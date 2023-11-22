Paraquat Lawsuit: The Ultimate Guide for Plaintiffs and Attorneys - Reviews and Resources

What Is Paraquat?

Paraquat dichloride is a chemical that kills plants and has been used since the 1950s. In the United States, only people who are trained and certified can use paraquat. Paraquat Can Harm You Paraquat is very dangerous and can kill you if you swallow it. There is no cure for paraquat poisoning. There have been a few cases each year of people dying from paraquat, which is why you need training to use it.

Click Here To Buy: Official Website

Some people think that paraquat can harm the public even when it is used the right way. Even though paraquat is still legal for licensed users in the United States, there have been many legal cases filed. In this article, we will tell you about the latest paraquat legal cases, so you can know your rights and the claims that have been made.

The Latest Paraquat Legal Cases The group legal case for those hurt by paraquat added more than 200 people per month in 2022, so it is growing fast. At the start of 2022 there were 482 people with Parkinson’s disease involved and by the end of the year there were 2,352. If you have been hurt by paraquat, now is the time to talk to a lawyer.

The federal group legal case for this case was supposed to start the first test trial in 2022, but it was delayed until October 2023 so that the lawyers could talk to expert witnesses.

What Makes Paraquat Give People Parkinson’s Disease?

No one knows for sure what causes Parkinson’s disease, but the disease is more common in places that are more developed. Things like dirty air, metal making, factory chemicals, and man-made weed killers are all connected to Parkinson’s. From 1990 to 2015, the number of people who had the disease went up from 2.6 million to 6.3 million. The number is expected to go up again to almost 13 million by 2040.

Click Here To Buy: Official Website

A book that came out in 2020 says that Parkinson’s is “a disease made by humans.” The writers say that “In the last 25 years, the rates of Parkinson’s disease, when you look at how old people are, went up by 22 percent for the world, by 30 percent for India, and by 116 percent for China.” Men, who are more likely to work in jobs that expose them to things like weed killers, cleaners, and grease removers, have a 40 percent higher chance than women of getting Parkinson’s disease.

People with Parkinson’s disease lose brain cells that make the chemical signal dopamine. It is thought that some chemicals, including paraquat, make more harmful agents (oxidants) that hurt dopamine brain cells. Evidence shows some people have a gene that makes it more likely paraquat exposure will make them get Parkinson’s disease.

Most recently, a study found that breathing paraquat lets it go straight to the brain. The main writer Timothy Anderson said that, “Breathing can give a direct way of getting into the brain. If you breathe something and it goes into your nose, it can actually go into the brain cells that are responsible for smell, and travel into the brain.”

Who Are the Paraquat Companies?

The two main companies in the current paraquat cases are Syngenta and Chevron, Inc. One of the biggest cases is a group legal case against Gramoxone, a brand name of paraquat made by Syngenta and sold in the U.S. by Chevron. The people in this group legal case say that Gramoxone contact caused them to get Parkinson’s disease by those who made or used the product.

Group legal cases are similar to the more common group lawsuits. Both allow many cases to be tried together with one judge and/or jury. But, there are some big differences between the two as well.

In group lawsuits, all the people are joined and one case is picked as the example. If money is given, that money is split the same among the people. Anyone who meets some rules can join the group lawsuit and get some of the money.

Group legal cases do not join all people into one; instead, it puts them in groups, so that many decisions can be made based on one show of proof and reasons. But, people can get different amounts of money, and it’s possible for some members of the group to take deals while others choose not to.

As of July 2022, plans are being made for test trials with six people. In a test trial, a small number of example people are chosen to go on with the case. This lets lawyers on both the person’s and the company’s sides to try their reasons and make rules for later trials within the group legal case.

PARAQUAT LEGAL CASE NEWS:

November 16, 2023: It seems like the low number of new cases last month was just a mistake. The Paraquat group lawsuit added over 200 new cases in the last 30 days, making the total number of cases almost 5,000

November 1, 2023: Dr. Douglas Weed has asked to cancel a request from the lawyers of the people who are suing about his article on the possible link between paraquat and Parkinson’s disease. The article, called “Does paraquat cause Parkinson’s disease? A review of reviews,” was in the NeuroToxicology science journal in September 2021. It says that "Most scientists think the current proof does not support the idea that paraquat causes Parkinson’s disease

Dr. Weed says he is not directly involved in the ongoing case and suggests the big requests for documents are not only too much but also go beyond the rules of the area. The request highlights the rights of people who are not part of the case and asks for the request to be canceled because of its too wide nature and breaking of the rules.

