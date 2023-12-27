Ostarine Vs RAD 140 2024: Best SARMs Stacks For Bulking & Cutting + Full Guide Ostarine PCT

Many people wonder about Ostarine vs RAD-140, but they are used for very different purposes. One is good for building muscle, while the other is better for losing fat. I’m going to tell you in detail here what each of the SARMs is, and what it’s best used for. I will cover how they work, how to stack them, cycle lengths, dosages, and PCT requirements. If you want to check out RAD 140 or Ostarine quality and pricing before we get started, you can here:

As well as all that, I’ll explain about the difference of these SARMs, and similar SARMs you can also use, to swap them in and out and get the best possible combinations the creating the best SARMs stack for bulking or cutting.

1#. RAD 140

Testolone RAD 140 SARM Explained

Testolone RAD-140, and it’s closely related variant RAD 150, is a research chemical that is used by bodybuilders to build a lot of lean muscle mass in a short time.

It’s very strong in terms of male hormones, with a 90:1 ratio. Not as strong as testosterone, but still very powerful.

It works by copying testosterone. It does this in a very targeted way though, not generally across the body like anabolic steroids do.

RAD 140 only affects the muscle and bone tissue that have androgen receptors. It sends messages telling that muscle and bone tissue to grow hard and strong, and in the case of muscles, to grow much bigger in a short space of time and can be achieved naturally.

Therefore, this is a very powerful substance that helps to develop a lot of lean muscle mass gains as part of a bulking stack.

Ostarine has been found in many human studies to protect muscle mass in a calorie deficit (losing fat), especially helping with muscle wasting diseases (muscle loss).

Therefore, it makes sense that it can help bodybuilders who are losing fat slightly (calorie deficit). It will make sure that your gains are not lost through starvation messages leading to muscle tissue being used as fuel (fat burning).

Don’t think that your body uses all its body fat first (fat burning), actually it will always try to keep some fat reserves as last resort (fat storage), which is why muscle tone needs protection (muscle preservation).

So this is best used to protect your gains during a cutting cycle (losing fat), when you don’t want your hard work wasted. <|im_end|

Ostarine Best Use & Effects

The best way to use Ostarine is as part of the stack for cutting fat. You can use on its own, and in a calorie deficit working out, it will help you to shred a ton of fat.

However, it’s best employed as part of a stack because you can use it with other SARMs, including the classic Ostarine and Cardarine stack, to burn a lot more calories and even increase your tone.

Effects of a cycle of Ostarine will be significant fat cutting compared to what can be achieved naturally. This is partly due to the effects of Ostarine, and partly because it protects you in a calorie deficit, meaning that you won’t lose so much muscle tone.

This stack will help you lose fat while preserving muscle mass. Ostarine is another type of SARM that was originally developed for treating osteoporosis and wasting diseases. It works by activating satellite cells in your muscles, which fuse with existing muscle fibers and increase their size and strength.

Cardarine is an energy enhancer that works as a PPAR delta modulator. It changes how your body uses fat by increasing the amount of glucose available for energy use. This will help you burn more calories, build more strength, and tone up.

You can replace cardarine with SR-9009 if you prefer, as they are both similar chemicals that work in similar ways.

Stacking ostarine with a non-androgenic bulking SARM like cardarine will minimize the impact on your testosterone production as well. That’s why I suggest using cardarine along with this stack.

To create the classic cardarine and ostarine stack for cutting, you need to follow these steps:

● Take 30 mg ostarine daily

● Take 15 mg cardarine daily

● Do a 10 week SARMs cycle

● No PCT supplement needed

● Take at least six weeks off between cycles

How To Make A Strong RAD 140 Stack

RAD 140 is a type of SARM that can help you gain a lot of muscle and strength in a short time. It works by attaching to the androgen receptors in your muscles and bones, which are responsible for building and repairing tissues. However, RAD 140 can also have some side effects, such as lowering your testosterone levels, causing liver damage, and increasing the risk of cancer. Therefore, you need to be careful when using it and follow some guidelines.

One way to use RAD 140 safely is to make a strong stack with other SARMs or supplements that can balance its effects. Here are some examples of stacks that you can try:

● 30 mg RAD 140 per day

● 15 mg Cardarine per day

● 20 mg MK-677 per day

● 10 week SARMs cycle

● PCT supplement required (Nolvadex usually)

● Gap at least eight weeks between cycles

This stack will help you build lean muscle mass and strength without losing too much testosterone or causing too much damage to your body. You will also feel more energetic and confident during your workouts.

RAD 140 Best Use & Effects

As RAD 140 is a powerful muscle builder, it’s best used for bulking. There is a key reason why you shouldn’t use it during a cutting cycle, which I’ll just explain.

Because it’s very strong in terms of male hormones, it will lower your testosterone levels, even at small doses as low as 5 mg. So, when you are already struggling in a calorie deficit, lowering your testosterone would be crazy.

So, RAD 140 should be used as the base for bulking stack. I’ll talk you through the best and how to switch SARMs out to vary it, in a moment.

● Good for bulking

● Powerful muscle builder

● Gives strength and endurance increases

● Big results compared to natural growth

● Pack on several pounds of new lean muscle growth

In terms of the results you can achieve, you can put on several pounds of new lean muscle growth in just one cycle of as little as 8 or 10 weeks.

