Neuriva vs Prevagen 2024 - The Ultimate Buyer's Guide

How do Neuriva and Prevagen compare?

Neuriva and Prevagen are two of the most popular supplements on the market that say they can help with brain problems. Both of these brain boosters say they can help with mild memory loss and to improve brain function in general. Both are used every day by thousands of people who want to keep their brains healthy as they get older.

Best Neuriva vs Prevagen Alternative Nootropic Supplements

But there are differences between these two dietary supplements.

For one thing, Prevagen is sold only as a brain booster for memory loss in older people, while Neuriva is sold as a more general daily brain booster for overall brain function support.

So which one is better, Neuriva or Prevagen? Is Prevagen better than Neuriva? Is one safer than the other?

In this article, we’re going to compare Neuriva and Prevagen to see if one is better than the other for helping with brain problems. We will then tell you our pick for the best brain booster for 2023. To learn more about these brain boosters in detail we recommend reading our Neuriva review and our review of Prevagen.

Neuriva VS Prevagen Ingredients

Neuriva and Prevagen have completely different ingredients, but they both only have two ingredients. While the makers say that both ingredients have been proven to work by scientific studies, this is still a very bad sign right away.

We think that a brain booster with only two ingredients is not enough to give the kind of improvements in mental functions we’re used to from brain boosters. Despite what they say, there isn’t enough here to provide full-spectrum brain boosting.

Many ingredients can only boost a small number of things. You will rarely get to your goal with just 2 ingredients.

Let’s not do that! Let’s look at the individual ingredients.

Neuriva has:

Coffee Cherry Extract / Coffee Fruit – 100mg 100 mg of phosphatidylserine And Prevagen has:

Vitamin D 50 mg (2000 IU). Apoaequorin – 10 mg Let’s take a closer look at these two ingredient profiles.

Neuriva Ingredients: Quick Overview Neuriva’s Coffee Fruit extract is supposed to help Brain Derived Neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which can be helpful in many ways.

It has been shown to work in this way in one study. But it was also Whole Fruit Coffee Concentrate, which technically is not Coffee Fruit Extract. So it may have different active parts than whole fruit coffee concentrate.

This is a poor start. Phosphatidylserine, however, is more promising. Phosphatidylserine has an FDA-qualified claim of preventing brain decline and clinical trials that show it can increase glucose use, which can improve brain cell energy.

It is supposed to improve brain function, memory, mood, and also remove toxic brain cells from your system.

Neuriva has a much better ingredient than the Coffee Fruit. We just wish that the dose was higher. The 100 mg of Phosphatidylserine, which is much less effective than the 150 mg found in most brain booster stacks, is less powerful. This brain supplement might have a bigger effect if the quality was better.

More info: What’s in Neuriva?

Prevagen Ingredients: A Brief Look Prevagen has two ingredients: Vitamin D and Apoaequorin.

Vitamin D is good for many things in your body, but it won’t make a big difference to your thinking skills. Vitamin D is not something that many people get enough of, so it’s good to have some extra. But, this won’t change how well your brain works.

What about Apoaequorin?

This might be a problem too, because only one study has shown that Apoaequorin works.

Apoaequorin comes from jellyfish and it is supposed to take out calcium from the brain to make it work better. Apoaequorin is supposed to help with memory, but we don’t know if that’s true. There was one study that said Apoaequorin helped with memory. But this was only for people who had no memory problems. This could be like the placebo effect.

We think that Prevagen needs more research to prove that Apoaequorin works, because one study is not enough.

Prevagen VS Neuriva Ingredients Summary

Both of these brain supplements have some problems. But, if we had to choose, we would pick Neuriva.

It doesn’t have a lot of Phosphatidylserine, but there are many studies that say Phosphatidylserine is good for your brain and your cognition.

Prevagen’s Apoaequorin only has one study. Just like Neuriva’s Coffee Fruit extract.

Prevagen’s Vitamin D is a nice addition, but not for your brain, but for your overall health. Prevagen is not meant to be a Vitamin D supplement.

We’d say Neuriva wins the ingredient race.

Neuriva VS Prevagen Side Effects

No one has reported any bad effects from taking Neuriva or Prevagen’s brain supplements.