October 17, 2023: Only 30 new cases were added to the Paraquat group lawsuit in the last month. That is the lowest monthly number of new cases since this group lawsuit started over 2 years ago. Over the last 18 months, Paraquat has had one of the highest number of group lawsuits with an average of 200-300 new cases per month. 1,000 new Paraquat cases were filed over in the past 2 months alone. So the sudden drop in new case numbers could be an early sign that this group lawsuit is changing into a new phase with slower growth.

October 2, 2023: This was supposed to be a big month for the Paraquat group lawsuit, as the first test trial was supposed to start this month. Now, however, the future of the lawsuit seems to be unsure as Judge Rosenstengel thinks about how to solve the challenges to the expert opinion proof. All papers have now been given and now everyone is just waiting for her decision. Decisions in cases like this are long and complicated and with the new trial date not even set, we could be waiting until 2024 for a decision.

September 27, 2023: Final papers have now been given by both sides in the Paraquat lawsuit. After having hearings for a full week, the Judge postponed the upcoming test trial to give the parties time to allow more time for papers and thinking of the issues. We usually try to avoid guessing what the judge will do, but this is definitely not a good sign for the people who are suing. Why? If Judge Rosenstengel agrees with the companies and does not allow the expert witnesses for the people who are suing it will end the Paraquat group lawsuit and result in the dismissal of thousands of cases. If she is thinking of doing this she wants to make sure she gives full and careful thinking to the issues and gets everything right. This would be one reason for why she is being so careful on this issue.

What Is the Link Between Paraquat and Parkinson’s Disease?

Paraquat is a chemical that kills weeds and plants. Some people who work with Paraquat or eat food that has been sprayed with it may get Parkinson’s disease later in life. Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects the brain and makes it hard to move and think.

There is no clear answer to how long it takes for Paraquat to cause Parkinson’s disease. It may depend on how much Paraquat someone was exposed to and how old they were when they first came in contact with it.

People who eat food that has been treated with Paraquat have a higher chance of getting Parkinson’s disease. This is especially true for people who work in farming or food-related jobs. The more often someone is exposed to Paraquat, the more likely they are to get Parkinson’s disease.

Are There Any Legal Actions Against Paraquat Makers?

No one has received any money or justice from Paraquat lawsuits yet, but lawyers are still taking new cases.

As more people sue the makers of Paraquat, there may be a chance for a group lawsuit or a special court process. These are ways to help many people get compensation from the same company or companies. Past cases are not a guarantee of future results, but sometimes these kinds of lawsuits can lead to a big settlement for the people who were harmed by Paraquat.

How Does Paraquat Affect the Brain?

Paraquat is one of the chemicals that can damage the brain cells that make dopamine. Dopamine is a chemical that helps the brain control movement and thinking.

How Can I Know If I Was Exposed to Paraquat? Is There a Test?

No. If you used to spray Paraquat, fly planes that sprayed Paraquat, or wore protective gear when working on a farm that used Paraquat, you should talk to a lawyer about your legal options."

What Will I Get If I Sue Paraquat Makers?

We don’t know for sure how much money people will get from paraquat lawsuits. We have to wait and see how the first trials go. But we can try to guess based on other cases that are similar to paraquat cases.

Remember, though, that this is just a guess. It might be very wrong, and we won’t know until more time passes.

One way to guess is to look at the cases about Roundup. Roundup is another chemical that kills plants. Some people say that Roundup made them sick with cancer. Paraquat is different because it makes people sick with Parkinson’s disease.

In 2020, Bayer paid about $160,000 to each person who said that Roundup hurt them. This is an average number; some people got less, and some people got a lot more.

Another way to guess is to look at the cases about diseases that are like Parkinson’s. There are not many cases about Parkinson’s, so we can also look at cases about tardive dyskinesia, which is a similar disease. People who sued for these diseases got from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. These were all cases with one person, not cases with many people.

In the end, the amount of money will depend on how many people sue and how bad their injuries are.