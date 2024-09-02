Nikhil and Ankita Agarwal's goal is not just to earn money but to provide people with a healthy life

It is often said that humans are the most intelligent beings on this earth, capable of creating a path even through rocks if they set their minds to it. A living example of how determination and courage can take a person far in life is the couple from Lucknow, Nikhil and Ankita Agarwal. Through their love, dedication, and hard work, this husband-and-wife team has achieved a remarkable milestone, which can serve as an inspiration to today’s youth.
After managing his father’s business in the small town of Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, until 2010, Nikhil Agarwal moved to the capital city, Lucknow. Rather than getting caught up in the city’s allure, he was determined to make a mark. This is why he decided to step away from his father’s wholesale general merchant business and venture into the pharmaceutical industry.
Ankita Agarwal’s Support Every Step of the Way
On December 9, 2011, Nikhil’s life took a new turn when his wife, Ankita Agarwal, entered his life. With her support, Nikhil’s life changed direction. Ankita stood by him shoulder to shoulder, and with her unwavering support, Nikhil’s ambitions took flight.
While working under the C&F model, Nikhil decided to aim higher and in 2015, he founded the company ZENOTIS HEALTHCARE. As expected, the initial phase was challenging for Nikhil, but strong determination can overcome any obstacle on the way to success.
Business Partner Like a Brother
With the help of his business partner, Arun Jain, who is like a brother to him, Nikhil took his pharmaceutical business to new heights and expanded it to various parts of the country.
Believes Women Are Better Entrepreneurs
In August 2022, Nikhil brought his wife Ankita Agarwal into the business. Nikhil states that there were two reasons behind this decision. First, he believes that women possess more strength and resolve compared to men; when they set their minds on something, they ensure it is accomplished. Second, their products are primarily used by women, and who can understand women’s needs better than women themselves? Thus, he found it more fitting to see a working woman as a successful entrepreneur. Today, thanks to Ankita Agarwal’s insightful decisions, the company is steadily progressing on the path of growth.
Understanding the needs of the market, Nikhil and Ankita decided to launch products under the brand name KOFFECO, including skincare, hair care, and bath & body care products, all made with natural ingredients.
Self-Testing of Products
Ankita shares that she has highly sensitive skin, so she personally tested these products. Only when she noticed no side effects did they decide to launch them in the market. However, bringing these products to market wasn’t easy; it required extensive research and market strategy. The most important aspect was product testing. How would they know that the products would deliver the promised results? Since Nikhil and Ankita were determined not to mislead people about their products, they tested them on themselves and their family members. Only after they were fully satisfied did they launch the products in January 2023.
The company has now introduced a new category that addresses hair loss
Today, hair loss, or baldness, is a growing problem in India, even among young children. NUTRASOURCE offers a complete solution to this issue. It is a type of hair loss vaccine that keeps the scalp healthy. All these products can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart, TATA 1mg, and the company’s own website www.koffeco.in.
What are the USPs of these products?
- None of these products contain any chemicals or alcoholic ingredients.
- Extensive research and testing have been done behind these products.
- All these products have been tested on human bodies.
- The price range is also pocket-friendly.
- NUTRASOURCE is made from cashews.
- NUTRASOURCE is India’s first product based on HLV (Hair Loss Vaccine Technology).
- All products are approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.
