Mike Pompeo’s 90-Pound Weight Loss Journey: How He Did It

GLP-1 receptor agonists such as liraglutide (Saxenda), semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) and GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonists like tirzepatide (Zepbound, Mounjaro) can often cause stomach side effects like diarrhea, upset stomach (nausea or vomiting), heartburn, gas or constipation, among other side effects.

Stimulant-type drugs like phentermine (Adipex-P) can lead to insomnia, increased blood pressure, fast heart rate, restlessness, drug dependence, abuse, and withdrawal symptoms.

Drugs that interfere with fat absorption, such as orlistat (Alli), can lead to oily spotting, gas, and soft stools.

Diet pills that affect neurotransmitters in the brain, such as bupropion and naltrexone (Contrave) can be linked with headache, dry mouth, and dizziness, as well as stomach side effects like nausea, vomiting and constipation.

Pros and cons of weight loss medications

Pros

effective for weight loss when used alongside dietary changes and regular physical activity

approved by FDA for weight management

might offer other health benefits, including improved blood sugar, blood pressure, or cholesterol levels

many medications available through telehealth platforms

Cons

● not suitable for everyone

● some medications may be expensive, depending on insurance coverage

● can cause side effects, some of which may be serious

● weight regain is possible once medication is discontinued

● more research needed on long-term health effects

What is the Atkins diet?

The Atkins diet is a diet that has a lot of protein and fat, but not a lot of carbs. You eat less carbs at first, and then add more carbs slowly, depending on how your body handles them. Studies have shown that this diet can help you lose weight better than other diets.

What kinds of vitamins and supplements can help you lose weight? Many vitamins and minerals can help you keep a healthy weight. If you eat a variety of healthy foods, you probably get all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients you need.

But in today’s busy life, most people eat the same kinds of food over and over and do not get a variety of healthy foods, says Dr. Gupta.

Here are some things to pay attention to, according to experts.

For most people, registered dietitian Maryann Walsh, owner of Nutrition Counseling in Palm Beach, Florida suggests a good multivitamin, which can give you important minerals.

A multivitamin usually has B-vitamins, which help your body make energy,’ says Walsh.

Look for one that has iron. Iron is important for bringing oxygen to the cells in our body, many of which help us feel good and support many processes in our body, like making lean muscle, she says, recommending both Nature Made Multivitamin with Iron and Centrum Multivitamin and Multimineral as good supplements.

Magnesium Another important nutrient that helps you keep a healthy weight is magnesium, according to Ashley Kitchens, owner and registered dietitian nutritionist at Plant Centered Nutrition in Durham, North Carolina. Magnesium shortage can make your body less able to use sugar (glucose) for energy, she says.

A review in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition found that people who took magnesium supplements had lower body mass index (BMI), weight and waist size than people who did not, especially people who had problems with insulin resistance, high blood pressure, obesity and magnesium shortage[3].

Many U.S. adults do not get enough magnesium from food and drinks, according to the National Institutes of Health. If you are low in one nutrient, this may affect other nutrients, says Kitchens. For example, low magnesium levels may stop vitamin D from working well. Magnesium is also needed for making protein and energy. Talk to your doctor about whether you need a magnesium supplement.

B Vitamins B vitamins can help you keep a healthy weight balance because they help your body make energy. Vitamin B3 (niacin) can help your body break down carbs and turn them into energy, says Kitchens.

Some research shows a connection between low vitamin B12 levels and extra weight and obesity, but other results are not clear[4][5]. High amounts of vitamin B3 and vitamin B1, however, have also been linked to insulin resistance, so be careful with how much you take—and always talk to your doctor first.

Protein Powder Protein can help you lose weight in a few ways: you use more calories to digest it, it helps you feel full longer and it helps make lean muscle that burns more calories. Because proteins are hard to break down, your body takes longer to do it, says Kitchens. This means that your body uses more energy to break down protein than it does for fat or carbs. Eating more protein in your diet may add a small extra calorie burn to your day.

Protein shakes may also help with weight loss because they can make you less hungry and more satisfied. Having protein at every meal and snack can help you feel full and not want to eat more, says Kitchens.

Lastly, lean muscle is more active than fat, so besides lifting weights, you want to get enough nutrients for lean muscle growth to help burn more calories.

What you need to know about weight-loss drugs Some side effects, like feeling sick, having trouble going to the bathroom and having loose stools, are normal. They may get better over time. Sometimes, very bad side effects can happen. That’s why you should talk to your health care worker about all the options for treatment. And ask about the good and bad things of each drug.

Weight-loss drugs can cost a lot and insurance may not pay for them. Ask your insurance company what they cover.

Many people put on some of the weight they lost when they stop using weight-loss drugs. But having healthy habits like eating well and exercising may help you keep your weight down.