But, everyone is different and we are not doctors. You should talk to your doctor before you start taking any of these supplements.

For Neuriva’s side effects, we don’t think there’s much to worry about. Coffee Fruit extract has not caused any bad effects. Neuriva’s Phosphatidylserine should also be safe, especially at a low dose of 100mg.

Prevagen has 2000 IU Vitamin D.

This is also safe to take every day. Apoaequorin is not likely to cause allergies if you take too much.

These two seem easy and safe to use without any trouble.

Prevagen VS Neuriva Side Effects Summary

It’s a tie. Both supplements are clean and have no repeated bad effects if you take them regularly.

You should always ask your doctor if you have any doubts about Neuriva and Prevagen. But, most people will be fine using these supplements.

Neuriva VS Prevagen Price Neuriva costs between $35.00 and $39.99 per month in most cases. This price is similar to most other supplements.

Prevagen, on the other hand, costs anywhere from $65.00 to $79.95 depending on where you buy it. For the same number of pills, Prevagen is much more expensive than Neuriva.

Neuriva VS Prevagen Price Summary Who is better: Neuriva or Prevagen?

The answer is clear: Neuriva is a better supplement than Prevagen.

We agree that Neuriva has a better price because it has better ingredients and it is cheaper than Prevagen.

The ingredients in Neuriva also have more science to support them than Prevagen. Even though the formula is not very strong, Neuriva’s ingredients at least give some brain benefits like less brain fog and better memory.

Prevagen, on the other hand, has no science to back it up. Even though Quincy Bioscience says that apoaequorin works, there is no proof that it helps with memory problems at all.

But if you want something that really works, we think neither Neuriva nor Prevagen is right for you. Both supplements are weak and expensive.

Neither can really make your brain better, and we don’t think either Neuriva or Prevagen can help with brain problems. But some supplements can.

There has been more attention on the health and performance of our brains lately. Instead of saying things like I’m just forgetful and I can never focus for long, we are looking to do something about it. The growing industry of brain supplements has given us a great chance to improve our brains.

Two of the main products in this new wave of brain-improving supplements are Neuriva and Prevagen. They both promise to help your brain in different ways, but they use very different ingredients to do that.

So how do you choose which one is the best for you and your brain needs? It can be very hard, so we thought it would be a good idea to compare Neuriva vs. Prevagen to help you out. We will tell you what each of them offers, look at any possible bad effects, the costs of each and how you can pick between them.

Let’s start with a quick comparison.

Neuriva vs. Prevagen: Comparison Table

Neuriva Prevagen Dose One pill daily One pill daily Main Ingredients Vitamin B6 (as pyridoxine hydrochloride), Folate, Vitamin B12 (as cyanocobalamin), Coffee Fruit Extract (Coffee Arabica), Phosphatidylserine Vitamin D3, Apoaequorin Extra Ingredients Capsule (hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, titanium dioxide, carrageenan, pectin), microcrystalline cellulose, rice bran, silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate Microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable capsule, maltodextrin, lactose, magnesium stearate, modified corn starch, salt, soy peptones, sugar Potential Benefits Better memory, Focus, Learning, Accuracy & Reasoning Prevent memory loss, Clearer thinking, Sharper mind Rough Cost per dose $1.16 $1.33 The table above shows how each product has similar goals - to make your brain work better (especially memory) but they have a very different way of doing that. The ingredients are very different. To find out why, let’s look at each one by itself, starting with Neuriva.

Neuriva Explained neuriva bottle The brain supplement Neuriva is made by a company in Salt Lake City called Schiff Nutrition Limited. They have many brands like Airborne, Move Free, Megared and Schiff Nutrition. They were bought by the Reckitt Benckiser Group, a big British company, in 2012.

The whole point of Neuriva is to make your brain health important. Many of us take supplements to help us out physically, so it makes sense to do the same for our brains.

People can be scared of anything chemical or fake when it comes to their brains, and that makes sense, which is why Neuriva really tells you that all of the ingredients that they use, as you would expect from a nootropic, are natural. Nature made it. Science proves it. - that’s what they say.

