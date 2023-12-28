Omeprazole Side Effects? 2024 Natural Alternatives For Acid Reflux!

Omeprazole Side Effects? Try These Natural Ways to Stop Acid Reflux! Omeprazole is a common medicine for acid reflux and other problems caused by too much stomach acid. But some people worry about its side effects and look for natural ways to treat their condition.

Some natural supplements and herbs can help with these problems and improve the body’s digestion.

Acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is when stomach acid goes back up into the food pipe. It can cause many symptoms, such as:

Heartburn A burning feeling in the chest or throat Spitting up Feeling full Trouble swallowing Bad-smelling breath PPIs like omeprazole are often used to treat acid reflux instead of food. Doctors may also suggest changes in lifestyle and diet to ease symptoms and stop reflux. Some supplements and herbal products can also help with these issues.

In this article, we look at omeprazole, why some people are worried about using it, and some other options for acid reflux patients.

What is Omeprazole? Omeprazole is a type of medicine called a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) that lowers stomach acid production. It is used to treat many stomach problems, such as:

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Peptic ulcers Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Erosive Esophagitis Omeprazole mainly lowers acid levels in the stomach, easing indigestion and heartburn and helping the stomach and food pipe heal. By controlling acid levels, omeprazole can make ulcers and inflamed and damaged tissues heal faster.

Omeprazole works by blocking the action of proton pumps in the stomach lining, which is why they are called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

Proton pumps make stomach acid. But some health problems can make acid and stomach contents go back up into the food pipe. This can hurt the tissues in the food pipe lining, which are not made to handle contact with strong stomach acid.

By lowering acid production, these medicines act as acid blockers that reduce symptoms from too much acid. This way, they give the stomach and food pipe enough time to heal.

Omeprazole comes in capsules and tablets, and liquid form. It is usually taken once a day before a meal to deal with acid reflux symptoms.

Common Side Effects of Omeprazole Like any medicine, omeprazole can have bad side effects on users and interact with other medicines.

Omeprazole’s side effects can be mild and not very important or more serious and affect only some people. Researchers have found the following side effects that may happen in one out of a hundred people:

Headache Nausea Throwing up or diarrhea Stomach pain Constipation Gas or wind Sometimes, these symptoms go away by themselves or can be helped by drinking more water, avoiding some foods, or changing the diet and medicine times. If the symptoms last, it may be needed to see a doctor.

Uncommon Problems from Omeprazole Omeprazole can also lead to some more serious problems, such as:

Skin turning yellow Very dark pee Tiredness Bad or lasting diarrhea Pain in the joints with red skin rash Pain in the joints with a rash can mean a rare illness called subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus. These signs may happen even if you’ve been taking omeprazole without trouble for a long time.

These problems are uncommon, happening in less than one out of a thousand cases. Contact a doctor or emergency medical help right away if you see any of these signs while taking omeprazole.

A small part of the population may also have a bad allergic reaction to omeprazole. This is called anaphylaxis, and it also needs immediate medical help.

Long-Term Problems from Omeprazole Taking omeprazole for a long time can cause even more severe problems. This issue is often worse when the drug is mixed with certain enzymes and foods like coffee.

Taking the medicine for more than three months can lower blood magnesium levels. This can lead to problems such as tiredness, dizziness, and confusion. It may also cause twitching, shakiness, and uneven heart beats. Pepcid, another antacid, has similar risks if used for a long time.

All these signs can cause serious health issues if not taken care of properly. If you see any of these signs, you should talk to your main health care provider right away so that other treatments can be tried.

There are also more risks when taking omeprazole for more than a year. These include:

Broken bones Infections in the gut Lack of vitamin B12 Patients who take omeprazole for more than a year will need regular checkups. Their doctor will then decide if they should keep taking the medicine or look for other treatments .

Some patients may feel that omeprazole is getting less effective over time or no longer helps them.

No scientific studies show that omeprazole gets less effective the longer a patient takes it. But you should talk to your doctor if you don’t see any change or feel the medicine no longer works.

Omeprazole and Stomach Cancer Some studies suggest that medicines that lower stomach acids, such as PPIs and H2 blockers, may raise a person’s chances of getting stomach cancer. This seems more likely among patients taking such medicines for more than three years.

But more information is needed to prove that PPIs and H2 blockers are really the cause of stomach cancer. Until the results are clear, there is a chance that the problem of cancer among PPI and H2 blocker users is caused by something else.

The following signs may show stomach cancer:

Trouble swallowing Feeling sick Feeling full quickly after starting to eat Losing weight for no reason If you see these signs after taking PPIs or H2 blockers for a while, make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible. Remember that PPIs can cause serious problems, so it is usually best to take them only as long as needed.

Natural Options Instead of Omeprazole The risk of problems from taking omeprazole has made many people think about nonmedical and natural options to treat acid reflux. Some examples of natural treatment options are:

Probiotics: Some probiotics have been shown to help with the signs of GERD and acid reflux. Probiotic types can help with acid reflux signs by balancing the microbiome levels in the gut and esophagus.

Apple cider vinegar: Some people help acid reflux by taking a spoonful of apple cider vinegar. But most claims are based on personal stories. There is not enough research to show how well apple cider vinegar works for treating acid reflux.

D-limonene: This is a compound made from

Natural Ways to Treat Acid Reflux Natural ways can help with acid reflux signs like burning in the chest or swelling in the guts.

Many of these other medicine choices have a lower risk of bad side effects compared to proton-pump inhibitors and other common medicines you can buy without a prescription like Maalox or Cimetidine.

But some natural ways may not be good for people with certain diseases or problems. Talking to a health care provider is a good idea before trying these other treatments.

