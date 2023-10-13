NuBeam Reviews - How to Whiten Your Teeth with NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit

Are you shy to smile and show your teeth? Do you avoid letting anyone smell your bad breath or see your yellow teeth? Many people feel ashamed of their teeth and try to hide their smiles. They think that others will judge them for their teeth, even if that is not true.

Going to the dentist is a good idea, but sometimes it is not easy. Some people have insurance that covers most of the costs, but what about the others? You can try using teeth-whitening kits at home in these cases. There are many new and safe ways to whiten your teeth, and this industry is growing fast. One of these ways is NuBeam, which we will explain in this review.

What is NuBeam?

NuBeam is a high-quality, teeth-whitening brand that wants to give you professional results at home. They say they have made a complete kit with the latest teeth-whitening technology that does the same thing as going to the dentist. The difference is that you can do it at home, pay less money, and use a different solution.

Instead of having someone work on your mouth, you just need to use strips or a mouth guard from NuBeam. They are sure that you will see a change in yourself, especially in your teeth and confidence. Next, we will tell you more about how NuBeam works.

How does NuBeam work? NuBeam follows the scientific method in everything they do. Their products use the newest advances in dental science, so they are safe and effective. They also say that their products depend on two important factors: PVP and LED Light.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone-hydrogen peroxide (PVP) [1] is a new type of hydrogen peroxide. Some researchers said that hydrogen peroxide is a substance that kills bacteria, breaks down stains, and whitens teeth. It makes the teeth less bright and more white.

But hydrogen peroxide can become weak when it is exposed to light or other things that can react with it. To prevent losing any whitening effects, NuBeam used PVP, which is more stable.

When you put PVP on your teeth, it releases hydrogen peroxide. This causes a chemical reaction that removes old stains, stops new ones from forming on the tooth surface, and makes the teeth brighter and whiter [2]. The reason why NuBeam uses LED lights is that they say that special blue light waves can make the teeth-whitening and stain-removal processes faster.

How does NuBeam make your teeth shine? NuBeam has two products that can make your teeth whiter and brighter: the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips and the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit. Let’s see what they are and how they work:

The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips

The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips come in a pack of 14 strips and a color chart to measure your progress after each use. To use these strips, you need to take them out of their packets and peel them off the backing. Then, you need to stick them on your teeth and leave them there for 60 minutes. When the time is up, you need to take them off and rinse your mouth.

The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit

The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit is a better option for people who want a more advanced way of whitening their teeth. The kit has whitening strips and a LED mouthpiece. The LED mouthpiece is also called the LED booster light, and it helps the whitening strips work faster and better. It can remove stains from your teeth that are caused by coffee, alcohol, smoking, and other things that make your teeth yellow. To use this kit, you need to put PAP Pro strips on both your upper and lower teeth. After 60 minutes, you need to wear the mouthpiece and turn on the light for five minutes.

You can get results with either the kit or the strips. The LED light can make the results faster, but the session time will be the same. So it depends on how fast you want to see changes or how badly you need to remove stains.

NuBeam is a good investment because it is transparent, safe, scientific, and natural. Of course, you are responsible for your own health and you should do your own research before buying anything new. This is especially important if you have serious oral health problems or any other medical conditions.

Why You Should Try NuBeam for Teeth Whitening at Home

FAQ

Is NuBeam safe?

A. The makers of NuBeam say that their products have ingredients that are tested by independent scientists. These ingredients have been used for a long time and are common in dental care. It is a good idea to talk to a professional health expert if you have sensitivity problems.

Will the NuBeam strips damage your teeth? A. No way! The makers have avoided any extra and harsh ingredients in the best teeth whitening kits.

How many strips are in the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit?

A. The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit has enough strips for 14 days.

How do the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips taste?

A. They have a mint flavor.

What benefits do the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips offer?

A. The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips have some amazing benefits! They are easy to use and don’t take much time. They also help your teeth stay white for up to three months! Plus, the strips have natural ingredients like baking soda and peroxide, which help remove stains without hurting your tooth enamel. You can be sure that there is no risk involved. That’s why Supersmile is the best option for getting whiter teeth safely and effectively.

You can see a big change in stain removal in just an hour. Over time, even the hardest stains can be gone - and this is proven by studies and dentists who recommend these strips for a brighter smile.

Will there be any leftover stuff from using the Supersmile teeth whitening strips?

A. The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips do not leave any leftover stuff.

Are they vegan and cruelty-free?

A. The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips are both cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.

Can people with sensitive teeth use Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips? A. Yes. Customers with sensitive teeth can use the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips.

Will the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit make your sore gums worse?

A. LED lights and strips are made not to irritate your gums, so if you have receding or bleeding gums, it’s always best to see a dentist. Don’t wait. Book an appointment today!

How long will it take for NuBeam products to show results?

A. The results will show in about 14 days.

How much do NuBeam products cost?

A. The Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit costs $79, and the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Strips are $49 each. The NuBeam Light is only included in the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit, and you can get free shipping if you order more than $50.

Final Verdict

You should have learned from this article that NuBeam is a brand that makes your teeth whiter. They want to give you the same experience as going to the dentist, but without the pain, tiredness, or high price. Our team liked how NuBeam used ingredients that are backed by science. They know how to use hydrogen peroxide well, and they chose a stronger option. This shows that they did a lot of research. They also avoided harsh ingredients, so you don’t have to worry about safety, irritation, or discomfort.

You can get results by using either the kit or the strips. LED light may speed up the process, but the time you need to use them is the same for both options.

All in all, NuBeam is a good choice because it is transparent, safe, scientific and natural. But we have to remember that our health is important when making decisions like this, so if you have any oral problems or other medical conditions, you should talk to your doctor before deciding what is best for you.