Osteoporosis Reviews : Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

A normal spine vs a spine with weak bones and cracks. Osteoporosis is when your bones are too brittle and easy to break. What is osteoporosis? Osteoporosis is a condition that makes your bones weak. It makes your bones thin and not solid enough. People with osteoporosis have a higher chance of getting broken bones (bone fractures).

Your bones are usually strong and thick enough to hold your weight and handle most kinds of forces. As you get older, your bones naturally lose some of their thickness and their ability to grow back (remodel) themselves. If you have osteoporosis your bones are too brittle and easy to break.

Most people don’t know they have osteoporosis until they break a bone. Osteoporosis can affect any of your bones, but the most common ones are your:

Hips (hip fractures). Wrists. Spine (cracked vertebrae). The earlier a healthcare provider finds out you have osteoporosis, the less likely you are to break a bone. Ask a healthcare provider to check your bone thickness, especially if you’re over 65, have broken a bone after age 50, or someone in your family has osteoporosis.

How common is osteoporosis? More than 50 million people in the U.S. have osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is common in people over 50. Experts think that half of all people born female and 1 in 4 people born male over 50 have osteoporosis.

Studies have shown that 1 in 3 adults over 50 who don’t have osteoporosis yet have some level of weak bones (osteopenia). People with osteopenia have early signs of osteoporosis. If it’s not treated, osteopenia can turn into osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a bone problem that happens when bone mineral density and bone amount go down, or when the shape and power of bone change. This can make bone power go down and make the chance of fractures (broken bones) go up.

Osteoporosis is a “quiet” problem because you usually do not have signs, and you may not even know you have the problem until you break a bone. Osteoporosis is the main reason for fractures in women after menopause and in older men. Fractures can happen in any bone but are more common in bones of the hip, bones in the spine, and wrist.

But, you can do things to help stop the problem and fractures by:

Being active by doing weight-bearing exercises like walking. Drinking alcohol a little bit. Stopping smoking, or not starting if you don’t smoke. Taking your medicines, if your doctor tells you to, which can help stop fractures in people who have osteoporosis. Eating healthy food with a lot of calcium and vitamin D to help keep good bone health. Who Gets Osteoporosis? Osteoporosis affects women and men of all races and groups. Osteoporosis can happen at any age, but the chance for getting the problem goes up as you get older. For many women, the problem starts to happen a year or two before menopause. Other things to think about include:

Osteoporosis is more common in white women and Asian women who are not Hispanic. Black women and Hispanic women have a lower chance of getting osteoporosis, but they are still at a big risk. Among men, osteoporosis is more common in white men who are not Hispanic. Some medicines, like some cancer medicines and glucocorticoid steroids, may make the chance of getting osteoporosis go up.

Because more women get osteoporosis than men, many men think they are not at risk for the problem. But, both older men and women from all backgrounds are at risk for osteoporosis.

Some kids and teens get a rare type of osteoporosis that has no known reason. Doctors do not know why; but, most kids get better without treatment.

"Osteoporosis is a problem that makes weak, holey bones. In osteoporosis, the body takes back more bone tissue and makes less to fill it, making bone density go down. A person may not know they have osteoporosis until they have a broken bone.

In people with osteoporosis, the bones get holey and weaker, making the chance of broken bones go up. This often affects the hips, bones in the spine, and some joints on the sides, like the wrists.

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) thinks that 10.2 million people in the United States had osteoporosis in 2010.

This article talks about how to deal with osteoporosis, what makes the problem, and how a doctor finds out if you have it.

The inside of a normal bone has small holes, like a honeycomb. Osteoporosis makes these holes bigger, causing the bone to lose power and thickness. Also, the outside of the bone becomes weaker and thinner.

Osteoporosis can happen in people of any age, but it’s more usual in older people, especially women. More than 53 million people in the United States have osteoporosis or are at high chance of getting it.

People with osteoporosis are at a high chance of fractures, or bone cracks, while doing normal things such as standing or walking. The most usual bones that are affected are the ribs, hips, and the bones in the wrists and spine.

Osteoporosis signs The early parts of osteoporosis don’t cause any signs or warnings. In most cases, people with osteoporosis don’t know they have the problem until they have a fracture.

If signs do show up, some of the earlier ones may be:

gums that go back weaker grip power weak and easy to break nails If you don’t have signs but have a family history of osteoporosis, talking to your doctor can help you know your chance.

Bad osteoporosis Without the right treatment, osteoporosis can get worse. As bones get thinner and weaker, the chance of fracture goes up.

Signs of bad osteoporosis can be a fracture from a fall or even from a strong sneeze or cough. They can also be back or neck pain, or getting shorter.

