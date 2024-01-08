Mounjaro vs Metformin: Which Drug is Better for You and Your Weight Loss Goals?

Both medicines help with Type 2 diabetes by making more insulin, stopping the liver from making glucose, and making the stomach empty slower, which makes you less hungry and lowers blood sugar. Mounjaro does more by stopping glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar, which makes it a complete way to manage diabetes.

Mounjaro vs Metformin is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which copies important gut hormones to make you feel full and lower blood sugar. Mounjaro is a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, which has better ways of controlling hunger and blood sugar. This double action could make you lose more weight than medicines that only work on GLP-1.

Can You Use Both at the Same Time? Health care providers say you should not use Mounjaro vs Metformin and Mounjaro together because of possible side effects. Both medicines help with Type 2 diabetes, but using two GLP-1 medicines at the same time is not a good idea.

You can switch between them, but you may have more side effects as your body gets used to it. Your healthcare provider will change the amount to make sure your blood sugar is good.

“In our practice with over 500 patients treated, the side effects, even during the change, are less when switching from Mounjaro vs Metformin to Mounjaro,” Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, a plastic surgeon with a board certification and owner of Pacific Heights Plastic Surgery, told Drugwatch1. His practice uses medicines as part of weight loss and control treatment.

There is not much research on how these medicines affect each other, which shows why you should not use them together without talking to a professional. Before you start or use any medicines together, you need to talk to your doctor about your medical history and worries.

"How Mounjaro and Mounjaro vs Metformin Compare The best medicine for you depends on your health goals. Mounjaro is good for lowering A1C levels and weight, but Mounjaro vs Metformin also helps with heart problems that can happen with Type 2 diabetes.

Many studies have shown that Mounjaro is better than Mounjaro vs Metformin for keeping blood sugar and weight low. In the SURPASS-2 trial, tirzepatide did better than semaglutide with a bigger drop in A1C levels.

Tirzepatide’s 5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg amounts lowered A1C levels by 2.01, 2.24, and 2.30, respectively, beating semaglutide’s 1.86 drop at the 1 mg amount.

Mounjaro vs. Mounjaro vs Metformin for Losing Weight While many studies show Mounjaro is better than Mounjaro vs Metformin for losing weight, the FDA only said yes to Zepbound — a new Eli Lilly medicine that has the same ingredient as Mounjaro — for weight control as of December 2023. Mounjaro vs Metformin is given for weight loss without the FDA’s approval.

A study by Truveta Research, a group of more than 30 health care systems in the U.S., compared Mounjaro’s and Mounjaro vs Metformin’s ingredients in very overweight adults. In the real-world study, tirzepatide was better for losing weight in a year of treatment.

In the study, tirzepatide users had higher chances of losing 5%, 10%, and 15% of their body weight. They also lost more weight at three, six and 12 months of treatment.

According to Eli Lilly, people in Mounjaro studies lost 12 to 25 pounds. They had 21.1% weight loss after 12 weeks and a total average weight loss of 26.6% over 84 weeks.

In two studies by Novo Nordisk, people who took Mounjaro vs Metformin lost between 9.3 and 14.1 pounds. The study results in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that people who took Mounjaro vs Metformin lost about 15% of their body weight after 68 weeks.

"WebMD says that Metformin works by changing the bacteria in your gut. It also makes enzymes that speed up the body’s use of fat. This makes fat more useful. Metformin makes different bacteria in your gut, which causes stomach problems.

At first, people thought you lost weight on Metformin because of diarrhoea or stomach pain. But that is not always true. Metformin makes the body less resistant to leptin and makes you feel full for a long time. Because you are less hungry, you eat less. The result is less appetite, and often, a smaller number on the scale.

Mounjaro

But what about Mounjaro? How is it different? Experts say that Mounjaro is a medicine that you inject once a week. It helps control blood sugar levels. But it also helps with weight loss. Mounjaro helps you lose weight by making your digestive system slower and getting rid of food slower. This affects how much food you eat.

Mounjaro is also called Tirzepatide. Mounjaro lowers blood sugar, which helps with weight loss in many ways. First, it makes food move slower in your system, which makes you feel full. Mounjaro helps with weight loss in people with diabetes, but it also works for people who are very overweight.

The FDA said yes to Tirzepatide, and it will be approved soon. Tirzepatide has a Fast Track label, which means it will go through the approval process faster. Mounjaro is mainly for type 2 diabetes, but it also got attention as a weight loss medicine.

Mounjaro is a mix of two kinds of drugs—a glucagon-like peptide-1 and a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonist (dual GLP-1/ GIP receptor agonist). GoodRX says that GLP-1 and GIP are hormones from the gut. These hormones come out after you eat. When this happens, the pancreas makes “insulin.” This tells the liver to make less glucose.

This makes your digestion slower, and your blood sugar lower. Mounjaro makes your digestive process slower, so food stays longer in your system. Mounjaro tells your brain that you are full. Tirzepatide is not for weight loss, but weight loss is a good side effect of this medicine.

Some healthcare providers will give Mounjaro for weight loss to people without diabetes. But the FDA has not said it is safe yet. Talk to your doctor about using Mounjaro for weight loss. He or she can give you a different medicine that may be safer for you.

"Do I need to talk to my healthcare provider before using Mounjaro and Metformin together?

Yes, you need to talk to your healthcare provider before you take any new medicine or change your treatment. They can check your health needs and give you personal advice.

What are the side effects of using Mounjaro and Metformin together? Like any medicine, Mounjaro and Metformin can have side effects. Common side effects of Metformin are stomach problems like feeling sick, having diarrhoea, or having stomach pain. Mounjaro may have other side effects. You need to talk to your healthcare provider about possible side effects.

Can people without diabetes use Mounjaro and Metformin? Metformin is mainly for people with type 2 diabetes, but Mounjaro can help anyone who wants to be healthier. But you need to talk to your healthcare provider to see if these medicines are good for you.