Some of the most common natural ways to treat acid reflux are:

Chamomile: Drinking chamomile tea may calm the digestive system and give some relief from acid reflux. But it may cause a bad reaction in people who are allergic to ragweed.

Ginger: Ginger root is famous for its digestive benefits. It has been used as a burning in the chest cure for hundreds of years.

Licorice: Studies suggest that licorice root can give some relief for acid reflux. Eating licorice makes more mucous in the esophagus lining, giving a layer that protects it from stomach acid and lowers irritation.

If you don’t like the taste of licorice, you can buy deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) in pill or liquid form.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera gel has shown some hope in making GERD signs better. A study of 79 people in 2015 showed that most GERD patients did well with aloe vera without showing clear side effects.

Other natural ways: Other natural home ways for dealing with acid reflux signs are catnip, fennel, marshmallow root, papaya, tea made from papaya leaves, and raw potato juice.

Keep in mind that there is little to no scientific proof of how well these ways work. Also, most natural ways do not go through hard FDA testing for safety and how well they work or follow set rules for making and packing.

It is always best to ask for expert advice from doctors before trying natural choices instead of omeprazole.

Food Changes for Acid Reflux Food changes may give some relief for acid reflux. Even if you are taking a PPI like omeprazole, your doctor may suggest changing your food.

Changing your food doesn’t mean you have to stop eating your favorite foods completely. For most people, it is enough to make a few food changes.

Changing your food usually means avoiding foods that can start or make your acid reflux signs worse. These include:

Fatty foods Drinks with caffeine Spicy foods Onions Peppermint Chocolate Fizzy drinks Alcohol Sour fruits Tomatoes and foods made from tomatoes Choosing a good food also means finding out what works for you. Everyone has different things that start and stop their acid reflux, so what makes a GERD problem for some may be harmless for you.

It’s also often just as important to think about when you eat. Foods that may start acid reflux when you eat them just before bed may be harmless when you eat them earlier.

Other Foods to Eat Instead of Acid Reflux-Starting Foods Sadly, no single food has been proven to cure GERD. But a lot of different foods can help make or stop its signs. These include:

Fruits: People with acid reflux are told to avoid sour fruits and juices, like oranges and lemons. But most can safely eat non-sour fruits like bananas, melons, apples, and pears.

Vegetables: Most vegetables are safe to eat for people with acid reflux. But it is best to avoid foods with high-fat sauces, toppings, and foods like tomatoes or onions.

Eggs: Some people can eat eggs without trouble. But for others—especially those who can get Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria—they can cause pain. If yolks cause problems for you, think about getting your protein from just the egg whites, which can be less likely

Good and Bad Kinds of Fat Fat is a needed part of a healthy food, but you must know the difference between the kinds to eat and the kinds to avoid. It is best to eat less saturated fats, usually in meat and milk, and trans fat in processed foods, margarine, and shortenings.

Think about changing these with unsaturated fats from plants or fish. A few other choices to look at are:

Monounsaturated fats: Oils like olive, sesame, canola, and sunflower are much less likely to cause GERD signs. Most people can also eat avocados, peanuts, peanut butter, nuts, and seeds without problem.

Polyunsaturated fats: Oils like safflower, soybean, corn, flaxseed, and walnut are generally safe to eat in fair amounts. Also, you can eat soybeans, tofu, and fatty fish like salmon and trout.

Life Changes for Acid Reflux Besides food changes, you can make acid reflux signs less or stop an attack from getting worse by making life changes. Think about the following changes to your life and habits:

Avoid lying down right after eating or drinking sour liquids: It is best to wait at least two hours to stop these foods from going back into your esophagus.

Raise your head while sleeping: Some people stop acid reflux attacks by putting an extra pillow or two under their heads before they sleep. For others, raising the legs under the head part of the bed and sleeping at a slope gives similar good results.

Eat smaller meals: It is generally best to eat smaller meals more often during the day instead of big ones.

Wear looser clothes: This lowers pressure on the stomach area and may control burning in the chest and reflux.

Stop smoking: Smoking tobacco makes more stomach acid. It also makes the lower esophageal sphincter less good at stopping acid from going back into the esophagus.

Lose weight: It’s generally good to keep a healthy weight. But losing extra fat around the middle by exercise can be especially good for acid reflux patients.

Medicines You Can Buy for Acid Reflux Medicines you can buy (OTC) might be a possible choice for people who don’t want to take strong acid reflux medicine with a prescription because of side effects and other problems. For many, they are the first treatment for making GERD signs better.

Some OTC drugs give quick relief from acid reflux. Others can stop the signs from coming back.

Antacids Antacids are some of the most common OTC treatments for acid reflux. These are generally more good for making minor burning in the chest better and mostly work by making stomach acids less strong.

Some examples of antacids are:

Aluminum hydroxide gels Calcium carbonate (Alka-Seltzer, Tums) Magnesium hydroxide (Milk of Magnesia) Gaviscon, Gelusil, Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids Pepto-Bismol Most burning in the chest medicines work in minutes. They generally give faster relief than other medicines.

Over-the-counter antacids have different amounts of aluminum, magnesium, calcium, or all these things. They usually come in tablets or lozenges that can be chewed or melted in saliva. You may also buy them from a pharmacy in liquid or gummy form.

Keep in mind that antacid pills may cause side effects like diarrhea and constipation. These are usually more common among people who take antacids often.

OTC H2 Blockers and PPIs H2 blockers and PPIs come in OTC versions too. These are generally lower dose versions of prescription medicines meant for short-term relief of medium pain.

One example is Tagamet (cimetidine). This is a histamine receptor blocker that treats and stops some kinds of stomach ulcers. It also treats problems that make too much stomach acid.

Prescription Medicines for Acid Reflux If OTC medicines