Back or neck pain or getting shorter can be caused by a compression fracture. This is a crack in one of the bones in your neck or back, which is so weak that it cracks under the normal pressure in your spine.

If you have a fracture from osteoporosis, how long it takes to get better will depend on many things. These include where the fracture is, how bad it is, as well as your age and health history.

"Osteoporosis summary Osteoporosis is a problem that affects the whole skeleton and makes the bones have low mass, bad structure of bone tissue that leads to bone weakness, and more chance of fracture. It is the most usual cause for a broken bone among old people.[3] Bones that often break are the bones in the spine, the bones of the lower arm, the wrist, and the hip.[8][9] There are usually no signs until a broken bone happens. Bones may get so weak that a break may happen with little force or by itself. After the broken bone gets better, the person may have lasting pain and a lower ability to do normal things.[3]

Osteoporosis may happen because of lower-than-normal highest bone mass and higher-than-normal bone loss. Bone loss goes up after the menopause because of lower levels of estrogen, and after “andropause” because of lower levels of testosterone.[10] Osteoporosis may also happen because of some diseases or treatments, such as drinking too much alcohol, not eating enough, too much thyroid hormone, kidney problem, and cutting out the ovaries. Some medicines make the speed of bone loss go up, such as some medicines for seizures, cancer, stomach acid, depression, and inflammation. Smoking, and not enough exercise are also risk factors. Osteoporosis is when the bone density is 2.5 standard deviations below that of a young person. This is usually measured by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA or DEXA).

Stopping osteoporosis includes a good diet during childhood, hormone replacement therapy for women after menopause, and trying to avoid medicines that make the speed of bone loss go up. Trying to stop broken bones in those with osteoporosis includes a good diet, exercise, and fall prevention. Lifestyle changes such as not smoking and not drinking alcohol may help.[3] Bisphosphonate medicines are helpful to lower future broken bones in those with previous broken bones because of osteoporosis. In those with osteoporosis but no previous broken bones, they are less helpful. They do not seem to change the chance of death. Osteoporosis gets more usual with age. About 15% of white people in their 50s and 70% of those over 80 have it. It is more usual in women than men. In the developed world, depending on how it is found out, 2% to 8% of men and 9% to 38% of women have it.[13] How much of the disease in the developing world is not clear. About 22 million women and 5.5 million men in the European Union had osteoporosis in 2010. In the United States in 2010, about 8 million women and between 1 and 2 million men had osteoporosis. White and Asian people have more risk.[3] The word “osteoporosis” means “holey bones” in Greek.

Osteoporosis signs summary Osteoporosis does not have signs like many other health problems do. That is why healthcare providers sometimes say it is a quiet disease.

You will not feel or see anything that tells you that you might have osteoporosis. You will not have a headache, fever or stomach pain that shows you that something in your body is not right.

The most usual “sign” is breaking a bone all of a sudden, especially after a small fall or minor accident that normally would not hurt you.

Even though osteoporosis does not directly make signs, you might see some changes in your body that can show your bones are losing power or thickness. These alerts of osteoporosis can be:

Getting shorter by an inch or more. Changes in your normal posture (stooping or leaning forward more). Hard to breathe (if disks in your spine are squeezed enough to make your lung space smaller). Lower back pain (pain in your lower spine). It might be difficult to see changes in how you look. A loved one may be more likely to notice changes in your body (especially your height or posture). People sometimes make fun of older adults “shrinking” as they get older, but this can be a sign that you should go to a healthcare provider for a bone thickness test.

Osteoporosis is a “quiet” disease” because you usually don’t have any signs until you break a bone. Signs of a broken bone in the spine are bad back pain, getting shorter, or spine problems like a bent or curved posture (kyphosis).

Bones with osteoporosis may get so weak that they break by themselves or because of:

Small falls, like a fall from standing up that would not normally break a healthy bone. Normal forces like bending, lifting, or even coughing. Reasons for Osteoporosis Osteoporosis happens when you lose too much bone mass and the shape of bone tissue changes. Some risk factors may make you get osteoporosis or make it more likely that you will get the disease.

Many people with osteoporosis have more than one risk factor, but some people who get osteoporosis may not have any specific risk factors. There are some risk factors that you can’t change, and others that you may be able to change. But, by knowing these factors, you may be able to stop the disease and broken bones.

Factors that may make your risk for osteoporosis go up are:

You have more chance of getting osteoporosis if you are a woman. Women have lower highest bone mass and smaller bones than men. But, men are still at risk, especially after the age of 70. Age. As you get older, you lose bone faster, and new bone grows slower. Over time, your bones can get weaker and your risk for osteoporosis goes up. Body size. Thin, small-boned women and men have more risk to get osteoporosis because they have less bone to lose than bigger boned women and men.

