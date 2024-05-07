Parkar Digital launches its flagship Observability product Vector 2.0

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7: Parkar Digital, a leader in transformative technology solutions, launches Vector 2.0, an observability and AI-powered monitoring platform designed to enhance IT operations through real-time monitoring and management. This platform is developed in India and aimed at a global market, addressing the need for effective systems oversight that can predict and mitigate issues before they impact performance.

Vector 2.0 offers an array of powerful features designed to transform IT operations:

*The platform provides Unified observability by integrating data across applications, networks, and infrastructure, ensuring a holistic view of the IT landscape.

*Distributed AI-powered monitoring architecture covers the entire IT environment comprehensively. Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Network Monitoring deliver real-time insights into performance issues and network security

*Infrastructure Monitoring optimizes resource use through advanced MLOps techniques. AI-driven anomaly detection and predictive analytics proactively identify and address potential disruptions before they occur.

*Automated root cause analysis swiftly resolves issues across the IT stack.

*Customizable dashboards and detailed reporting tools enable data-driven decision-making, ensuring that IT teams can respond quickly and efficiently to maintain optimal system performance

Mr. Gaurav Singh, CEO of Parkar Digital, said “Amidst global challenges, competitive pressures, a tricky economy, and rising customer expectations, businesses and their underlying systems must continually evolve to remain competitive. As these systems expand, their complexity grows, intertwining applications, networks, and data more intricately than ever before. This begs the question — how can one ascertain the performance of everything, everywhere, simultaneously? This is where our AI-powered observability solution comes in" regarding the focus of Vector 2.0.

He further added, "Launching Vector 2.0 aligns with our mission to deliver solutions that are not only innovative but also integral to the operational success of our clients across the globe.’’

In addition to technology development, Parkar Digital has invested in training its workforce to align with Vector 2.0’s technical demands. This includes comprehensive training programs and workshops to equip their team with the necessary skills to support and implement the platform effectively.

“With the launch of Vector 2.0, we're not just updating a product; we are reshaping the future of IT operations. This tool is designed to cut through the complexity of modern IT environments, turning raw data into actionable insights that drive business growth," said Amit Gandhi, Chief Technology Officer at Parkar Digital. "Our aim was to go beyond conventional solutions to create something that truly enhances the strategic capability of IT teams, making advanced AI technology not just accessible but indispensable for our clients' success.

About Parkar

Parkar Digital is a leading provider of transformative technology solutions, dedicated to leveraging the power of innovation to drive business success. Since 2015, Parkar Digital has served over 100 clients across four countries, earning a reputation for excellence and innovation. With a focus on empowering organizations with cutting-edge AI capabilities, Parkar Digital is committed to shaping the future of IT operations.

About Vector

Vector is a cutting-edge AI-powered platform developed by Parkar Digital, aimed at revolutionizing IT operations. Designed to address the challenges faced by modern IT teams, Vector leverages advanced machine learning algorithms, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation to provide real-time insights, proactive issue resolution, and optimization of system performance.