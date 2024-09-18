Love Books? Discover India’s Diverse Literary Voices and Their Work.

India is home to a wide range of literary voices that bring its rich culture and history to life. From timeless classics to modern stories, Indian authors offer unique perspectives on life, love, tradition, and change. Whether you're interested in regional tales, contemporary fiction, or inspiring poetry, there’s something for every reader. In this article, we’ll explore some of India’s most diverse literary works and the authors behind them, whose words continue to captivate readers around the world.

Nandini Murthy

Nandini Murthy, an expert in Foods and Nutrition, has spent decades in Mysuru, promoting health and wellness through her work. Her book Milletopedia offers simple, nutritious millet-based recipes that can easily be incorporated into daily meals, making it perfect for anyone seeking a healthier diet. With a strong presence on social media and numerous speaking engagements, Nandini’s insights are invaluable for households and food entrepreneurs looking to enrich their diets. This book is ideal for those wanting to explore the benefits of millets and embrace healthier eating habits.

Nitish Sinha

Nitish Sinha, the author of A Buddha in the Study, blends his deep meditation experience with his love for thrilling stories. His novel, set in the Buddhist town of Bodhgaya, follows Mahakashyap, a disciple of Lord Buddha, through a gripping journey of secrets and conspiracies. With a background in Vedic and Buddhist studies and a passion for writing across genres, Nitish’s book is perfect for readers interested in historical fiction and those eager to explore Buddhist teachings in an engaging, accessible way.

Suhanaa Setty

Suhanaa Setty, a 17-year-old from Gurgaon, has made a remarkable debut with her photobook Invisible Hands of the Indian Economy. A twelfth-grade student, Suhanaa highlights the overlooked contributions of women in the productive sector through 22 powerful narratives. Her book challenges traditional economic models by showcasing how women’s roles are often left out of national income calculations. This insightful work is perfect for anyone interested in economics, gender studies, or social justice, offering a fresh and inspiring perspective on the unseen forces driving India’s economy.

Anand Kumar R.S.

Anand Kumar R.S., a management professional with over 30 years of experience, shares his passion for writing through his book What They Don’t Teach You About Indian Management Style. Anand explores the distinct way Indian companies operate, comparing it with Japanese and American management styles. This book is a must-read for students, professionals, and business leaders interested in understanding the unique Indian approach to management. It’s also ideal for anyone outside India wanting to do business in the country.

Bala Devi

Bala Devi finds joy in life’s simple truths and believes a day is complete only when laced with a smile. Her book Maze Walk offers a collection of short stories that delve into everyday emotions, capturing both the sweet and bitter moments of life. Each story is crafted to be enjoyed over a cup of coffee, making you reflect and appreciate little things, ideal for anyone who loves relatable, heartfelt tales that touch the soul and offers new perspectives.

V. Viswanathan

V. Viswanathan, a veteran Corporate Trainer and Speaker, blends his extensive experience with a flair for storytelling in Beneath the Buzz. With a career spanning over three decades and awards from the Times of Oman, he brings a mix of humor and insight to his writing. This book features a collection of engaging short stories, real-life experiences, and corporate tales. Perfect for readers who enjoy thought-provoking and entertaining narratives, Beneath the Buzz offers a refreshing journey through human experiences and imagination.

Sithesh C Govind

Sithesh C Govind is an award-winning creative professional known for his work across film, literature, advertising, and design. His debut book, 'A Nutty Affair', introduces a unique genre called "Screenella", blending the cinematic flow of a screenplay with the depth of a novella. This innovative approach has earned him widespread praise. Sithesh C. Govind's film career showcases his adaptability, integrating creativity and storytelling in his celebrated work 'Idu Entha Lokavayya' as writer-director. A Nutty Affair is perfect for anyone who enjoys a heartfelt and humorous story about love, fear, and societal expectations.

Shivasharan D N

Shivasharan D N is a software engineer and the founder of the Anunaya Foundation, which supports rural students' education. His debut novel, A Leaf in the Whirlwind, explores the life of a village man named Rama, who faces trials and tribulations much like the legendary figure but in a modern context. This book is perfect for readers who appreciate deep, emotional stories and want to explore the impact of adversity through a powerful narrative.

S. Nambiath

S. Nambiath’s love for storytelling was ignited as a schoolkid when he found books collected by two generations in his grandma’s attic. An engineer-mba with a passion for astronomy, archaeology, and the unsolved mysteries of the universe, his novel follows a group of extraordinary humans who discover that the aliens responsible for the dinosaurs’ extinction are returning. Perfect for sci-fi lovers, this book combines real scientific theories and thrilling adventures, without ever losing focus on human nature.

Balamurugan K A

Balamurugan K A, hailing from Varanavasi village in Tamil Nadu, is a storyteller and educator. His debut novel, A Man-Eater in Kasan Kadu, is an exciting tale of a man-eating tiger and the rich traditions of Tamil Nadu's villages. Written in simple, engaging language, it’s perfect for readers who enjoy adventure with a touch of culture. Balamurugan’s love for storytelling and teaching is reflected in both his work as a writer and his role as an English teacher in Ariyalur.