Nolvadex PCT (2024): Tamoxifen Citrate Bodybuilding PCT Benefits, Dosage & Side Effects of Nolvadex

This article will teach you everything about post cycle therapy or PCT. PCT is what you do after using drugs that change your hormones. This article will explain how to use Clomid and Nolvadex for PCT. It will also tell you about other drugs like raloxifene and anastrozole, and how to use them alone or together. We will also show you how much Clomid to take and for how long, and when to use other PCT products. We will also tell you which drugs need PCT and which ones don’t. We will show you how much Nolvadex to take and for how long.

What is Nolvadex?

Nolvadex is a drug that changes how estrogen works in your body. Estrogen is a hormone that affects women more than men. Some drugs make your body act like it has more estrogen. Nolvadex stops that from happening.

Nolvadex is not the only name for this drug. Some other names are Oestrifin and Soltamox. They all have the same chemical inside, called tamoxifen citrate. When you buy Nolvadex online, it might be called tamoxifen instead of Nolvadex.

Nolvadex is mainly used by women who have cancer or are being treated for cancer. Cancer is when some cells in your body grow too much and make you sick. Some cancers grow faster when there is more estrogen. Nolvadex lowers the amount of estrogen in your body and slows down the cancer.

How does Nolvadex work for men?

Nolvadex is a drug that lowers estrogen and raises testosterone. Testosterone is a hormone that affects men more than women. Some drugs lower your natural testosterone. Nolvadex helps your body make more testosterone.

When you take Nolvadex, it makes your brain and glands produce more hormones that boost your testosterone. One study found that taking 20 mg of Nolvadex every day for 10 days increased testosterone by 142% on average.

That sounds like a lot, but it might not be enough if your testosterone was very low before. But it shows that Nolvadex can raise your testosterone a lot in a short time.

Nolvadex is not the best drug to stop estrogen from being made. There are other drugs that do that better, like aromatase inhibitors. They block the enzyme that turns other hormones into estrogen.

But Nolvadex is very good at stopping estrogen from working in your body. It fights with estrogen for the places where it can have an effect. It makes most of the estrogen in your body useless. This is good for PCT, which is when you want to get your natural testosterone back after using drugs that lower it.

Taking Nolvadex for Building Muscles

Nolvadex is easy to use for building muscles. You should start using it as soon as you notice your testosterone level going down.

You can also use Nolvadex during your steroid cycle. When your cycle is almost over and your testosterone level is low, you can take Nolvadex in moderate amounts for the last few weeks.

Using it during your cycle, with a low dose of Nolvadex PCT, can help to prevent too much estrogen from affecting your body.

But, I suggest you don’t use it during your cycle too often, because you are trying to get your testosterone level back to normal while still lowering it.

For me, it’s better to just stop the cycle. Then, use Nolvadex strongly (I’ll explain more about Nolvadex PCT dose and cycle later).

Usually, you can recover in three or four weeks. After that, you can start again knowing that your testosterone level is normal and not damaged. This is very important for those who use steroids and want to keep their muscles without the bad effects of low testosterone.

Let’s Talk About The SARMs That Need a PCT Supplement (And Those That Don’t) Many people don’t know this, but not all SARMs need a PCT because they are not like testosterone.

That means they don’t act on the same receptors in your muscles and bones as testosterone-like SARMs do.

Testosterone-like SARMs make the receptors in your muscles and bones think that testosterone is telling them to grow bigger and stronger, so they do.

But, this also makes your body think that it has a lot of testosterone, so it makes less of its own.

These are the SARMs that are like testosterone, and they will need a PCT supplement after your cycle, even if you use a small dose:

● RAD-140 Testolone

● RAD-150

● S-23

● LGD-4033 Ligandrol

● LGD-3303

● S-4 Andarine

● AC-262

The effects of low testosterone will be more noticeable with any of these if you use a high dose or combine them with a low dose.

On the other hand, some chemicals that are called SARMs are not like testosterone at all, and they work in different ways. None of these will need a PCT if you don’t use them with a testosterone-like SARM:

YK-11 is a chemical that stops a hormone that limits muscle growth. This hormone keeps your muscles from growing too much. By blocking some of this hormone, it lets your muscles grow faster and bigger. But, YK-11 is similar to steroids in its structure, and in studies it has been shown to act a little bit like testosterone on the receptors in many parts of your body. So please be careful using it at more than a small dose because it will then act like testosterone in your body (including in your prostate).

GW-501516 (and GW-0742) Cardarine works as a PPAR-delta modulator. In doing so, it provides more glucose for energy. It's banned by every major sporting body because it's so good at giving you an edge with energy and endurance.

