Loni Love Weight Loss: Loni Love on Her Weight Loss Struggles and Body Image Issues: 'Health Is Wealth’

Loni Love decided to lose weight after feeling tired and unhealthy. She had tried to lose weight fast in the past, but ended up gaining more weight back. She realized that she needed to take things slow and make sustainable lifestyle changes. She started by doing a weekend detox, then followed a low-carb, high-protein diet that cut out grains, starches, sugars, processed foods, alcohol, and soda. She also increased her intake of vegetables, fruits, lean meats, and healthy fats. She aimed for a calorie deficit of 500 to 1000 calories per day, which means she burned more calories than she consumed.

Loni Love also added physical activity to her daily routine. She began with walking and dancing, then moved on to more intense workouts like boxing, weight lifting, and circuit training. She worked out for about an hour a day, five to six times a week. She also hired a personal trainer to help her stay motivated and accountable. She said that exercise helped her cope with stress and improve her mood.

Loni Love's weight loss journey was not easy, but she persevered and achieved remarkable results. She lost over 30 pounds in a year and reached her target weight of 165 lbs by 2018. She also improved her blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. She said that she felt more comfortable and happy with her body and identity. She also received support and praise from her family, friends, and fans.

Loni Love has maintained her weight loss since then by sticking to her healthy habits and lifestyle changes. She continues to eat well and exercise regularly. She also monitors her weight and adjusts her calories and activity accordingly. She said that she learned to love herself and her body more and that she hopes to inspire others to do the same. She is an example of how determination, discipline, and self-care can lead to positive transformation. ¹²³..