That muscle will be large, dense, and permanent. Then, you can cut and tone as much as you want. Hard work isn’t included though, so you’ll have to put plenty of effort into get the returns.

MK-2866 Ostarine SARM Explained Ostarine is at the opposite end of the SARMs scale from RAD-140. Where RAD-140 is very strong in terms of male hormones (androgenic), Ostarine is very weak (and barely any) in terms of male hormones (androgenic).

30 mg is a high dose of RAD 140, so you should start with a lower dose if you are new to SARMs or have any medical conditions. You should also take Cardarine as an energy booster, as it can improve your blood flow and oxygen delivery to your muscles. Cardarine is also known as GW501516 or Ibutamoren, and it is not an SARM but a PPAR delta modulator that affects your metabolism.

MK-677 is another supplement that can boost your muscle growth without affecting your testosterone levels too much. It works by increasing the production of ghrelin, which stimulates the appetite and the release of growth hormone from the pituitary gland. This can help you gain more muscle mass without gaining too much fat.

You can swap Cardarine for SR-9009 if you want, as they are similar chemicals that work in similar ways.

Stacking RAD-140 with a non-androgenic bulking SARM like MK-677 will also reduce the stress on your testosterone production. That’s why I recommend using MK-677 along with this stack.

You can swap the Cardarine out for SR-9009 Stenabolic as this works in a similar way (or use GW-0742, which is a variant of Cardarine).

If you want an additional punch, where you don’t just protect your muscle mass gains but even harden them and enlarge them slightly, then you can sculpt them by adding a small dose of Andarine into the stack.

Andarine is made by the same company as the one who constructed Ostarine. It’s a similar formula, just significantly stronger and very androgenic.

Using a moderate dose of Andarine, around 10 mg per day, will allow you to harden and sculpt your muscle tone rather than just protect it.

If you do add in even a moderate dose of Andarine though, be prepared to use a PCT supplement for a few weeks after because it will drop your testosterone.

Best PCT For RAD-140

When you use PCT for androgenic SARMs like RAD-140, you need to find the best ones that can fix the problem right away.

The problem is simple. Because the androgenic SARM is acting like the signal that your body makes testosterone, your body thinks it has more than it really does. It starts to cut down its own supply, which means you will have lower and lower levels.

This can make estrogen take over, which can cause gyno symptoms and other problems.

You have two main options for PCT. They are SERMs, selective estrogen receptor modulators, that work as blockers of the estrogen receptors, and stop the estrogen from working and having its effects.

Nolvadex is the most popular SERM used by bodybuilders. It’s very strong, and can be used to really hit testosterone drop with a high dose of 100 mg for the first week, then lower it by 25 mg per week until you get to a 25 mg per day dose for one or more weeks. Some people use Clomid instead of Nolvadex. It’s more strong at first, but its effects wear off faster than those of Nolvadex. It also has more side effects. But it is better for an initial hit, which is why some people recommend using it at a dose of 75 – 100 mg per day first week, before switching to Nolvadex.

You also have second-generation SERMs, such as Raloxifene to think about. These are milder though, and aren’t as aggressive, even though they are more targeted and can help with gyno symptoms.

Another option is in aromatase inhibitor, like Letrozole. These stop the conversion of testosterone into estrogen by attaching to an enzyme called aromatase.

In fact, some people will use a SERM and in aromatase inhibitor to deal with things from both sides. If you’re going to do this, keep your doses low and cycle short.

But one, or all of them together can be the perfect strategy for quickly getting back your testosterone levels after a cycle using an androgenic SARM like RAD-140.

Ostarine PCT: Can You Use It Post Cycle? It’s okay to use Ostarine during PCT. The idea comes from people using steroids, who would use Ostarine post cycle to protect the gains.

But it’s now widely used by people using SARMs for the same reason. But I wouldn’t really recommend it unless you are completely sure what you are doing.

If it’s a small dose of 30 mg or less, then it should be fine. But remember Ostarine can actually lower testosterone at high doses. If you use 50 mg or more, then you are fighting against the PCT supplements you are using.

So if you want to go from bulking straight to cutting via PCT then that’s possible to do but I wouldn’t recommend it and there’s really no need to use Ostarine during PCT. It’s always good to give your body a break from SARMs.

Review Conclusion: Ostarine Vs RAD-140 Is Not A Fair Comparison As you can see asking about Ostarine vs Rad 140 isn’t really fair because they are completely different.

They have different uses as we have now found:

RAD-140 is potently androgenic, and send strong signals to your muscle and bone tissue to grow harder, denser, and larger. It’s highly suppressive, and has to be treated with care and respect.

MK-2866 Ostarine is mildly androgenic only if you take a very high dose. It sends signals your body to protect your gains during a calorie deficit, meaning that you can cut more aggressively and not lose the muscle tone you have developed.

The only way you could really combo them is to use a very low dose of RAD-140 during a cutting cycle in order to slightly develop and hard your muscle tone rather than just protect your gains. That would be more of a maintenance stack though.

But Andarine is a far better SARM for achieving this, because it’s better at sculpting and hardening the muscle tissue, rather than making it bigger.

