natural ingredients that help your brain and brain chemicals. This supplement is a great choice for anyone and will make a big difference in how you think.

Mind Lab Pro is the best for Brain Renewal, Clearness and Energy

Brand Overview

Mind Lab Pro is a great alternative to Adderall for many reasons. It’s a high-quality product made by Opti-Nutra. This Opti-Nutra brand is known for making top-notch nutrition supplements which includes Mind Lab Pro. Mind Lab Pro is no different. This is a premium nootropic that focuses on concentration and mental clearness.

While other supplements may make your body stronger, Mind Lab Pro works inside to boost sharp, focused attention in everything you do. It’s scientifically proven and uses 11 nootropic ingredients to give you amazing results. What’s more? You don’t need any Adderall prescription to use it!

Do you want to make your brain work better? You might want to try Mind Lab Pro. It is a natural supplement that has many good things for your brain. Here are some of them:

Why should you try Mind Lab Pro?

● It does not have too much caffeine or other things that make you nervous. ● It makes your brain stronger and smarter. ● It makes you feel happier and more focused. ● It clears your mind of confusion and works right away. ● It is based on scientific studies that show it works well. ● It is easy to take with only two pills a day. ● It is made in a safe and clean place that follows the rules of the FDA and GMP. ● It gives you your money back if you are not happy with it in 30 days.

What are the drawbacks of Mind Lab Pro?

● It might cost too much for some people. ● It is not good for women who are going to have a baby. ● Some people might feel sick after taking it for the first time.

Final thoughts

Mind Lab Pro is one of the best natural supplements for your brain that you can find. It has pure and strong ingredients that help your brain in many ways. It has been tested by scientists who say it works well. It makes you smarter, happier and healthier than before. It does more than Adderall, which is a drug that some people use for their brain but can be bad for them. It helps you keep your mind sharp for a long time.

Brain Pill is the best for Remembering and Learning Better (All Ages)

Brand Overview

Brain Pill is one of the best natural choices for seniors, students, business people, and anyone else who wants to improve their brain power. It can help many people with different ages and lifestyles. It is made by Leading Edge Health, the company that makes many other supplements.

Ingredients:

● Citicoline: Also called Cognizin in this formula, citicoline makes new brain cells. It is a natural substance that is in all cells. More citicoline in your body can help your brain work faster, remember more, and stay safe. ● Bacopa Monnieri: This common extract is also in this supplement. It makes your thinking better and helps you handle a lot of information at once. ● Huperzine A: Huperzine is from a plant called club moss. It stops important brain chemicals from breaking down, so you can stay sharp and strong. ● Vinpocetine: The extract makes more blood go to your brain, bringing more oxygen that can help your brain work better. ● Ginkgo Biloba: Ginkgo Biloba sends oxygen and sugar to your brain cells. It also protects you from damage by harmful substances, and keeps your brain cells healthy. ● Vitamins B6, B12: The B Vitamins make new brain chemicals, and help the nerves in your blood cells work well. ● DHA: DHA is a kind of fat that helps your thinking grow. ● Phosphatidyl Serine: The ingredient makes your memory and focus better, and improves how your brain cells and brain chemicals work. ● L-tyrosine: L-tyrosine is a kind of protein that makes more dopamine. ● L-theanine: L-theanine makes more serotonin, and helps you learn better. ● Pantothenic acid: Pantothenic acid gives your brain more energy and lowers stress. ● Folic acid: Also known as Vitamin B9, folic acid helps your brain by making red blood cells and carrying iron.

Pros:

● Makes you remember more ● Changes your brain to learn better in different situations ● Wakes up your mind without making you nervous or jittery ● Helps you focus and do well under pressure ● Makes your mind sharper and helps you make hard decisions ● Improves your skills of thinking critically ● Gives you more mental energy ● Has a 67-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

● Costs more than other choices ● Can cause headaches, nausea when you start taking it

Summary

Brain Pill is a good choice for you if you need to learn new things all the time. It can help students who have trouble with learning or business people who want to stay smart. It has high-quality ingredients that can help you learn better and remember more. It also helps your brain grow and change.

