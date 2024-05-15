Montek LC for allergy relief: How it works and its effectiveness

The Montek LC tablet is an antiallergic tablet to control sneezing, itchy eyes, and stuffy or runny noses. Allergies are very common in spring and fall when pollen is high. This tablet also works for asthma and chronic hives.
However, Montek LC is not the primary treatment for dry cough, which occur due to viral or bacterial infections, allergies, or irritants. Hence, it's advisable to use this tablet for dry cough only after a thorough examination by a doctor.
Montek LC contains 10 mg of Montelukast and 5 mg of Levocetirizine. Dosages for this tablet vary based on age and medical conditions such as liver, heart, or kidney ailments. Similarly, when administering Montek LC to children, it's crucial to adhere to the pediatrician's instructions and adjust dosages according to the child’s medical history. Always follow your doctor's guidance when taking this tablet.
Montek LC tablet is used in the following conditions:
● Allergic Rhinitis: This tablet helps manage symptoms like runny nose and sneezing caused by allergies such as hay fever. Allergic rhinitis happens when your body reacts to pollen, dust, or pet dander. This reaction releases histamine, causing symptoms like sneezing, stuffy or runny nose, itchy eyes, nose, or throat, and watery eyes. If these symptoms bother you, talking to your doctor and taking a Montek LC tablet might help.
● Hives and Eczema: This tablet can also be taken to reduce itching and inflammation from hives and eczema. Itching is triggered by extreme temperatures or certain foods. This tablet quickly helps reduce swelling, redness, rash, pain, or itchiness caused by irritants.
● Asthma: This tablet can also be used to prevent asthma symptoms. It relaxes the airways in your lungs. It reduces allergic reactions and makes breathing easier.
Montek LC Tablet contains two active ingredients: Montelukast sodium and Levocetirizine Hydrochloride. These components work together to provide relief from allergy symptoms.
● Montelukast: It is a leukotriene receptor antagonist (LTRA). It works by blocking the action of substances in the body that cause the symptoms of asthma and allergic rhinitis.
● Levocetirizine: It is an antihistamines. It works by blocking the action of histamine, a substance in the body that causes allergic symptoms.
You can procure this tablet through online pharmacy apps. The online medicine purchase through a pharmacy app can guide you through the benefits, interactions, side effect and much more about this medicine. Just make sure you only take this tablet if you're sure you have allergies. Don't use it for a regular cold, bacterial cough, viral, pneumonia or other related conditions without consulting your doctor.
This tablet is typically taken once daily. It is crucial to adhere to the dosage instructions provided by your doctor, as dosages may vary based on factors such as age and medical conditions like liver, heart, or kidney disease. When giving Montek LC tablets to a child, it is essential to closely follow the paediatrician's guidance, as dosages may differ depending on the child's age and weight.
The common side effects of this tablet include dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, headache, fatigue, nausea, dry mouth, and increased appetite. Typically, the side effects mentioned above are mild and tend to go away once the tablet is stopped. To minimise the likelihood of gastrointestinal discomfort, it's recommended to consume this tablet with food. If you encounter dizziness, refrain from abrupt movements and sit or lie down until the sensation passes. Additionally, avoid engaging in activities that demand alertness until you regain your equilibrium. When administering this tablet to a child, it's advisable to refrain from sending them to the park or allowing them to ride bicycles. Instead, ensure they rest following tablet intake.
Montek LC tablets should be used with caution in pregnant women. It should be used only if prescribed by a doctor. Your doctor may also recommend alternative medications or safer treatment options during pregnancy. This tablet is also not recommended during pregnancy. It can pass into breast milk, so breastfeeding women should avoid taking it.
The common cold occurs from rhinoviruses and shares symptoms with allergic rhinitis, such as nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, sneezing, and fever. However, antiallergic medications like Montek LC typically aren't effective for the common cold. Allergies and the common cold have distinct causes. While this tablet inhibits histamine action, it doesn't directly address viruses or alleviate cold symptoms. For common cold relief, it's advisable to opt for appropriate antiviral medications.
While taking this tablet, follow these necessary precautions:
● Children: These tablets are not for kids under two years old. Ask the doctor about safe options for treating allergies in children.
● Alcohol: Don't drink alcohol while taking these tablets. It can make you feel sleepy, and dizzy, or affect your coordination.
● Kidney problems: If you have kidney problems, only take these tablets under a doctor's supervision.
● Liver problems: Be careful if you have liver problems because these tablets mainly leave your body through bile.
● Older adults: If you're an older adult or have health issues, talk to your doctor and tell them about your medical history before taking these tablets.
● Driving: It's best not to drive after taking Montek LC tablets.
● Other medications: Let your doctor know if you're taking any other medicines like antifungals, antidepressants, antiepileptics, sedatives, sleeping pills, tranquilizers, or blood thinners. These can affect how well Montek LC tablets work for your allergies.