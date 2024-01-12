Phentermine 15 mg Capsule: Dosage, Side Effects, and Interactions

Phentermine is a medicine that doctors prescribe for losing weight. It is approved by the FDA but it is also a controlled substance. This article will tell you how much weight you can lose with Phentermine in different time periods.

We will also tell you the best way to lose weight.

What is Phentermine ?

Phentermine is a medicine that the FDA has approved for losing weight in a short time.

Phentermine helps you lose weight by making you feel less hungry and eat fewer calories.

You can only get this medicine from a doctor who will also tell you to eat less and move more to treat your obesity. Some people who take phentermine can lose up to 10% of their body weight in a few months and keep it off.

Phentermine can have some side effects like dry mouth, high blood pressure, trouble sleeping, headache and dizziness. Phentermine can also make you addicted and less effective if you use it for too long, so it is only for short periods of a few weeks to 3 months.

Doctors watch you closely when you take phentermine because it can affect your heart and blood pressure. Phentermine is only for people who are very overweight and have health problems like high cholesterol, diabetes or sleep apnea.

How Much Weight Can I Lose in a Week on Phentermine 37.5?

The weight loss on Phentermine depends on many things like how much you take, what you eat, and how much you exercise.

Most studies show that people lose 3% to 9% of their body weight after taking Phentermine for 12 weeks. So in one week, you can expect to lose 1% to 3% of your weight.

Weight loss happens mainly because you eat less calories when you take Phentermine. But you still need to eat healthy and be active.

Some people lose weight fast in the first week or two because they lose water weight. But this is not permanent.

How Much Weight Can I Lose After 1 Month Using Phentermine?

Here is an estimate of how much weight you could lose after 1 month using Phentermine:

Losing 1 to 3 pounds per week is a realistic goal with Phentermine, especially at the beginning. This is mostly because you eat less when you take Phentermine.

So after 1 month (4 weeks), you could lose between 4 lbs to 12 lbs, with more weight loss for those who start at a higher weight.

Your diet, exercise and obesity level also matter. Eating less and moving more while taking Phentermine will help you lose more weight.

Some people report losing 5 to 10 lbs in the first 2 weeks, but this is mostly water weight that comes back when you stop taking the medicine.

After 1 month, weight loss usually slows down to a healthier 1 to 2 pounds per week. This is a better rate of loss that is more likely to last.

Phentermine Weight Loss Results in 2 Months

These are some common Phentermine before and after pictures for women who used the drug approved by the FDA for 2 months to lose weight.

Woman A: Before - 225 lbs, size 18 After - 210 lbs, size 16 Lbs lost - 15 lbs Dress size dropped - 2 sizes Woman B: Before - 175 lbs, size 14 After - 160 lbs, size 12 Lbs lost -15 lbs Dress size dropped - 2 sizes Woman C: Before - 150 lbs, size 10 After - 135 lbs, size 8 Lbs lost - 15 lbs Dress size dropped - 2 sizes

The Phentermine before and after photos - after 2 months show

An average weight loss of around 15 lbs and 2 dress sizes dropped after 2 months of Phentermine use. This is a fair amount of weight loss in that time period.

Women who were heavier and took Phentermine 37.5 tend to lose more weight at first, as seen in Woman A losing more pounds than Woman C who started at a lower weight. But the dress size drop is usually the same.

Most of the weight loss comes from Phentermine’s effect of making you feel less hungry which helps you eat less calories. Eating healthy and exercising while taking the medicine will make the results better.

The weight lost is mainly fat loss, though some water weight loss may happen at first.

Weight loss tends to slow down after the first couple months, so these examples show more ideal results in the beginning stages of Phentermine use.

Keeping the weight off will need changes in your lifestyle and taking Phentermine with a good diet and exercise plan.

So in summary, 15 lbs and 2 dress sizes dropped is a reasonable goal for women after 2 months of Phentermine therapy. The examples show common before and after numbers at different starting weights.

Phentermine Results after 3 Months

These are some typical Phentermine results you can expect after 3 months of use for weight loss:

Weight loss of 10% to 15% of your starting body weight. This equals about 10 to 20 pounds for most people.

A lot of the initial weight loss happens in the first month as we have shown above, then slows down. So expect most of the 3-month weight loss to happen in the first 6 to 8 weeks.

An average of 1 to 2 pounds per week of weight loss. This comes mainly from feeling less hungry and eating fewer calories.

Possibility of some water weight loss in the first couple weeks, estimated at around 5 pounds. However, this is temporary and does not reflect true fat loss.

A mix of diet, exercise and Phentermine is needed for the best results. Following a low-calorie diet and increasing physical activity while taking Phentermine leads to more lasting weight reduction.

After 3 months, Phentermine is usually stopped since using it more provides less benefits and increases risk of side effects and addiction.

For long-term weight control, lifestyle changes like healthy eating habits and a regular exercise routine must be followed and continued after Phentermine therapy.

Most of the weight lost on Phentermine is gained back within 18 months after stopping the medicine if healthy habits are not followed.

