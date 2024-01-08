Ozempic vs Trulicity: A Review of the Evidence on Weight Loss and Cardiovascular Benefits

Let’s see Ozempic vs. Trulicity® for weight loss.

Trulicity, a brand name for dulaglutide, is another drug that the FDA has approved for people with type 2 diabetes. It is made by a company in the US called Eli Lilly. It has not been as popular as Ozempic, which is made by a company called Novo Nordisk, but it has also helped people lose weight in studies.

But which drug is better—and which one is right for you? We have looked at the most important things: how they work, how much weight you can lose, how much they cost and what side effects they have. We will also talk about other options. Let’s start—here is what you need to know about Trulicity vs. Ozempic for weight loss.

Trulicity and Ozempic are both injections that you take once a week. They are GLP-1 agonists that help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

They may seem similar, but these drugs have different side effects and different ingredients.

How do you know which drug is right for you? This article will tell you the similarities and differences between these two common treatments.

Key differences between Ozempic and Trulicity

These are some of the main differences between Ozempic and Trulicity:

Use in children. The FDA has approved Ozempic only for adults. Trulicity is approved for adults and some children who are 10 years old or older. (See the Warnings of Ozempic and Trulicity section.) How to take them. Ozempic and Trulicity both come as a liquid in a pen that you inject under your skin. You can use Ozempic pens more than once, but you can use each Trulicity pen only once. (See the Dosage, forms, and how to take them section.)

Trulicity

Trulicity is an injection that you take once a week. It has dulaglutide as its ingredient. Dulaglutide is a GLP-1 agonist that helps your body make more insulin, make less glucagon, and empty your stomach slower. This helps lower your blood sugar levels and control your diabetes better.

Besides helping with your blood sugar, Trulicity has also helped people lose weight. This may be because it makes you feel less hungry and eat less, as well as changing how your body uses energy.

One of the good things about Trulicity is that it is easy to use. You can take it once a week at home. This means that you can do your normal activities without any problems.

Another good thing about Trulicity is that it has helped lower the risk of serious heart problems like heart attacks and strokes. This makes it a safer and better choice than some other diabetes drugs.

Ozempic

Ozempic is also a once-weekly injection that contains the active ingredient semaglutide. Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that works by stimulating insulin secretion, reducing glucagon secretion, and slowing gastric emptying. This leads to lower blood sugar levels and improved glycemic control in people.

In addition to its glucose-lowering effects, Ozempic has been shown to promote weight loss. This is believed to be due to its ability to reduce appetite and food intake, as well as its effects on the metabolism.

One of the benefits of Ozempic is that it has been seen to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes.

What is Trulicity?

Trulicity is a medicine that you inject into your skin. It helps people with Type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels when they also eat healthy and exercise. The government said it was safe to use in 2014.

If you have Type 2 diabetes and problems with your heart, or you might get them, Trulicity can also help you avoid serious heart issues. These include having a heart attack, a stroke, or dying from heart disease. The government said Trulicity could do this in February 2020.

Trulicity comes in a pen that you use only once and throw away. You can choose from four different amounts of the medicine:

0.75 mg/0.5 mL 1.5 mg/0.5 mL 3 mg/0.5 mL 4.5 mg/0.5 mL

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is another medicine that you inject into your skin. It also helps people with Type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels when they also eat healthy and exercise. The government said it was safe to use in 2017, three years after Trulicity.

Ozempic can also help you avoid serious heart issues if you have Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The government said Ozempic could do this in January 2020, just before Trulicity.

Ozempic comes in a pen that you can use more than once. You can choose from four different amounts of the medicine:

0.25 mg 0.5 mg 1 mg 2 mg

How do Trulicity and Ozempic work for Type 2 diabetes?

Trulicity and Ozempic are part of a group of medicines called GLP-1 agonists. They lower your blood sugar levels in two ways.

The first way is by making your pancreas release more insulin after you eat. Insulin helps your body use the sugar from food for energy. GLP-1 agonists also make your liver stop making too much sugar. And they make food stay longer in your stomach, too. These things help keep your blood sugar levels steady.