Neuroplasticity is how your brain can grow and change. Brain Pill can help you use this ability to learn better.

Performance Lab Mind The Best Adderall Alternative for Brain Fog, Focus and Attention

Brand Overview

Performance Lab Mind is a product that is similar to Mind Lab Pro, another natural Adderall alternative we talked about before. It is like other brain boosters, but this one helps you avoid getting tired and losing focus. It can help you stay on track with the hard tasks you have to do. And after you do these tasks that make your brain tired, it can help you recover faster.

This Adderall alternative is different from others because it helps you recover from using your brain a lot. It is like how an athlete takes care of their muscles after a hard game. The supplement helps your brain heal faster after working hard.

Ingredients:

● Citicoline: This is also called Cognizin in this product. It can do many things for your brain. It can make new brain cells and help the ones you have work better. It can improve the chemicals in your brain, make more energy for your cells, and more. It also helps more blood and oxygen go to your brain, which helps your brain grow. ● Sharp-PS® Green This is a kind of phosphatidylserine that does not come from soy. It helps make neurogrowth factors, which help your brain grow. It also helps your brain rebuild itself. ● L-tyrosine: This is an amino acid that is called Ajipure in Performance Lab Mind. It makes more neurons by releasing chemicals like dopamine. It also keeps the levels of norepinephrine in balance. ● The Maritime Pine Bark Extract: This extract helps relax the blood vessels so more blood and oxygen can go to your brain. It also has antioxidants that protect your brain from damage by free radicals.

Pros:

● Helps you recover from using your brain a lot ● Helps you avoid getting tired and losing focus ● Helps you focus and do many things at once ● Helps you do better under pressure ● Helps you keep and protect the memories in your brain ● Gives you energy without stimulants ● Improves the health of the membranes around your brain cells ● Can be used with other brain boosters ● Easy to take ● The product has a 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

● Even though it has high-quality ingredients, it does not have the essential nutrients and vitamins for good health. ● The amount of Citicoline and L-tyrosine might not be enough for people who have ADHD ● It can cause minor problems like trouble sleeping, sweating, and lower metabolism ● There is a chance of having unpleasant side effects like nausea and stomach pain when taking the supplement.

What is Adderall and what does it do?

Adderall is a medicine that doctors use to help people with ADHD. ADHD is a problem that makes it hard to pay attention, sit still, and control your actions. Adderall is made of two chemicals called amphetamine salts. Adderall has the same amount of two kinds of amphetamine: one that is mixed and one that is only right-handed.

Why Adderall is important for health care ?

Adderall can also have some risks, but it also has many benefits. It was first sold in 1996 and it changed the way doctors treat ADHD. Scientists found out that Adderall can help adults and children behave better and learn more easily.

What are the conditions that Adderall treats?

Adderall can treat different conditions. Its main purpose is to treat some of the signs of ADHD. We will talk more about that later.

But, it is also the most common medicine for a condition called narcolepsy. Narcolepsy is a sleep problem that makes you very sleepy all the time. The same effects that help people with ADHD stay focused keep people with narcolepsy awake.

What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder?

Adderall or other medicines like it are often used for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD. ADHD is a problem that affects how the brain develops and usually starts when you are young. But it can also affect you when you are older. In the past, doctors called this problem Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). But, this name is not used anymore.

How to know if you have ADHD

There are many kinds of ADHD and you need different ways to deal with each one. The people who study behavior and health say that ADHD can be seen in patients by looking at the most common signs.

If you have trouble finishing a task or paying attention to small things, then you might have a Mainly Inattentive Type. This kind of ADHD also makes it hard to follow a conversation.

If you can’t stay still and you move around a lot, you might have a Mainly Hyperactive-Impulsive Type. The main problem in this kind of ADHD is feeling unhappy.

You can also have a Mixed Type. This means that you show the signs of both kinds that we talked about before.

Some other possible signs of ADHD are:

● Being forgetful ● Talking too much ● Not being able to control yourself ● Taking chances without thinking ● Having trouble with other people

What are other options than Adderall and what are Nootropics?