Best Ways to Use Phentermine for Weight Loss

If you want to lose weight with Phentermine, here are some tips to follow:

● Take the whole dose that your doctor told you to take. Don’t miss or lower your doses, because this can make it less effective. Do what your doctor says about how much and when to take it.

● Take it as soon as you wake up. This helps you feel less hungry for the whole day and avoid problems with sleeping.

● Try not to take another dose later in the day, if you can. This can cause more side effects without much extra benefit.

● Eat less calories every day. Phentermine works better when you eat a low-calorie diet of around 1,200 to 1,500 calories per day for women and 1,500 to 1,800 calories per day for men.

● Move more. Exercise while taking Phentermine can make you lose weight faster by burning more calories. Try to do 150 to 250 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

● Drink enough water to prevent headaches and other side effects. Drink a lot of water during the day, especially if you notice symptoms like dry mouth.

● Cut down on alcohol. Alcohol can affect your results and possibly interact with Phentermine. Have no more than 1 drink per day, if any.

● Check your blood pressure often. High blood pressure is a common side effect, so checking your BP weekly is a good idea.

● Only take Phentermine for short periods. Use it for 8 to 12 weeks at a time to lower the risks of becoming addicted or needing more to get the same effect.

● Make healthy changes to your lifestyle. Keep eating well and being active to keep your weight loss success after stopping Phentermine.

Is Phentermine Safe for Weight Loss?

Phentermine is a medicine that you need a prescription for. It is usually safe when you use it for short periods of time under a doctor’s care. But, it can have some side effects, like:

● Higher blood pressure and heart rate - This is a common side effect because Phentermine makes you more alert. High blood pressure is a big risk factor that doctors watch closely in Phentermine patients.

● Trouble sleeping and sleeping problems - The alertness from Phentermine can make it hard to sleep, especially at higher doses or later in the day.

● Headache - Many people get headaches when they start taking Phentermine or change the dose. Drinking enough water can help reduce headaches.

● Dry mouth - The drug makes less saliva in many patients, causing a dry or cotton mouth feeling. Sugar-free candy and gum can help a bit.

● Shaking and feeling dizzy - Hand shaking and problems with balance due to the alertness have been reported, but are more rare.

● Feeling angry and mood changes - Some people feel more angry, restless or have mood swings while taking Phentermine.

● Addiction and needing more - With long-term use, there is a chance of both physical and mental addiction to Phentermine. Needing more often happens, requiring higher doses for the same effect.

● Drug interactions - Phentermine can cause bad reactions with some medicines, so it’s important to tell your doctor about all prescription drugs and supplements before use.

Overall, when you use it the right way for short periods of time (12 weeks or less), Phentermine diet pills are safe to lose weight for most adults.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Phentermine in 6 Months?

This is what you can expect to lose with Phentermine in 6 months:

● You can lose 15% to 20% of your starting weight. That means 15 to 30 pounds or more for many people.

● You can lose 1 to 2 pounds every week, but it may get slower after the first few months.

● Most of the weight loss happens in the first 1 to 3 months. After that, it gets harder to lose more weight or it stays the same.

● Some of the weight loss at the beginning is water weight, which is about 5 to 10 pounds. This is not real fat loss.

● To get the best results, you need to eat less calories and exercise more while taking Phentermine. You also need to follow the doctor’s instructions carefully.

● Your health problems related to weight may get better or go away if you lose a lot of body fat. Problems like high blood pressure, sleep apnea and diabetes may improve.

● After 6 months, doctors will usually stop Phentermine because it does not work as well and it can cause side effects.

● You need to keep eating healthy and exercising to keep the weight off after you stop taking Phentermine.

● Most of the weight you lost on Phentermine will come back in 2 years if you do not change your habits for good.

● Your weight loss may stop over time as your body gets used to Phentermine. Changing the dose may help you lose more weight.

Summary of Phentermine Weight Loss Results Before and After

This is a summary of how much weight you can lose with Phentermine after 1 week, 1 month, 3 months and 6 months:

● In the first week of taking Phentermine, many men and women can lose 1 to 3% of their starting weight. This is mostly water weight because your body’s fluid balance changes. Your diet and exercise have not made a big difference yet.

● After 1 month (4 weeks) of taking Phentermine, you can lose 4 to 12 pounds. A lot of the weight loss in the first two weeks or month is because Phentermine makes you less hungry and you eat less calories. Eating less and moving more while taking the medicine will help you lose more weight in the first 4 weeks.

● By 3 months, most people lose 10% to 15% of their starting weight. That is about 10 to 20 pounds for many people. Most of the weight loss happens in the first 6 to 8 weeks, then it slows down. You can lose 1 to 2 pounds per week on average at this stage. Your health problems related to weight may get better for those who lose more body fat.

● After 6 months on Phentermine, you can lose 15% to 20% of your original weight. That is 15 to 30 lbs or more. But your weight loss may stop over time as your body gets used to the medicine. Changing the dose or taking a break from the medicine may help you lose more weight. You need to keep eating healthy and exercising to avoid gaining weight after you stop taking Phentermine.