Another good thing about GLP-1 agonists is that they can help you lose weight. In fact, there is a stronger version of Ozempic (called Wegovy) that is made for this reason. Both medicines make you feel full longer, so you eat less.

Which medicine is right for you?

What Ozempic and Trulicity are made of

Ozempic has semaglutide as its main ingredient, and Trulicity has dulaglutide as its main ingredient.

These two ingredients are part of a group of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists. They have similar effects when used by people who have a health problem that both drugs can help with.

What Ozempic and Trulicity are used for

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ozempic and Trulicity to treat the following.

Both Ozempic and Trulicity can:

help control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise lower the chance of heart problems such as heart attack in adults with type 2 diabetes and heart disease Trulicity can also:

lower the chance of heart problems in adults with type 2 diabetes and other factors that increase the risk of heart disease such as smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and being overweight Neither drug can treat type 1 diabetes.

Using them for weight loss

Ozempic and Trulicity are not approved for weight loss. But both drugs may make some people lose weight. Many people lost some weight in studies of Ozempic and Trulicity.

Some doctors may give Ozempic and Trulicity for weight loss even though they are not approved for this. This is called off-label use. It means using a drug for something other than what it is approved for. But you should not use Ozempic or Trulicity for weight loss without your doctor’s advice.

There are other drugs that are like Ozempic and Trulicity that are approved for weight loss. These include drugs such as Wegovy and Saxenda. If you want to lose weight, talk with your doctor about Wegovy, Saxenda, or other options that might work for you.

To learn more about using Ozempic for weight loss even though it is not approved for this, see this article.

Using them in children

Trulicity can help control blood sugar levels in adults and children who are 10 years old or older with type 2 diabetes. It is used together with diet and exercise. Ozempic can only be used for this in adults.

Note: For more information about what the drugs can do, see our articles about Ozempic and Trulicity.

How to take Trulicity and Ozempic

Trulicity and Ozempic are both given as shots once a week. Both are given under the skin of your stomach, upper arm, or thigh.

They are started at a low dose to help avoid side effects. The dose is then slowly increased by your healthcare provider while checking the side effects and blood sugar benefits.

The usual starting dose of Trulicity is 0.75 mg once a week. It may be changed after 4 weeks to 1.5 mg once a week. If needed, your healthcare provider may keep changing your dose every 4 weeks up to a maximum dose of 4.5 mg once a week.

The Ozempic starting dose is 0.25 mg once a week. This dose will help your body get used to the drug, but it won’t improve blood sugar levels. After 4 weeks, the dose is usually increased to 0.5 mg once a week. It can be further increased every 4 weeks up to 2 mg once a week.

Can Ozempic or Trulicity help you lose weight?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not given permission for Ozempic or Trulicity to be used for weight control. But sometimes, doctors may give Ozempic for weight loss even though it is not meant for that. (This is called off-label use, when a medicine that is made for some problems is given for another reason.) To find out more about Ozempic for weight loss, read this article.

Wegovy is a medicine that is made for weight loss. It has the same main ingredient* (semaglutide) as Ozempic. Wegovy and Ozempic have different amounts of semaglutide. Wegovy has more of the medicine, which makes you feel less hungry. And Ozempic has less of the medicine, which helps you keep your blood sugar levels normal.

If you want to know more about medicines for weight loss, talk to your doctor. And to see how Wegovy and Ozempic are different, read this article.

Ozempic vs Trulicity: How do they work?

Trulicity and Ozempic are GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide 1 agonists. GLP-1 is a hormone that your body makes naturally when you eat, and it helps you control your appetite and hunger. GLP-1 medicines are man-made versions of the same hormone and they tell your pancreas how much insulin to make to keep your blood sugar levels normal. Both Ozempic and Trulicity are pens that you inject under your skin.

More on Ozempic Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide (the same main ingredient in the FDA-approved weight-loss medicine Wegovy®). In December 2017, the FDA said Ozempic can be used for type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide works by making your blood glucose levels lower and making your stomach empty slower, which means food stays longer in your stomach and you feel full longer.