SR-9009 (and SR-9011) works similarly to Cardarine, as a PPAR-alpha modulator. This has the effect of fooling the body into thinking it is always in a state of exercise, by affecting the circadian rhythm, which again, upregulates glucose availability for immediate energy increases.

MK-677 Ibutamoren is a growth hormone secretagogue, that mimics the effects of a hormone called ghrelin (the hunger hormone). The effect of this is not only to dramatically increase your appetite, but it also helps to increase levels of GH and IGF-1, both crucial to muscle development and elevating levels of free testosterone.

MK-2866 Ostarine is actually an androgenic SARM. It's just that it's so mildly androgenic, you would have to take a dose of 70 mg or higher to really feel the effects over several weeks. So as long as you don't get near to that, then you shouldn't have a problem with testosterone depletion.

Nolvadex PCT Amount & Time

No matter what PCT product you use, the time you take it should be the same. The goal is to make your testosterone levels normal again as fast as you can.

If you still feel bad after four weeks, you should check your blood before and after your first few cycles to see how your body changes. If not, your PCT is not working well.

For Nolvadex, you take up to 100 mg a day if your testosterone is very low. Usually, 75 mg is the highest amount, and 50 mg is the normal amount for a regular drop.

You start with a high amount in the first week, then you lower it in the second week. Usually, by 25 mg. Then, you keep taking it for three more weeks and you should feel much better.

● Here is a summary of what we said:

● Take a high amount in the first week

● High amount is between 50 mg and 100 mg a day

● Lower it by 25 mg after the first week

● Keep taking it for three more weeks

Nolvadex can make your testosterone levels go up a lot even with 20 mg. So after four weeks, you may want to take 10 – 20 mg for one or two more weeks to make sure you get the most out of it.

But don’t use any PCT product for too long. This can cause side effects and mess up your hormones. This could make problems for you during and after your next cycle.

Clomid PCT Amount & Time

The good thing about using Clomid PCT (clomiphene citrate) instead of Nolvadex is that it works faster to fix your hormones. It makes your LH and FSH go up a lot in the first week or two, which makes your testosterone go up a lot too.

But, the production of those two hormones in your brain goes down with longer Clomid use, so it’s only the fast boost that helps you.

Also, Clomid blocks the estrogen receptors more strongly at first, which makes more of it useless.

But the problem with Clomid is that the fast boost goes away and you get more side effects than Nolvadex.

Clomid is your last resort if your testosterone is very low at the end of your cycle. I wouldn’t use Clomid for your whole PCT plan.

If my testosterone is very bad, I’ll use Clomid for a week. I’ll take up to 100 mg a day, or maybe 75 mg if I’m not that bad.

But after the first week, I will always switch to Nolvadex, usually between 50 mg and 75 mg, but sometimes less if it seems to work.

You can use Clomid for the whole PCT time, but most guys don’t because you get worse side effects, and it can hurt your eyes (with long regular use this can be permanent because it damages the blood vessels in your eyes).

So think of Clomid as your emergency option, and focus on Nolvadex PCT as the product you use for most of your post cycle recovery.

Which One Is Better? Nolvadex Vs Clomid PCT

Clomid is more powerful in first connecting to places where estrogen works, and slowing down the action of estrogen, but its effects can become weaker, and it can even start to reduce the amount of luteinizing hormone that is made.

Nolvadex not only connects to the places where estrogen works, but it also has quick and strong results against estrogen.

In general, even though Nolvadex is seen as less strong than Clomid, this is mainly because Clomid has more powerful first effects and more bad effects.

For the same amount and level, Nolvadex is much more able and strong in stopping estrogen in the body.

I’ll also say that if you read online forums about bodybuilding, including steroid groups, you’ll see that people tend to avoid Clomid and like Nolvadex more.

There are three reasons for this:

● Clomid has more powerful bad effects

● Clomid can change your eyesight

After a few weeks Nolvadex will make testosterone levels better

Even though it’s not proven, people who use Clomid all the time say that it can change your eyesight. It seems that it can change the blood vessels in the eyes, which make them work less well over time.

For all of those reasons above, including just the ability for the same amount, I would always suggest Nolvadex over Clomid. Don’t be fooled by the less strong statements, for the same weight, Nolvadex is more able to bring back your testosterone levels.

Having said all that, there is a newer SERM that is based on clomiphene, called Enclomiphene. This is not as strong and is less strong, and more similar to the effects of Nolvadex.

Other SERMs & Aromatase Inhibitors You Can Use Even though I’m talking about Nolvadex PCT and Clomid PCT supplements here, there are other SERMs and aromatase inhibitors (AIs) that you can use instead, or as well as (by putting them together) during your post cycle therapy.

