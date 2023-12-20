Pfizer’s oral weight loss drug may rival Ozempic, study says

Pfizer is developing an oral weight loss drug called danuglipron, which belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists. These drugs mimic a hormone that reduces appetite and increases satiety. Pfizer's drug is designed to be taken twice a day, without the need for fasting or injections. Danuglipron has shown promising results in a phase 2 clinical trial involving 411 adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity. The trial compared two doses of danuglipron (80 mg and 120 mg) with a placebo for 16 weeks. The results showed that danuglipron led to a statistically significant weight loss compared to placebo. The 120 mg dose resulted in an average weight loss of 10 pounds, while the 80 mg dose resulted in an average weight loss of 8.6 pounds. The placebo group lost only 2.2 pounds on average.

The weight loss achieved by danuglipron was similar to that of Ozempic, a GLP-1 agonist injection made by Novo Nordisk. Ozempic is approved for treating type 2 diabetes and is also used off-label for weight loss. A phase 3 trial of Ozempic showed that a 1 mg dose resulted in an average weight loss of 9.9 pounds over 30 weeks. However, Ozempic requires a weekly injection, which may be less convenient and more costly than an oral pill.

However, danuglipron also had some drawbacks and challenges. The most common side effects were nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which affected up to 73%, 47%, and 25% of the participants, respectively. These side effects were mostly mild, but they led to more than half of the participants dropping out of the trial. Pfizer announced on Dec. 1 that it was discontinuing the phase 3 trial of the twice-daily version of danuglipron due to the high rates of adverse events. The company said it would focus on developing a once-daily version of the drug, which may have fewer side effects. Danuglipron is still in the early stages of development and it may take years before it gets approved and becomes available on the market. It is not clear how it will compare to other weight loss drugs, such as Wegovy, another GLP-1 agonist injection that is approved for chronic weight management and can cause more weight loss than Ozempic. Danuglipron may offer an advantage as an oral option, but it may also face competition from other oral GLP-1 agonists, such as Rybelsus, which is approved for type 2 diabetes and is being tested for weight loss² .

Danuglipron is a potential oral weight loss drug that may be as effective as Ozempic, but it also has some challenges and limitations. It may provide a more convenient and user-friendly alternative to injections, but it may also cause more side effects and dropouts. It may need further studies and trials to determine its safety, efficacy, and marketability.

If you want to use OTC or prescription diet pills, you should talk to your doctor first. They can tell you the benefits and risks of each option, and they have to give you a prescription for the second one.

But how do you know when you need to ask your doctor about prescription diet pills? Here are some signs that might help you decide:

● Try to eat healthy food and exercise regularly. If you do this by yourself and it doesn’t work, you might need some advice from a fitness coach or a nutritionist.

● You can also try some natural diet pills that you can buy without a prescription. We have some examples of popular ones below. They might help you burn fat.

● Be patient and give yourself some time to see the results. Losing weight is not easy and it takes time. Usually, you need at least a month or two to notice any changes.

● But if you are very overweight, have trouble losing belly fat, and have tried everything else, then you might need to talk to your doctor about prescription diet pills.

Some Common Questions About OTC and Prescription Diet Pills Are Prescription Diet Pills Better Than OTC Ones? Prescription diet pills are usually stronger than OTC ones. They can help you lose weight faster, but they also have more side effects and risks. That’s why you need a doctor’s approval to use them.

But that doesn’t mean that prescription diet pills are always better than OTC ones. Some OTC diet pills are very effective and can compete with any prescription ones. You can see some of them in the list below.

Are Prescription Diet Pills Safe? Prescription diet pills are not completely safe. They can cause problems or complications, especially if you have other health issues. That’s why you need to follow your doctor’s instructions and check-ups when you use them.

What Is The Best Prescription Diet Pill? The best prescription diet pill depends on your situation. Your health, your weight, and your reasons for gaining weight can affect how diet pills work for you.

But one of the best options for most people is Qsymia. It is a combination of two drugs that can help you lose belly fat and control your hunger. It can make it easier for you to stick to your diet.

But you should know that Qsymia is not for long-term use and it can have serious side effects. So you should always talk to your doctor before you use it."

"How to Find the Best OTC Diet Pills? The best OTC diet pills for most people are Instant Knockout Cut. They are powerful pills that can burn fat, give you more energy, and make you less hungry. These pills can help you lose weight, keep your muscles, and improve your health in many ways.

Can You Get Prescription Diet Pills With Your Insurance? It depends on your insurance and your situation.

Some insurance companies do not pay for diet pills at all. Others will pay for them if a doctor says you need them.

If you want to get diet pills with your insurance, check your policy first. See what it covers and what it does not. If you talk to a doctor and they find a problem, your insurance might not cover it if you need to change your policy.

"Top 5 Weight Loss Pills in 2024: How to Lose Weight Fast and Easy with These Powerful Products

We have checked more than 24 of the best weight loss products that you can buy to see which ones can help you get rid of the extra pounds. We looked at each product based on what it has, what it does, how much it costs, how much you need to take, what people say about it, and what promises it makes.

There are many weight loss products that you can choose from. You can find fat burners, hunger blockers, metabolism enhancers, and diet pills that you can get without a prescription. But finding the right product can be very hard.

But don’t worry, we are here to help!

If you want to lose weight, get rid of body fat, or you just want to look your best, here are the best weight loss pills that you can buy.