Adderall can be helpful but there are safer choices. When you choose a natural pill that you can buy without a prescription, you will get similar benefits, but without the danger. The way these supplements work may be different for each brand. It depends on what they are made of and what they do.

Most products will help your brain work better and focus in different ways. Some products have things that make changes in your brain, which balance the high levels of chemicals. Some will make your brain more active in other ways. Whatever the case, most of the natural pills that you can buy without a prescription are safe things that make you more alert and have some of the benefits that Adderall has.

Why You Should Think About Natural Alternatives to Adderall

Adderall is a medicine that helps people with ADHD and other brain problems. But, why should you try natural alternatives to Adderall?

1.) Addiction

One of the main reasons to avoid using Adderall is the chance of getting addicted and abusing it. Using Adderall a lot can be very bad for you. Many people get hooked on the drug, but it’s not just about needing it too much.

Think about how Adderall works. It changes hormones and chemicals in your brain. It makes you have more norepinephrine and dopamine. These make you focus better. Norepinephrine changes how your brain reacts to things. Dopamine is the chemical that makes you happy.

Do you see the problem? People who take too much Adderall get used to its effects. They like the dopamine rush. It’s like having a fake feeling that always makes you feel great. Some people use it to escape from reality, and turn a normal ADHD treatment into something worse.

Then, the addiction makes it harder to get the same feeling. Many people start having bad symptoms and depending on the drug to act normally.

You don’t have to worry about that when you have the best alternative to Adderall. Natural alternatives to Adderall use safe ingredients that are not addictive, so you can stop using them whenever you want.

2.) The Short-Term Side Effects

It’s not only the addictive side effects that are bad when you take Adderall. Another reason why people with ADHD and other problems want to switch to the high-quality alternative to Adderall is to avoid the short-term side effects of Adderall. Maybe you have tried the drug and had some bad results. This could be:

● Eating less or more ● Pain in your head ● Dry mouth ● Trouble sleeping ● Feeling nervous ● Heart beating fast

3.) Long-Term Dangers

Sadly, long-term harmful effects can also happen. Basically, Adderall is a drug that stimulates the central nervous system. Many people rely on the drug for a long time which raises the risk.

The medical experts are finding out what the effects of Adderall are for the body over time and, if it does, there’s a chance that using it may cause the following problems:

● Damage to the heart ● Issues with the blood vessels ● Trouble breathing ● Frequent seizures ● Sores ● Poor nutrition ● Constant mood disorders ● Toxic psychosis

The use of a natural Adderall alternative could help in avoiding these health problems and many more.

Anyone who is thinking of switching to the natural Adderall Alternative

Anyone can benefit by removing a dangerous drug and changing into more natural OTC alternative to Adderall. There is nothing to lose, and everything to gain. Always talk to your doctor before making any big changes to your medication. However, the people who stand to gain the most by OTC Adderall alternatives include students as well as athletes and seniors.

● Seniors

As you get older your body goes through various changes. Some of these changes are visible however, others are more noticeable in your brain. Cognitive decline typically happens after the age of 50. Some people start to notice it much earlier. You might notice that you are more distracted or having difficulty focussing on a specific task.

In any case, you should consider using the top alternatives to natural OTC Adderall alternatives for seniors. They can help support your brain, increase concentration, and fight cognitive problems. A lot of products work to protect brain cells from damage and stimulate renewal.

● College Students

Have you ever tried using Adderall to perform better in school? It’s not an isolated issue. It’s a hidden issue and a lot of young adults are at risk of developing a dependency on drugs.

As as a student, you are using your brain continuously when you are trying to keep track of many classes. Additionally there are reports as well as presentations to finish.

Find support through the natural Adderall alternative for college students. These supplements help keep your mind sharp and allows you to concentrate on the task that is ahead of you. Do your homework and stay healthy without the need for prescription medications.

● Athletes

The success of any sport requires the same mental savvy as being an businessperson. You need to be clever to spot opportunities when they arise and watch a ball race across the playing field at a breakneck speed. There’s a lot to concentrate on all at once.