These are the other options you can think about as part of your PCT plan:

Raloxifene Raloxifene is another SERM, so on the outside, it should be exactly the same as both Nolvadex and Clomid in how it works and the effects it has. However, raloxifene is a newer SERM that’s neutral in breast tissue and the uterus and less strong overall (although focused). Good for doing what it should do, but in studies on men, it’s not been shown to be as good at making testosterone levels higher.

It does make your T levels higher, but studies have shown increases of 20% or less over two or three weeks, much less than Nolvadex and Clomid, which seem to make testosterone levels higher by up to 100% and even more than that from the first level.

Arimistane Arimistane is an aromatase inhibitor. It works by taking the place of the enzyme aromatase, which means it can’t be used to change testosterone into estrogen. One very small study on fit and healthy men, given 300 mg per day, found that after eight weeks, their testosterone levels had become higher by an average of just under 90%.

The thing with aromatase inhibitors is that even though they can work with the snowball effect, finally making big increases in testosterone that is available, they take more time to work. So, unless you have a very small drop in testosterone, aromatase inhibitors can be good for dealing with gyno signs, or you can change to them after a couple of weeks of Nolvadex or Clomid.

Anastrozole

Anastrozole (also called Arimidex) and letrozole, which are very similar, are new types of drugs that stop estrogen (a female hormone) from being made. They work better than older drugs that also stop other enzymes. In some small studies on men, these new drugs changed the ratio of estrogen and testosterone (a male hormone) by about 80%. They also increased two hormones that help make sperm.

These studies lasted for a few weeks, and one of them was for eight weeks. So, it looks like these drugs take more time to make testosterone higher than SERMs. But they also work better in the long run and have less bad effects than old SERMs like Nolvadex and Clomid PCT.

Best Natural Option For PCT

Most natural options for PCT are not very good.

The reason is that they usually have only one thing that can raise natural testosterone or stop estrogen.

Rebirth PCT is different, though. It has many things that do both. That way, you can do more things to make your testosterone stronger, and if one thing does not work well for you, then another natural thing can help.

It is not as strong as the SERMs and AIs I just talked about, but it can still help raise your testosterone levels by 20 or 30%.

Where To Buy Pure SARMs

Before I tell you where to buy good PCT supplements at a good price, I want to tell you about buying pure SARMs.

It does not matter how good your PCT is, if your SARMs are bad quality, then you are hurting yourself and not getting good results.

The real problem is that there is not much supply and quality now. The stopping of making them around the world, and the going after of sellers by the FDA in America, has made supplies go down, and quality go down.

But these two places still sell pure SARMs at fair prices, and they are where I buy my SARMs from:

1. Chemyo

A very good SARMs seller. The choice is not big, only having 10 different SARMs, and SARMs related science chemicals.

But the quality is very high, and proven by real outside lab tests.

The real plus is also that they are sold in 50 mL bottles with droppers, not the more common 30 mL sizes.

The benefit of this is that prices are not much higher. So you are getting a 50 mL bottle with the same dose, for a little more money.

That means you are getting about 30% more SARMs for your money, just by buying a bigger bottle from Chemyo.

2. Swiss Chems

This is a place where you can find many kinds of SARMs. SARMs are substances that help your muscles grow. They have more than 20 types of SARMs, some are popular and some are new.

They have different ways of selling SARMs. You can buy them as pills, powder, injections, or liquids. You can choose the way you like to take SARMs.

They have good prices, and I want to tell you about their special products. They are called stacks.

The stacks are pills that have more than one SARM in them. Each pill has the right amount of each SARM. You only need to take one pill every day to get the benefits of all the SARMs in the stack. It is different and smart.

What is Nolvadex (Tamoxifen) and How Does It Work?

Nolvadex (Tamoxifen) is a medicine that needs to connect to estrogen receptors in some parts of the body. When the estrogen stops connecting, its effects on breast tissues become less. This is because the estrogen is not connecting anymore. People who use anabolic steroids want this effect to stop too much estrogen activity.

Nolvadex does not make the body’s estrogen levels go down right away. Instead, it connects to some estrogen receptors and stops other estrogens from trying to connect. Then it stops working.

This medicine is used after a steroid cycle to help the body get back to normal hormone levels. It helps prevent bad side effects, like gynecomastia and low testosterone, and it might even save a life.

Why Use Nolvadex or Tamoxifen?

Nolvadex (Tamoxifen) can help prevent gynecomastia, which is when testosterone changes into estrogen, and other side effects. Clomid can also help avoid common side effects of a steroid cycle, but Nolvadex is better for gynecomastia.