Let’s look at the main four ingredients in Neuriva, and why they are there:

Vitamin B6: If you don’t have enough Vitamin B6, it could make you angry, confused and sad - by having it in Neuriva, the idea is that this will not happen. As a result, your mood and focus will be better.

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 works in a similar way but it is more about the nervous system, including your brain. Again, not having enough can make you sad, forgetful and crazy, so taking Neuriva should stop that.

Coffee Fruit Extract: Coffee Fruit Extract has a lot of antioxidants that keep you healthy. It can also help to make new connections in your brain that let you think more clearly. It can also help to lower stress.

with these best nootropic stacks and

We respect your privacy. Unsubscribe at any time. Check Latest Prices For Neuriva Prevagen Explained Prevagen bottle Prevagen - a supplement you can buy without a prescription for healthy brain function and memory improvement - is made by a company called Quincy Bioscience. This company is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and it has the goal of making and finding new ways to fight against the brain problems that come with aging.

It’s a good goal, and Prevagen is their main product. They made it with Dr James R. Moyer Jr from the University of Wisconsin - a top expert in memory and brain function. They have also published a study and some of their research to show that Prevagen works.

Paevagen was voted as the number 1 Pharmacist Recommended Memory Support Brand in 2022, for the third year in a row - a strong sign that this supplement is good.

Let’s look at the main ingredients in Prevagen to see why it is so popular.

Vitamin D3: Vitamin D3 is a vitamin that dissolves in fat and helps your body take in phosphorous and calcium. The main result of this is that you get much stronger bones, teeth and muscles, but it is also thought that vitamin D can help make you happier.

We know that low levels of vitamin D can cause sadness, so it makes sense that taking vitamin D supplements can help avoid this. The idea is that by having Vitamin D3 in Prevagen, your mood will be better.

Apoaequorin: A very different ingredient now, and the one that makes Prevagen different from most of the others. Apoaequorin is a protein that is found in jellyfish. For use in Prevagen, it is made in a lab, so it is still a vegetarian product.

The thing about apoaequorin that we are most interested in here is how it can ‘bind’ to calcium. Calcium has been linked to memory and brain health for a long time, so the idea behind having it here is that it will help balance the calcium in your brain to make your brain healthier.

While the team behind Prevagen have done their own research, it is generally thought in the world of medicine that more scientific studies need to be done before we can be sure of how apoaequorin can help your brain.

Neuriva vs Prevagen - The Similarities

You will have seen above that the two products, Neuriva and Prevagen, have very different ingredients, but they also have some things in common. Let’s look at some of them now in more detail.

Memory boost: We’ll start with the most obvious one. Both of these products want to help to make your memory better, and all of the ingredients are for that.

They are both safe: Both of these products are made without fake ingredients and without chemicals - there are no ingredients here that could hurt humans. They have both been found to be safe by other groups. Some people may have bad effects, of course, but that is true for any nootropic or supplement.

Dose: It might be good for you to know that both of these products have the recommended dose of just one pill a day. Some people can have a problem swallowing more than one pill or feel sick, so it is good to know that only one a day is needed. Also, having to take many pills throughout the day can be hard.

Other forms are available: Both of these products are available in other forms, like chewables/gummies or in higher strengths.

Two main ingredients: Both of these products rely on two main ingredients – Coffee fruit extract and Phosphatidylserine for Neuriva, Apoaequorin and Vitamin D3 for Prevagen. This is quite notable, because usually when a product promises the sort of benefits that these two promise, there is a whole host of ingredients packed into it. That is not the case for either of these two.

Both contain common allergens: Both of these products contain allergens, which may cause concern for some people. They both have soy, whereas Prevagen contains dairy as well, which also makes it unsuitable for vegans.

Neuriva Ingredients

More independent research is required: We should say at the start of this, that this could apply to almost any nootropic that is available on the market. Not enough independent research has been conducted in order to verify the claims made by these companies. While they both go to great lengths to research the various ingredients, and they do conduct trials themselves to measure their effectiveness, these are not verified by independent bodies and so, therefore, have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

In particular, the effectiveness of apoaequorin in Prevagen is open to a lot of debate as a relatively unused ingredient.

