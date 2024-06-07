One Year of Success: Libertee Revolutionizes Intimate Wellness in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: It all started with a bold idea and a touch of skepticism. When Libertee, an Indo-French brand, decided to introduce its body massagers in India, some doubted the market's readiness for personal wellness products. Yet, there was a quirk that the founder of Libertee noticed early on: individually, people were quite accepting and excited about it. This disconnect was a significant insight that shaped Libertee’s missions.

By addressing this unspoken acceptance but a real demand of the Indian market, Libertee embarked on a mission to break down barriers and normalize conversations around personal wellness and self-care.

Creating the Brand: A Unique Approach to Wellness

The brand’s commitment and its unique approach to product assembly and packaging have been key factors in its success. Instead of taking the traditional route of importing final products from China and trying to sell them, Libertee decided to do things differently. The brand chose to carefully select its material suppliers, assemble products and package them in India.

This decision allowed Libertee to control every product that was dispatched from their production facility in Bangalore, ensuring that each item met their rigorous standards. Libertee.in is the only personal wellness brand in India offering locally assembled products with Indian-made packaging.

"Of course, it is more challenging than just importing finished products from China and selling them," says the founder of Libertee. "But it also gives us an incredible edge: we are entirely in charge and we know exactly what's in the box. With the hands-on approach, we can confirm that the products are ethically built. Simultaneously, we can monitor and perfect every single product before it reaches our customers. We conduct our own quality checks for each dispatch, contributing to the brand’s near-zero return rate."

Building locally allows Libertee to innovate with luxurious packaging for certain products, making it the first brand to offer fine crafted wood packaging with its personal wellness products. "We quickly understood that a lot of our customers purchase Libertee massagers as a gift for their partner or their friends. A luxurious packaging is a must. Besides, we are proud to contribute to the local economy by collaborating with local artisans.”

The French touch, along with local craftsmanship set Libertee’s personal body massagers apart in the industry. The attention to detail with an eye for overall elegance in the product design ensures their customer gets the most delightful experience. Libertee also wants to demonstrate that India’s production capabilities are matching those of its neighboring countries. Libertee intimate products are establishing a standard for other brands to follow.

Libertee raises awareness on personal and intimate wellbeing

Talking about personal wellness in the Indian market requires a thoughtful approach. Libertee found the perfect balance by nailing it with a blend of humor and expertise, normalizing the discussion around personal wellness in India.

The brand understood that it was also essential to leverage expert-led content to foster credibility and acceptance. By collaborating with Indian professionals and experts such as sexologists, gynecologists, and psychologists, Libertee.in hosts an informative platform called ‘Libertee Knowledge Initiative’. Professional’ insights are gathered to answer questions surrounding sexual education. Libertee aims to break down barriers and normalize open discussions. People are invited to contribute to the platform by sharing their own experiences, striking conversations around personal wellness.

"We knew not everything could be taken lightly," explains the founder. "Expert-led content was critical in making our message credible and acceptable."

Celebrating a Year of Milestones

As Libertee celebrates its first anniversary, the brand looks back on a year filled with significant milestones and achievements. In one year, Libertee earned itself a loyal customer base, reflecting its product quality, design and customer service.