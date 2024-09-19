Love Reading? Discover India’s Diverse Literary Voices and Their Work.

India's literary landscape is filled with diverse voices, each offering a unique perspective on life, culture, and human experiences. From insightful non-fiction to gripping fiction, these authors bring stories that reflect the richness of India’s traditions and contemporary challenges. Whether you’re looking for inspiring tales, historical fiction, or thought-provoking discussions on society, this collection of authors has something for everyone. Let’s explore the works of some incredible writers who continue to shape and redefine Indian literature.

Dr. C. Bhaktavatsala Rao

Dr. C. Bhaktavatsala Rao, a seasoned expert in industrial and business leadership, brings decades of experience to his latest book, India as Knowledge Society: Institution - Enterprise Perspectives. With a rich background in strategy and management, Dr. Rao explores India’s rise as a major global economy and its advancements as a global talent powerhouse, and in cutting-edge sectors. This insightful book is a must-read for academicians, students, policy makers, and professionals interested in understanding India's evolving role on the world stage and its future potential.

Ajay Jugraan

Ajay Jugraan, a Dehradun-born lawyer, is a poet and storyteller at heart. He writes in English, Hindi, and Urdu, and has two published works: Antrang Satrang, a Hindi poetry collection, and The Bridge on the River Song and Other Stories from Garhwal, a collection of 23 short stories. In the latter, Ajay has infused his deep love for Uttarakhand hills and its people, making it a must have for readers who enjoy inspiring tales of bravery, romance, family pride and everyday life. These stories come alive beautifully and uplift the readers.

Dr. Anshul Gupta

Dr. Anshul Gupta, with a PhD in Human Resources from Christ University, brings a unique blend of research and corporate experience to her work. Her book, The Spiritual Indian Corporate: Ideal Workplace Redefined, explores the idea of workplace spirituality and how it can transform corporate culture. Perfect for HR professionals and leaders, this insightful book offers a new approach to managing employee well-being and productivity. With years of experience in transcendental meditation and workplace innovation, Dr. Gupta’s writing is ideal for anyone seeking deeper meaning and fulfillment in their work life.

Myst

Myst began his storytelling journey as a blogger, captivating readers with his personal stories and travel experiences. His debut novel, Triansh and the Land of Immortals, is a thrilling mix of ancient Vedic wisdom and modern science. This fantasy adventure follows three friends on a cosmic journey through the Himalayas, where they discover their hidden strengths. Perfect for readers who enjoy imaginative, thought-provoking tales of friendship, destiny, and mystical realms, Myst's book offers an exciting escape into a world where legends come alive and ordinary teenagers become heroes.

Sudhir Tiku

Sudhir Tiku, a Singapore-based automation professional and technical philosopher, brings his passion for history and ethics into his writing. With over two decades of experience in multinational companies and a frequent TEDx speaker in Asia Pacific, Sudhir explores the intersection of technology and humanity. In his book Life Stolen, he tells a captivating historical fiction tale that weaves together love, loss, and sacrifice. Perfect for readers who enjoy history with deep emotional journeys and those seeking to explore life's deeper meanings.

Ajit Kumar

Ajit Kumar, an electrical engineer from NIT Silchar, blends his technical expertise with his passion for storytelling. Currently a Product Manager in the electronics industry, he uses his engineering background to improve lives while exploring creative writing. His debut novel, My Second Chance With Her, is a heartwarming love story set against the backdrop of real-world events. Perfect for readers who enjoy emotional, nostalgic tales, this book explores love, resilience, and second chances, as Ajit embarks on a journey to rekindle a long-lost relationship.

Vidyasagar Mundroy

Vidyasagar Mundroy, a software professional with a passion for literature and the universe, brings readers an exciting science fiction adventure with Mission Save Mars. In this thrilling sequel to Escape To The Galaxies, Halik’s team embarks on a daring mission from the planet Sulok of the Triangulum galaxy to save Mars from a possible catastrophic collision by Earth or its moon. Ideal for fans of space exploration and high-stakes adventures, this book will captivate those who love imaginative stories about interplanetary challenges and survival.

Dr. Raju Xavier Chullickal

Dr. Raju Xavier Chullickal, a qualified master consultant of Vedic Vastushastra, brings practical wisdom to your fingertips with his book, Easy Vastu For You. Drawing from his vast teaching and administrative experiences, wide exposure, and extensive practical knowledge in applying Vastushastra, Dr. Chullickal simplifies Vastu principles, showing how to streamline positivity in living spaces. This guide is perfect for creating harmonious eco-friendly homes and flats and applying Vastu curing. Easy Vastu For You is a must-read book if you’re keen on knowing about Vastu-based house plans, improving your home’s energy, and ensuring nature's support for your well-being.

Binu Varghese

Binu Varghese, a small-town achiever turned global leader, has made his mark with top roles at Nestle India and Associated British Foods, UK. His book, DON'T DIE BEFORE YOU DIE, shares his inspiring journey from thriving in corporate life to overcoming a rare, terminal illness. Despite dire predictions, Binu's resilience shines through, offering readers a powerful message of hope and strength. Ideal for those seeking motivation and personal growth, this book is a testament to fighting against all odds and living life fully.

Dr. Arokiya Dass

Dr. Fr. Arokiya Dass V, S.J., a Professor and Chief Finance Officer (CFO) at XIM University, Bhubaneswar, presents Diamond Sonnets: The Pangs of a Bachelor Soul. Through this collection of poems, he shares his deep reflections on life, people, nature, and spirituality. With a rich background in finance, philosophy, and theology, Dr. Dass weaves his insights into verse, offering readers a chance to connect with his life journey and emotions. Ideal for poetry enthusiasts and those seeking a profound exploration of life's mysteries.