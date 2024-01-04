Mounjaro vs Wegovy: Which Drug Is Better for Weight Loss and Diabetes?

Many people are using Wegovy VS Mounjaro to lose weight. These are two drugs that work in similar ways, but they have some important differences. How do they compare in how well they work, how much they cost, how easy they are to get, and other things? There are many drugs for weight loss that you can buy now. Wegovy VS Mounjaro are two of them. They both help you lose weight, but they are not the same. They have different ingredients and you use them differently. They also have different prices and availability.

In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about Wegovy VS Mounjaro. This will help you decide if you want to use them or not.

Some studies have shown that Mounjaro (10mg & 15mg) is better than Wegovy for losing weight and lowering blood sugar.

But there are no studies that have tested them together in a fair way (where the people and the researchers do not know which drug they are getting).

Also, a big study that compared Mounjaro to Ozempic (a smaller dose of Wegovy) found that Mounjaro had more problems and side effects than Ozempic.

So, if you want a drug to help you lose weight and control your blood sugar, Mounjaro (10mg & 15mg) might make you lose more weight and lower your blood sugar more than Wegovy.

But you might like Wegovy more and use it longer, which might make it work better for you.

However, different people react differently to drugs. Watch out for side effects and talk to your doctor to find out which drug and dose is best for you.

Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are drugs that you need a prescription for. You can use them for weight loss and management. But only Wegovy has been approved by the FDA for this. Mounjaro is approved to help with type 2 diabetes.

Both Wegovy VS Mounjaro are liquids that you inject under your skin.

This article tells you the main ways that Wegovy VS Mounjaro are the same and different. For more details about these drugs, including what they do, see these articles on Wegovy VS Mounjaro.

Are Mounjaro and Wegovy the same? They are both drugs for weight loss, but they are not the same. They have different active ingredients but they have similar features and can help you reach similar goals for your weight loss.

There has been a lot of news about weight loss drugs lately, and they can help with both diabetes and obesity. If you want to lose weight and you qualify for weight loss drugs, you might wonder which one is better.

Should you choose Wegovy or Mounjaro to help you with your goals? Your doctor can help you decide which one is best for you.

You can only get both drugs with a prescription. Usually, they are given to people with a BMI of 30 or more, or to those with a BMI of 27 or more who have health problems related to their weight. Both drugs have similar side effects, but they are not exactly the same.

This guide will compare Wegovy VS Mounjaro for weight loss, and tell you how they are similar and different.

"How do Mounjaro and Wegovy work?

Mounjaro and Wegovy are medicines that make you feel less hungry and help you lose weight and control your blood sugar. They do this by acting like some hormones in your body.

Mounjaro works like two hormones: GLP-1 and GIP. GLP-1 helps lower your blood sugar and makes you feel full. GIP helps your body use the extra energy from the food you eat and also helps your bones grow stronger.

Wegovy works like one hormone: GLP-1. Wegovy is made by Novo Nordisk, and Mounjaro is made by Eli Lilly. The main ingredient in Mounjaro is tirzepatide, and in Wegovy it is semaglutide.

Mounjaro is for people who have type 2 diabetes in the U.S., and Wegovy is for people who have obesity.

You need a prescription to get these medicines, but you can also buy them online.

Wegovy is sold in the UK this year, but Mounjaro is not yet approved there. We don’t know when it will be.

You take these medicines once a week. The only difference is how much you take. Mounjaro has more medicine in each dose than Wegovy.

The main difference between Wegovy VS Mounjaro is what they are made of. Wegovy is semaglutide, and Mounjaro is tirzepatide. They are not the same.

Both semaglutide and tirzepatide are similar to GLP-1, a hormone that your gut makes after you eat. GLP-1 makes you eat less, feel more satisfied, and enjoy food less. This is why they help you lose weight.

But Mounjaro also has GIP, another hormone that your gut makes. GIP does more things, like making your body store less fat, your bones grow more, your pancreas make more glucagon, and your stomach makes less acid.

Why do people use Mounjaro and Wegovy?

People use Mounjaro and Wegovy with diet and exercise to lose weight.

Wegovy is approved by the FDA for long-term weight control in some cases. For example, you can use it if you have obesity or if you are overweight and have other health problems, like high blood pressure.

Mounjaro is not approved for these uses, but your doctor can still prescribe it for you. This is called off-label use. Mounjaro is approved by the FDA to help lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. You can read more about using Mounjaro for weight loss and weight control in this article.

If you want to know more about Wegovy or Mounjaro for your condition, talk to your doctor."

"How to use Mounjaro

Mounjaro comes as an injection that you can give yourself under the skin in your belly, leg, or arm once a week, with or without food. You can use one of these doses: 2.5 mg/0.5 mL, 5 mg/0.5 mL, 7.5 mg/0.5 mL, 10 mg/0.5 mL, 12.5 mg/0.5 mL, or 15 mg/0.5 mL. Each dose has its own pen.