Better Memory

Who doesn’t want to remember more things? You could be a student trying to learn new facts or a professional trying to recall past deals, having a good memory is important.

Your brain chemicals can affect how your brain cells communicate. The best natural alternatives to Adderall strengthen the connections between your brain cells and make it easier for you to think fast. Solve problems quickly, remember the details, and get rid of your brain fog!

More Attention and Focus

Many things can influence your ability to pay attention and focus. One of them is the level of dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin in your brain. If these hormones are not working well, your mind can wander. You might have trouble concentrating on a simple task and make it harder than it is.

When you choose the natural alternative to Adderall, you are boosting these essential hormones. They help sharpen your mind and prepare you for any challenge.

Protect Against Mental Decline

As we get older, our mental abilities decline. The brain cells start to die, resulting in a noticeable loss of your mental skills. The best organic over-the-counter pills that work like Adderall can prevent this decline in different ways. They are full of healthy antioxidants that fight against the damage caused by free radicals and cell death. Some also nourish the brain and promote the growth of new cells.

Improve Mood

Mood problems are a common consequence of ADHD and other brain disorders. When you can’t remember things or focus on what you are doing, you can get frustrated. This can lead to depression, anxiety, and general unhappiness.

The best natural alternatives to Adderall can improve your mood in many ways. They not only address the root of your problem and stress, they also work at a biological level to increase dopamine!

More Availability

Let’s talk about availability. Getting Adderall is not easy without a doctor’s appointment. Adderall is a schedule II controlled substance. It’s not available over the counter.

But there are alternatives to Adderall that you can find! You can find the best natural over-the-counter Adderall alternatives online without having to go through any hassle or get a prescription. You can buy them at your own convenience and take charge of your brain health.

How to Choose the Best Supplements that Work Like Adderall

It is hard to find the best supplements that work like Adderall! Many products say they are the best, but how do you know which ones are true?

We do most of the work for you. Our team looks at many things before we suggest a product. We want you to find the best option for your needs. To do this, we will check these things about the supplement that works like Adderall.

The quality of ingredients

There are many ingredients in natural supplements that work like Adderall. Some are plant-based stimulants. Others are antioxidants and vitamins. No matter what kind of product you choose, the quality is the most important thing.

We look for natural ingredients. Formulas that have no fillers and use natural raw materials that are not from GMOs are better.

Feedback and User Reviews

Everyone has different reactions to supplements. The best way to know what a supplement does in real life is to read reviews from customers. A honest review right away can show you if a product is fake or low-quality.

Effective Dosage Details

Dosage is different for every product. The strong supplements that work like Adderall may need only one or two pills a day. But too much stimulant ingredients for your brain can be bad for you.

You need to find a balance here and it is important to choose products that have the right dose to help your health.

Total Cost of Product and Shipping

Of course, you should also think about the price. Improving brain function is a good investment, but you should think about how much money you will spend on it in the long run. These supplements can give you great results when you take them regularly.

Don’t be fooled by very expensive products. Be aware of the prices, and don’t forget to add shipping costs to the total. We will talk about prices soon.

Returns and Guarantees

The last thing to do is pay attention to return policies and guarantees. Some companies offer big money-back guarantee that lets you get your money back if you are not happy. For others, there is no way to get your money back if the product does not work for you!

Make sure you choose brands that care about their customers. With a good return policy and a guarantee, you can try the best supplements that work like Adderall without risking losing money.

How Much Do Supplements that Work Like Adderall Cost?

Prices are different for each product. Some are more expensive than others, which means they have high-quality ingredients and a top-notch formula. Some are more affordable, which makes them more accessible to most people.

No matter what supplement you choose, you can be sure that it is cheaper than the medicine. A 30 day supply of Adderall without insurance can cost up to $400! This is a huge price, and our top choices are not even close to that amount.

FAQs

#1. Can you make Adderall by yourself?

If you are not very good at chemistry, you cannot make it at home. Even if you could do it, it would probably be illegal. The main ingredient in Adderall is amphetamine salts, which are not allowed without prescription in many countries. It is better to stick to more natural options that work like Adderall.