Race. White and Asian women have the highest risk. Black and Mexican American women have a lower risk. White men have higher risk than Black and Mexican American men. Family history. Researchers are finding that your risk for osteoporosis and broken bones may go up if one of your parents has a history of osteoporosis or broken hip. Changes to hormones. Low levels of some hormones can make your chances of getting osteoporosis go up. For example: Low estrogen levels in women after menopause. Low estrogen levels from not having menstrual periods in women before menopause because of hormone problems or very high levels of physical activity.

Low testosterone levels in men. Men with problems that make low testosterone are at risk for osteoporosis. But, the slow decrease of testosterone with getting older is probably not a big reason for losing bone. Diet. Starting in childhood and into old age, a diet low in calcium and vitamin D can make your risk for osteoporosis and broken bones go up. Eating too little or not enough protein may make your risk for losing bone and osteoporosis go up. Other health problems. Some health problems that you may be able to treat or control can make the risk of osteoporosis go up, such as other hormone and gland diseases, stomach and gut diseases, joint swelling, some kinds of cancer, HIV/AIDS, and not eating enough.

To know osteoporosis, it can help to see what normal bone looks like compared to bone with osteoporosis.

Some of these medicines are long-term injected medicines that lower inflammation such as prednisone or cortisone.

Osteoporosis risk factors Age The biggest risk factor of osteoporosis is age. All your life, your body gets rid of old bone and makes new bone.

But, when you’re in your 30s, your body gets rid of bone faster than it can make it. This makes bone that’s less thick and more weak, and so more likely to break.

Menopause is another main risk factor, which happens in women around the ages of 45 to 55 years. Because of the change in hormone levels that comes with it, menopause can make a woman’s body lose bone even faster.

Men lose bone at this age too, but at a slower speed than women do. But, by the time they get to the ages of 65 to 70, women and men are usually losing bone at the same speed.

Other risk factors for osteoporosis are:

Being a woman being white or Asian, having a family history of osteoporosis, bad food not moving enough, smoking low body weight, and a small-boned body You can change some of these risk factors for osteoporosis, such as bad food and not moving enough. For example, you can eat better and start an exercise plan that can help your bone health. But, you can’t change other risk factors, such as your age or gender.

You may have heard of senile osteoporosis. This is not a different kind — it is just osteoporosis that is caused by getting older when other possible reasons are not there.

As said above, age is a main risk factor of osteoporosis. If proper steps to stop or treat it are not taken, your body’s faster loss of bone can make weak bones and osteoporosis.

According to world numbers from the International Osteoporosis Foundation, about one out of 10 women aged 60 have osteoporosis, while two out of 10 women aged 80 have the problem.

Bone thickness test for finding out To look for osteoporosis, your doctor will look at your health history and do a physical check. They may also do tests of your blood and urine to look for problems that may make bone loss.

If your doctor thinks you may have osteoporosis or that you have a chance of getting it, they will probably tell you to do a bone thickness test.

This test is called bone densitometry, or dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA). It uses X-rays to measure how thick the bones in your wrists, hips, or spine are. These are the three areas most at risk of osteoporosis. This test does not hurt and can take from 10 to 30 minutes.

Osteoporosis treatment If your test shows that you have osteoporosis, your doctor will work with you to make a treatment plan. Your doctor will likely give you medicines as well as lifestyle changes. These lifestyle changes can include eating more calcium and vitamin D, as well as doing the right exercise.

There is no fix for osteoporosis, but proper treatment can help keep and make your bones stronger. These treatments can help slow the loss of bone in your body, and some treatments can make new bone grow.

Osteoporosis medicines The most usual drugs used to treat osteoporosis are called bisphosphonates. Bisphosphonates are used to stop the loss of bone mass. They may be taken by mouth or by injection. They are:

alendronate (Fosamax) ibandronate (Boniva) risedronate (Actonel) zoledronic acid (Reclast) Other medicines may be used to stop bone loss or make bone grow

What is the life expectancy of someone with osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis itself isn’t fatal and won’t change your life expectancy (how long you’ll live). But it can make you more likely to experience a bone fracture (and can increase your risk of more severe breaks or complications from a fracture). Some studies have found that hip fractures in adults older than 65 lead to reduced mobility and an earlier death.

Talk to your healthcare provider if you’re worried about your risk of falls or bone fractures. They’ll help you stay safe and healthy.

Osteoporosis makes your bones thinner and weaker than they should be. It can be dangerous because it makes you more likely to experience a bone fracture. Lots of people don’t even know they have osteoporosis until it causes a broken bone.

The best way to prevent bone fractures is catching osteoporosis before it can hurt you. Visit a healthcare provider for regular checkups. Ask them when you’ll need bone density tests and how often you should have follow-up tests to monitor your bone health.