If you forget to take Mounjaro, take it as soon as you remember within 4 days of the missed dose. If more than 4 days have gone by, do not take the missed dose and take your next dose on the usual day.

Mounjaro can help you control your blood sugar better if you also eat healthy and exercise. Talk to your doctor or nurse about any changes to your dose so they can check and help you with your condition.

What is Wegovy?

Wegovy is a medicine that can help you lose weight. It is made by Novo Nordisk and approved by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). It is a stronger, 2.4 mg version of the diabetes medicine Ozempic (semaglutide). Semaglutide also comes as a pill called Rybelsus.

Wegovy works by making your body act like it has a hormone called GLP-1. This hormone helps you feel full and burn more calories. You can use Wegovy if you are an adult and you have a body mass index (BMI):

30 kg/m2 or more (obese) 27 kg/m2 or more (overweight) and you also have a health problem related to your weight such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol How to use Wegovy Wegovy comes as an injection that you can give yourself under the skin in your belly, leg, or arm once a week, on the same day each week, at any time of the day, with or without food. You can use one of these doses: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, or 2.4 mg.

Start with 0.25 mg once a week for 4 weeks. Then increase the dose every 4 weeks until you reach 2.4 mg. The final dose of Wegovy is 2.4 mg once a week.

Read the full information and the medication guide for Wegovy before you use it. They have a warning about the risks of Wegovy. Always talk to your doctor or nurse about any changes to your dose so they can check and help you with your condition.

Possible side effects of Mounjaro and Wegovy

Some people who use Mounjaro or Wegovy may have these side effects:

Nausea, vomiting Stomach problems – diarrhoea, less hunger, constipation, upset stomach, stomach pain Some side effects of Mounjaro can be serious:

Thyroid tumours, including thyroid cancer – do not use Mounjaro if you or your family have ever had a thyroid cancer called MTC, or if you have a hormone problem called MEN 2

Pancreas inflammation (pancreatitis) – signs include very bad stomach pain that does not go away, with or without throwing up

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) – You may have a higher chance of low blood sugar if you use Mounjaro with another diabetes medicine such as a sulfonylurea or insulin

Bad allergic reactions Kidney problems Very bad stomach problems Vision changes Gallbladder problems

Some people who use Wegovy may have these side effects:

Nausea, vomiting Stomach problems – diarrhoea, constipation, stomach pain Headache, dizziness Tiredness Indigestion, bloating, burping Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) in people with type 2 diabetes Gas, stomach infection, and acid reflux (heartburn) Some side effects of Wegovy can be serious:

"Problems with thyroid cells Severe inflammation of the pancreas Severe inflammation of the gallbladder Low blood sugar Damage to the kidneys – check kidney function when starting or changing doses if bad stomach reactions happen Allergic reactions Eye problems in people with Type 2 Diabetes Faster heartbeat Thoughts or actions of hurting yourself These are not all the possible side effects of Mounjaro or Wegovy. You can read more information in the patient guide that comes with your medicine. If you are worried about side effects, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

Wegovy vs Mounjaro: Which works better?

If you are choosing between the two medicines, it makes sense to consider many things before making your decision: how well they work, however, is a very important thing to compare.

Early tests show that Mounjaro works better for losing weight than semaglutide (also called Wegovy). A 2023 study found that tirzepatide made people lose 17.8% of their weight, compared to 12.4% for semaglutide 1.

Also, Mounjaro has more benefits for your heart and metabolism, such as smaller waist size, lower blood pressure, and lower fasting insulin and fat levels2

Wegovy vs Mounjaro: how much to take

Both Wegovy VS Mounjaro are injection pens that you can use yourself. You take both medicines once a week, in a one-time pen (only one injection per pen).

Wegovy has a slower process for increasing the amount. You start at 0.25mg for weeks 1 to 4, then go up to 0.5mg for weeks 5 to 8, up to 1mg for weeks 9 to 12, 1.7mg for weeks 13 to 17, and then stay at 2.4mg (the highest amount) from then on3

For Mounjaro, it’s easier. You start at 2.5mg for the first four weeks, then go up to 5mg for at least the next four weeks (or as long as you want to keep taking the medicine).

Wegovy vs Mounjaro: who can get them and where

Who can get them and where is a very important thing to think about when choosing between Wegovy VS Mounjaro.

For people in the UK, there is a big difference: Wegovy is available now, but Mounjaro is not. Wegovy has just been offered by the NHS, as part of a special service for managing weight and with a low calorie diet and exercise plan. To get a prescription, you must have a BMI over 30 with at least one health problem related to weight. For people who don’t qualify, you can still get Wegovy with a private prescription—through online drugstores or digital health services like Habitual.