What Benefits Does Nolvadex (Tamoxifen) Have? You already know that Nolvadex can help with gyno. Now we will see how it can help steroid users in a PCT cycle. Here are some benefits of using Nolvadex:

No gynecomastia Normal hormone levels Easy to take Less stress No other bad effects from steroids. Nolvadex (Tamoxifen) can also prevent other problems that are related to steroids. Nolvadex helps to avoid acne. It helps keep the cholesterol levels and blood pressure steady. No oily skin. No hair loss during the PCT cycle. Using Nolvadex during a steroid cycle can help users feel good and healthy. Gyno Nolvadex (Tamoxifen) A common problem from using anabolic steroids is gynecomastia. It is not a dangerous disease, but it can make a person feel bad about themselves.

You might know that steroids can cause gyno. This is because testosterone changes into estrogen. A high level of estrogen in a male body makes feminine features, like breast tissue, grow.

Sometimes, steroids can make a man grow more breasts.

This is called gynecomastia and it makes men have small lumps of fat near or on top of their nipples, or their nipples may get bigger. Some people think that losing weight and working out the chest muscles can fix this problem, but that is not true.

The only way to get rid of the man boobs caused by steroids is to have surgery.

Tamoxifen is a medicine that also helps with breast cancer that is caused by too much estrogen. It works by blocking estrogen from affecting the breast area. Nolvadex is another name for tamoxifen. This medicine is very useful for men who use steroids and want to avoid gynecomastia.

The best medicine to stop gynecomastia from happening while on steroids is tamoxifen (Nolvadex). Many bodybuilders take it before and after using steroids. Most people who use this medicine say it works very well. But sometimes, it does not work for some users. Then they have to use another kind of medicine called aromatase inhibitors.

What are the side effects of tamoxifen (Nolvadex)?

Tamoxifen is a very good and helpful medicine. But like any other medicine, it can have some bad effects. These are some of them:

stomach trouble Pimples Head pain Feeling hot How much tamoxifen (Nolvadex) should you take if you use Anavar? For men

Tamoxifen can prevent gynecomastia during the steroid cycle. This is more likely to happen if the steroid can turn into estrogen. Nolvadex is the best medicine to stop gynecomastia cheaply, easily, and safely.

They also have to start their PCT cycle with a small dose of tamoxifen—about 10mg—and then keep going. If they feel good, they can increase the dose to 20 mg. It starts to work by stopping estrogen from affecting the breast tissues.

But sometimes, men may need aromatase inhibitors if the steroid can turn into estrogen too much for Nolvadex to work at this dose.

For women

Tamoxifen is also used by women who want to improve their performance by having more testosterone.

This may make this medicine a good choice for women who do not want the stronger effects of steroids, which can cause male side effects.

Women can use tamoxifen to make their body look better and perform better, because it makes their body more firm, slim, and attractive without the risks of using steroids.

Women who want all these benefits just need to take a very small amount of tamoxifen every day—only 10 mg as part of post-cycle therapy

During PCT, the body uses tamoxifen more to make the body produce testosterone naturally. After using steroids, the body cannot do this well for a while.

It is also good to keep using tamoxifen for one or two months after the cycle. Tamoxifen will be used with other medicines, such as aromatase inhibitors and sometimes hCG.

For the first part of the Nolvadex PCT cycle, men should take 40 mg every day. The second part of the tamoxifen PCT cycle will lower the dose to 20 mg every day. In the end, it is up to the users if they want to do this for eight weeks, four weeks, or something else.

When is the best time to start Tamoxifen PCT?

The type of steroids you use will affect when you need to begin the PCT.

If you use steroids that last for a short time, you should start your PCT when your steroid cycle is almost over. But if you use steroids that last for a long time, you should wait for about two weeks before starting PCT with Nolvadex and other products.

What can you do if tamoxifen does not work well? AIs are the best choice if Nolvadex does not give you the results you want. AIs help to get rid of estrogen completely and also let you control all the side effects related to estrogen, such as gyno.

AIs really stop the process of aromatization, which means they reduce the signs of gyno and increase the levels of testosterone. But they also have some disadvantages, such as harming your cholesterol levels when you take them with steroids.

So, just like Tamoxifen or other SERMs, you should not use AIs during your steroid cycle. Tamoxifen has a good effect on your cholesterol levels.

Summary of Tamoxifen Citrate PCT

Nolvadex is the best product for PCT, and you can use it before or after your steroid cycle. You can also use it with Clomid.

Where to get high-quality SARMs and PCT products I hope this guide about using Nolvadex PCT and Clomid PCT, and also some AIs that you can use, has helped you to understand some things about PCT and how long to use it.

You cannot get Clomid without a prescription, and the same goes for Nolvadex, or any of the other products I have mentioned here, except for rebirth PCT because it has natural ingredients.

If you want to buy Clomid and Nolvadex, then Swisschems is the best place to get them.