Nikhil and Ankita Agarwal's goal is not just to earn money but to provide people with a healthy life

It is often said that humans are the most intelligent beings on this earth, capable of creating a path even through rocks if they set their minds to it. A living example of how determination and courage can take a person far in life is the couple from Lucknow, Nikhil and Ankita Agarwal. Through their love, dedication, and hard work, this husband-and-wife team has achieved a remarkable milestone, which can serve as an inspiration to today’s youth.

After managing his father’s business in the small town of Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, until 2010, Nikhil Agarwal moved to the capital city, Lucknow. Rather than getting caught up in the city’s allure, he was determined to make a mark. This is why he decided to step away from his father’s wholesale general merchant business and venture into the pharmaceutical industry.