Neuriva vs Prevagen – The Differences

So as you have seen, there is plenty that these two brain-boosting products have in common, but let’s now take a closer look at what separates them:

Ingredients: There is no similarity at all between the list of ingredients for Neuriva compared to Prevagen. They take completely different routes to try and get to the same destination. Prevagen is, as far as I am aware, the only nootropic that uses apoaequorin in its list of ingredients, which doesn’t only separate it from Neuriva, but from every other product of its kind.

Cost: As you will have seen from our table above, Prevagen is slightly more expensive, per dose, than Neuriva. While this may seem like a small difference, when you are taking one of these every day, the difference quickly becomes noticeable.

Prevagen Ingredients

The time it takes to feel results: According to the Neuriva ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ you can expect to feel some impact within 30 days of starting to take their supplement. Prevagen, on the other hand, says that signs of cognitive improvement were discovered after 90 days during the trial that they conducted.

Who they are for: Neither company says who they want to sell their products to, but you can guess from their ads that Prevagen is for older people, and Neuriva is for all adults.

Prevagen seems to be for people who are retired and worried about losing their memory or having other brain problems as they get older.

Side Effects of Prevagen and Neuriva

We said before that both of these products are safe for most adults - unless they are pregnant or breastfeeding.

But, there are still some side effects that some people might have. Let’s look at them more closely now.

Nausea: This is when you feel sick in your stomach. Some people who used Prevagen and Neuriva felt this way. Sometimes it is because they took their pills without eating anything, so it might help to eat something before you take them.

Headaches: This is when you have pain in your head. This can also happen when you take a pill without eating anything.

Insomnia: This is when you can’t sleep at night. One of the ingredients in Neuriva, phosphatidylserine, can cause this in some people, as well as stomach problems. Again, if this happens to you, you might want to eat something before you take a pill.

Other, less common, side effects that some people had when they used these nootropics are feeling nervous and dizzy.

If you have any of these side effects, the best thing to do is to stop taking them and talk to a doctor before you start again.

Prices of Prevagen and Neuriva

We talked about the prices of these supplements earlier, but let’s look at them more carefully to show you how we decided which one is cheaper.

Neuriva costs $34.99 for a box of 30, which means $1.16 for one pill. This is more expensive than many other products like this, but not the most expensive.

If you take one every day, Neuriva would cost you about $425 a year.

Prevagen is a little more expensive for each pill. You can buy a box of 30 for $39.95, which means $1.33 a day. This is one of the most expensive products like this.

Prevagen would cost you $486 a year if you took one every day.

These are the prices right now, and the good thing about these supplements is that you can find them in different places, so you might be able to get a better deal and buy them for less money - the price of Neuriva changed while we were writing this, so it is a good idea to look for lower prices.

How To Pick One Of Them

Now we come to the hard part - we have told you a lot about these two nootropics, how do you choose one of them?

It depends on what you care about. They both say they can do the same things for your brain, so there is not much difference there - but maybe if you are worried about your brain getting older, Prevagen seems to focus more on that.

You might wonder about the science behind these products, which is very reasonable - when you take something that will affect your brain, you want to be sure that it is safe. Both of these products are safe, but there is more research done by other scientists to support the ingredients of Neuriva.

Some people will be curious about the Apoaequorin in Prevagen - an ingredient that only Prevagen has. This might make them choose it.

Many people will just want to pick the cheaper option, and so Neuriva would be better for them.

Both should give good results. But we are worried about the lack of more ingredients that are proven by science to be in some of the best nootropics we have tried. If you are picking between these two supplements, go for the one that matches your needs more. If you are open to another option, then we would strongly recommend VyvaMind, NooCube or Hunter Focus.

Conclusion

A nootropic that says it can improve your brain power could change your life. Being able to remember more, focus better, or think more clearly can help a lot of us. It is very important, then, that before you choose one of these products you do your homework and decide what you want to get from it. We hope that this article has helped you start your search for your best nootropic.

A word of warning, though. These products both need more research by other groups to check if they do what they say. Right now we have to accept that this kind of product may work differently for different people. Also, these will always work best when you also eat well and live well - so make sure you put as much effort into being healthy as finding your next nootropic. With that in mind, have a look at what we found, and others on this site, and see what looks the most interesting to you. If you want the best option right now (in our opinion) then you should think about NooCube.