Mounjaro, while not available in the UK yet, is expected to be sold soon. It has just been approved by NICE, the UK group that decides if healthcare is worth the cost. This means it will be available with a private prescription, and after its final report is published on October 11th, it will be offered by the NHS within 90 days.``

"Benefits

Mounjaro is a medicine that can help you lose weight. It works like the natural hormones in your body that make you feel full after eating. These hormones are called GIP and GLP-1. They also slow down the movement of food in your stomach.

These hormones are important for keeping a healthy weight, especially for people who are overweight or obese. Research shows that these hormones may not work well in people who are overweight or obese. This can happen to people who gain and lose weight a lot because of dieting.

Mounjaro was tested in some studies called SURPASS. These studies showed that Mounjaro can help people lose weight. Here are the results:

In SURPASS-1, people who took Mounjaro lost an average of 14 pounds (5 mg), 15 pounds (10 mg), and 17 pounds (15 mg) compared to 2 pounds with a dummy pill In SURPASS-2, people who took Mounjaro lost 17 pounds (5 mg), 21 pounds (10 mg), and 25 pounds (15 mg) compared to 13 pounds with another medicine called semaglutide. In SURPASS-3, people who took Mounjaro lost 15 pounds (5 mg), 21 pounds (10 mg), and 25 pounds (15 mg) compared to gaining 4 pounds with another medicine called insulin degludec. In SURPASS-4, people who took Mounjaro lose 14 pounds (5 mg), 20 pounds (10 mg), and 23 pounds (15 mg) compared to gaining 4 pounds with another medicine called insulin glargine. In SURPASS-5, people who took Mounjaro lost 12 pounds (5 mg), 17 pounds (10 mg), and 19 pounds (15 mg) compared to gaining 4 pounds with a dummy pill1.

Which one makes you lose more weight, Mounjaro aur Wegovy?

Some programs that help you lose weight use medicines that work like GLP-1. These programs can help you lose more weight than programs that do not use medicines. You can lose 10% or more of your body weight with these programs.

Losing and keeping 10% or more of your body weight can help you avoid health problems that come with being overweight or obese, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

A recent paper in a journal called The Lancet showed that about 20% of people who did not use medicines gained weight, about 40% lost between 1-10% of their body weight, and only 13% lost more than 10%.

In comparison, less than 5% of people who used semaglutide with other ways to lose weight gained weight, about 10% lost between 1-10%, and 87% lost more than 10%.

So, 47% more people lost more than 10% of body weight with semaglutide than without it. Interestingly, new studies have shown that tirzepatide is better than semaglutide.

A study with 1897 people who had diabetes compared three doses of tirzepatide (5mg, 10mg, and 15mg) with one dose of semaglutide (Ozempic) every week. They looked at how these medicines affected blood sugar levels.

The results showed that all three doses of tirzepatide made people lose more weight than semaglutide.

As said before, tirzepatide has not been compared with the higher dose of semaglutide (Wegovy) that is available now.

But researchers have looked at the results of different studies and suggested that the higher doses (10mg and 15mg) of tirzepatide might make you lose 5.15kg more than 2mg of semaglutide.

In comparison, there was no difference between 5mg of tirzepatide and 2mg of semaglutide. 2mg is not the 2.4mg dose that is available with Wegovy, so it is not clear how the higher doses of Mounjaro compare to Wegovy.

"Risks and safety

All medicines can have risks and safety issues, especially if you have other health problems.

Some may be mild but unpleasant, such as stomach pain, and others may be more serious, such as trouble breathing. You must tell your doctor and healthcare team about any risks and safety issues you have when taking medicines.

Tirzepatide may be better at helping you lose weight than semaglutide, but it has more safety problems.

In a study with over 1800 people comparing tirzepatide to semaglutide, the tirzepatide group had more serious safety problems (5-7% VS 3%) and more people stopped taking it because of safety problems (6-8.5% VS 4%).

Also, there were more deaths in the tirzepatide group than semaglutide (12 vs 1). But, the researchers said they did not think these deaths were caused by the medicine.

The main point

If you want to know if you can take a GLP-1 RA, and you are seeing a fertility doctor (like our team at Illume Fertility), ask for a recommendation to a hormone doctor they trust. There are also some places that specialize in helping you lose weight with medicine. Some family doctors can also give you these medicines.

You should think about all the possible treatments, talk to your doctor, and know the different risks and benefits of medicines like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

They can be useful for some people with PCOS, especially when it comes to controlling blood sugar and swelling, but they are not the only choice.

Wegovy VS Mounjaro are both good choices for losing weight, but some differences may make one better than the other. Talk with your healthcare provider to see if one of these medicines might work for you.