More on Trulicity Trulicity also makes your blood glucose levels lower, tells your body how much insulin to make, and makes your stomach empty slower. The FDA said Trulicity (dulaglutide) can be used for type 2 diabetes in September 2014, so it has been around for a long time.

Trulicity can also help prevent serious heart problems (like heart attacks or strokes) in people with type 2 diabetes who have heart disease or many risk factors for heart disease.

Side Effects of Ozempic vs Trulicity

The most common side effects of Ozempic may include:

Feeling sick Throwing up Loose stools Pain in the stomach Hard stools

Ozempic may also cause serious side effects that are not very common. These may include:

Pancreatitis (swollen pancreas) Problems with seeing Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) Kidney problems (kidney failure) Bad allergic reactions

The most common side effects of Trulicity may include:

Feeling sick Loose stools Throwing up Pain in the stomach Eating less

Some serious but uncommon side effects can happen with Trulicity, such as:

Inflammation of the pancreas Problems with seeing Low blood sugar levels Damage to the kidneys Severe stomach issues Strong allergic reactions

When to talk with your doctor

If you want to use Ozempic or Trulicity for type 2 diabetes, talk with your doctor. They can help you choose one of these drugs, or another one, that is good for you. You can talk about the information in this article and your full health history.

Ozempic and Trulicity are very much alike. But some people may find Trulicity pens simpler to use than Ozempic pens.

Also, one important difference between the drugs is that Trulicity can sometimes cause serious side effects in your stomach or intestines. So, if you have a bad digestive condition, Ozempic may be more fitting for you. Your doctor can guide you on your treatment options.

If you want to know more about Ozempic or Trulicity, talk with your doctor or pharmacist. They can help answer any questions you have about these drugs.

Note: For more information about your condition, see our diabetes and heart health hubs.

How much do Trulicity and Ozempic cost?

Trulicity and Ozempic are only sold as brand-name products. They’re both costly and have similar prices, with average retail prices over $1,000 for a 4-week supply. Luckily, there are some ways to save money on these drugs.

You can get Trulicity for as low as $772 at some pharmacies with a free GoodRx discount. If you have private insurance, you may be able to pay as little as $25 with a copay savings card from the manufacturer. If you don’t have insurance or have poor insurance, you may be eligible for a patient assistance program to get the drug for free.

You can get Ozempic for as low as $875 with a free GoodRx discount at some pharmacies. Ozempic’s manufacturer also has a copay savings card to help lower the cost to as low as $25 for a 1-, 2-, or 3-month supply. If you qualify, you may be able to get the drug for free through their patient assistance program.

The bottom line

Trulicity and Ozempic are both injectable drugs that you use once a week. They can help manage your blood sugar and lower the chance of heart attack, stroke, and death from heart disease.

One study that compared them suggests Ozempic may work a bit better than Trulicity at controlling blood sugar levels. But real-world data shows that people may be more likely to use Trulicity as directed and less likely to stop using it.

There aren’t many differences between Trulicity and Ozempic. The choice may depend on your healthcare provider’s opinion or your insurance coverage. Talk with your healthcare provider if you think either of these drugs may be right for you.

Common questions

Can I change from one to the other?

You can use Trulicity or Ozempic to treat your diabetes.

But your doctor will probably ask you to wait for a week after you stop one before you start the other, to prevent more serious side effects.

You cannot use both of them if you are allergic to any of their main ingredients—semaglutide in Ozempic or dulaglutide in Trulicity.

If one of them causes you too much trouble, you may want to try the other one, which may suit you better.

Can I use both at once?

No. They have different main ingredients, but you should not take more than one GLP-1 agonist.

If you do, you will have very bad side effects, such as low blood sugar, which can be deadly if not treated.

Call your doctor right away or get emergency help if you have used both of these drugs at the same time or within 2 days.

Which drug is best for me?

Only you and your doctor can decide this, and it will depend on your health background, health goals, way of life, and choices.

Always think about the main ingredients in any drug you take, and know if you are allergic to them.

It is also important to check your health insurance to see what drugs are on the preferred drug list. This way, you can pick cheaper options that are easier to keep using.

Sadly, there are no generic versions of Trulicity or Ozempic, but your doctor may suggest other drugs that cost less.