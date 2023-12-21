Phil Mickelson’s Weight Loss Journey: From Intermittent Fasting to Home Gym

Phil Mickelson is a professional golfer who has won six major championships and 45 PGA Tour events. He has also undergone a remarkable weight loss transformation, losing about 25 pounds in the past year. Here are some of the factors that contributed to his success:

- **Intermittent fasting**: Mickelson adopted an intermittent fasting diet, which involves alternating periods of eating and fasting. He said that he would often go up to five days with no food and only drinking supplement-boosted coffee¹². He said that this helped him reduce inflammation, burn fat, and reset his body¹².

- **Speed training**: Mickelson also focused on increasing his swing speed and distance, which motivated him to work out more and lose weight. He said that he did various speed training exercises, such as using weighted clubs, resistance bands, and overspeed trainers³⁴. He said that this improved his performance and confidence on the course³⁴.

- **Lifestyle changes**: Mickelson also made some lifestyle changes, such as cutting out soda, junk food, and processed foods from his diet. He ate more fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates, and ate smaller portions and more frequent meals¹². He also worked out regularly in his home gym, doing cardio, strength training, and yoga¹². He also participated in various physical activities, such as swimming, hiking, and dancing¹².

Phil Mickelson's weight loss journey is an example of how determination, discipline, and dedication can lead to amazing results. He has not only improved his physical appearance, but also his health and well-being. He is now more confident, happy, and successful.

___________________________________

Is It Safe to Use Weight Loss Pills?