How do they control weight-loss dietary supplements? FDA is the government group that looks after dietary supplements in the United States. Unlike drugs that you can buy with or without a prescription—which need to be approved by FDA before they can be sold—dietary supplements don’t need to be checked or approved by FDA before they are sold. Also, makers don’t have to show FDA that their products are safe or work well before selling them.

When FDA finds a dangerous dietary supplement, it can take the supplement off the market or tell the maker to take it back. FDA and the Federal Trade Commission can also punish companies that lie about how their supplements can help you lose weight; put drug ingredients in their supplements; or say that their supplements can find, treat, fix, or stop a sickness.

For more details about dietary supplement rules, see the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS) paper, Dietary Supplements: What You Need to Know.

How can prescription drugs help you lose weight? When you change your lifestyle and behavior, such as eating healthy food and moving more, prescription drugs can help some people lose weight and keep it off. On average, after 1 year, adults who use prescription drugs as part of a lifestyle program lose 3% to 12% more of their first body weight than people in a lifestyle program who do not use drugs. There is not much information for children 12 and older, but it seems to be similar.

Research shows that some people who use prescription drugs to control their weight lose 10% or more of their first weight.8,9 How well they work depends on the drug and the person, but more than half of the people lose 10% or more of their first weight with some drugs.

Losing 5% to 10% of your first body weight can make your health better by lowering your blood sugar, blood pressure, and fat levels in your blood. Losing weight can also help with some other health problems that are linked to being overweight or obese, such as joint pain and trouble sleeping. Most of the weight loss happens in the first 6 months of using the drug.

Why is losing weight good for your health?

There are also good things for your health when you lose weight. Losing just five—10 percent of your body weight will lower your:

blood pressure, fat levels (lipids), and blood sugar (glucose). Losing five to 10 percent of your body weight is a good first goal for many patients.

Here are some facts about weight loss and health:

Losing just three—five percent of your body weight will lower your risk of getting heart disease. Obese adults are twice as likely to have high blood pressure than adults who are not obese. For every two pounds you put on, your risk of getting arthritis goes up by nine to 13 percent. For every two pounds you put on, this adds another four pounds of pressure your knees. Being overweight makes you more likely to have knee pain. Older people who are obese have less muscle mass. This means they are more likely to fall and break bones. People who are overweight are more likely to die or have serious problems during surgery.

What are the things in diet pills? Three main things make up most of the diet pills that are sold today. When used together they are often called stacker pills. This is because they have a stronger effect together than when used by themselves. But the health risks get very high. You may have seen ads for these weight loss pills on TV or radio as the best fat burner on the market. Here are some details about the things, including the man-made and natural chemicals, and how they work in the body. Ephedrine, Ephedra and Ma Huang The main thing in the stacker-type pill is ephedrine, also known as ephedra or ma huang. Ephedra has been banned in the United States because of its dangers. The effects of ephedrine, ephedra, and ma huang are almost the same. They make the central nervous system (CNS) more active. This means that they increase some chemicals in the body that control mental alertness, heart rate, breathing, metabolism, blood pressure, and other basic processes. This leads to more energy use because of the chemicals and causes less hunger for a short time. But, when a person stops using the ephedra product, his or her metabolism will slow down more than before. This leads to fast and big weight GAIN. Ephedrine is also addictive, so you need more and more to feel the same effects.

Other things Fat burners can have many other things, too, such as:

Capsicum. Chromium. Conjugated linoleic acid. Forskolin. Fucoxanthin. Garcinia cambogia. Kelp. Raspberry ketones. Many supplements have many things or more, so it can be hard to say how they might affect your health.

Weight-loss supplements have a lot of herbals and other things, and the amount is not always shown, Matteo says. I would not suggest using any of these fat burners that you can buy without a prescription. Side effects People using Plenity were more likely to have GI problems — loose stools, swelling, stomach pain, and gas — than people using the fake pill, but the numbers were very close.

For example, 12.6 percent of people using Plenity had loose stools compared to 8.5 percent of fake pill users; 11.7 percent of Plenty users had swelling compared to 6.6 percent of fake pill users.

In the past [there were] many devices to put in your stomach to make you feel like there’s food in your stomach so you don’t want to eat more, said Dr. Peter LePort, weight loss surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

They always had some problem. Either they damaged the stomach or they moved into the intestines and they couldn’t get them out, he said.

LePort says that when the devices were taken out, people could start eating normally again, which often leads to weight gain. The devices could be put in again, but at a high cost.

LePort says that Plenity, even though it does not have a price yet, is likely to be much cheaper than surgery.

Results

A total of 51 weight loss supplement products from stores were found with banned or not-recommended things shown on their labels. At least one banned thing was found to be shown on the product labels in 17 of the 51 studied supplements (33%). At least one not-recommended thing was found in 46 of the 51 products (90%). Store outlets that only sell supplements and sports nutrition had the most weight loss supplements that had banned and not-recommended things.

Conclusion

The FDA has acted to take away some weight loss supplements from the market that have banned things. Sadly, based on the results of this study, it is clear that products that have these things are still being sold today

