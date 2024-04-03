PianoForAll - In-Depth Review Best Online Piano Course

Pianoforall is a popular digital piano learning program with over 450,000 learners. The course is unique because it teaches you to play with chords from the start, which helps you sound experienced right away. The founder, Robin Hall, says the course will enable you to play by ear, be creative with music, and eventually understand sheet music. The lessons quickly build on each other, making sure you progress rapidly and logically.

People who’ve used the course say that practising for just 20-30 minutes a day can quickly improve your playing. Wondering if Pianoforall delivers on its promises? Keep reading to see if it’s the right fit for your musical journey."

Who is the man behind Pianoforall?

Robin Hall, an artist known for his cartoons, started his journey by selling his music and drawings. He’s also skilled at playing the piano. Teaching privately, Robin supported himself and guided others to polish their natural talent for drawing into professional cartooning skills. He also shared his knowledge of piano playing.

Robin firmly believes that learning music by listening is better, despite the ongoing debate about whether it’s more effective to learn by ear or by reading music. As his career progressed, he began selling books like ‘The Cartoonist’s Workbook.’ He has a knack for making complex ideas easy to understand by combining humour, clear instructions, and visuals.

This approach led him to realise he could teach piano the same way. After testing these methods with great results, he integrated them into the Pianoforall program."

What is Pianoforall?

Pianoforall is a digital piano course available online. It features a collection of nine e-books filled with video lessons, written instructions, diagrams of pianos and keyboards, images, and sound clips. The course is taught by Robin Hall, who uses a hands-on teaching style. His method, “learn by playing,” allows students to start playing actual tunes right away. Pianoforall is compatible with both computers (Mac, PC) and smartphones (iOS, Android).

Once you get lifetime membership, you can download all the ebooks directly to your device. Pianoforall has a community of nearly half a million learners. It’s recognized for providing top-notch piano instruction on the web.

What is inside the Pianoforall program?

The Pianoforall program is a comprehensive digital piano learning package. It includes a collection of ten e-books filled with tunes, chords, and exercises across various piano styles. Along with practical lessons, the program offers essential music theory to understand each genre better. Each ebook contains over 200 videos where Robin Hall explains and shows how to use the piano keys, making it easier for learners to remember the lessons.

The videos show Robin playing a piano at the bottom of the screen, with an animated keyboard displayed above to clearly indicate the keys being used. This visual guide simplifies learning the correct notes, handling the instrument, and producing the right tones.

Additionally, the program features over 500 audio tracks for exercises and songs, placed strategically alongside the lessons for immediate vocal feedback. These audio guides are especially beneficial for auditory learners, allowing them to hear the exercises before they play them.

What are the nine e-books of Pianoforall?

Each guide in Pianoforall is designed with a clear focus, allowing you to apply your new skills. It’s best to go through them sequentially, but feel free to dive into Guide Nine at any time.

Guide 1: Festive Keys

Dive into the world of piano with this introductory guide. It emphasises the importance of mastering chords and rhythms as the foundation for creativity, melody crafting, and advanced sight-reading. Starting with the piano notes, it quickly moves to playing basic chords.

The pace here is quick, covering rhythm and note identification faster than traditional lessons, so revisiting sections for mastery is recommended.

You’ll learn about rhythms used in hit songs and how to mix them with chords to create music. By the end, you’ll be ready to play popular tunes and even accompany singers with the “Amazing Broken Chord Ballad.”

Guide 2: Rhythm and Blues

This guide builds on known chords with blues rhythms. The golden rule is to practice the left-hand patterns until they feel second nature. You’ll learn to play a classic 12-bar blues in any key and explore five key blues rhythms.

Guide 3: Chord Mastery

Here, you’ll master every chord and its variations for each key. Practice progressions and a unique memory method for chords are included, along with the “Cycle of Fifths,” a concept that connects all musical keys and their relationships.

Guide 4: Complex Chords Simplified

Learn to interpret chord symbols and experiment with complex chords using a special formula. Get inspired by a “Manilow Mood” piece, then explore condensed and cluster chord patterns. The guide concludes with a Beatles-inspired lesson and a selection of their hits to play.

Guide 5: Crafting Ballads

This guide offers a framework for creating your ballad tunes and a detailed method for ballad performance. It encourages experimenting with left-hand chord variations and the versatile pentatonic scales.

Guide 6: Jazz Foundations

Despite its rich content, this guide lays the groundwork for jazz. It suggests transcribing audio samples to grasp jazz rhythms and explores jazz in four distinct styles, offering plenty of tips and techniques for jazz improvisation.

Book 7: Blues Mastery & Rhythmic Illusions:

Merge the playful chords from earlier lessons with the complex blues beats you’ve learned. You’ll also pick up techniques for bluesy sounds, like gliding notes, pulsing effects, and stylish endings. The key to sounding authentic is your timing.

Book 8: Classical Music Unleashed:

Dive into the world of classical tunes using written scores. We’ll start with a session on musical keys, fresh symbols, and the language of music. Plus, you’ll get some smart practice tips.

Learn to quickly recognize music with “The Pianoforall Method.” Keep an eye out for well-known chords, beats, and melodies.

Book 9: Accelerated Learning:

Book Nine, crafted by Hall, is filled with exercises for scales and rolling chords. Add these to your daily practice to enhance your skills. It includes intensive practice routines and clever memory aids for immediate use.

Bonus Book: Mindful Music Practice:

While not directly about piano, this guide offers valuable insights into mindfulness, innovation, and concentration, all beneficial for mastering any musical instrument.

Overview of Pianoforall’s Benefits and Drawbacks

Benefits:

● Interactive Learning: Unlike standard ebooks, Pianoforall offers interactive lessons with audio and video, ideal for beginners not used to reading music.

● Immediate Play: Start playing from the first lesson, feeling instant progress.

● Familiar Tunes: Learn with popular songs, making it fun and easier to play by ear.

● Musical Skills: Beyond basics, Pianoforall teaches improvisation and composition, laying a strong musical foundation.

● Balanced Hand Use: The course encourages equal practice for both hands, preventing the left hand from falling behind.

Drawbacks:

● Technique Secondary: Pianoforall doesn’t emphasise traditional techniques like posture and hand movements, which are crucial for playing.

● Music Reading: The course doesn’t focus on reading music, which might leave some gaps in understanding musical notation.

Cost-Effectiveness of Pianoforall

Pianoforall is priced at $39 for lifetime access, a cost-effective option compared to private lessons or other piano apps, offering good value for lifelong learning.

If you're pondering how to start your piano-playing path, you're not alone. Many are torn between traditional, in-person tutoring and modern, digital classes from the comfort of their home. Pianoforall has sparked much debate among novices. The insights shared here stem from my personal viewpoints and encounters.

The journey to becoming a pianist might seem daunting. Monotonous drills, repetitive scales, and rigid lessons can drain the fun out of learning. Deciphering intricate musical scores is akin to translating ancient scripts. Often, players mechanically mimic the notes without grasping the essence of the tunes. Advancement feels painfully slow, and without a mentor's watchful eye, maintaining drive is challenging.

Imagine, though, a more intelligent, gradual method tailored for the everyday person. A method that has you playing actual melodies shortly after starting. A method that prioritises understanding rhythms, chords, and playing by ear rather than just reading notes.

By the conclusion of this piece, you’ll have a clearer picture of Pianoforall’s role in your piano education. Should questions linger, or if you wish to recount your own Pianoforall tales, feel free to drop a comment below. I’d be thrilled to hear from you. Now, let’s dive in! The journey to becoming a pianist might seem daunting. Monotonous drills, repetitive scales, and rigid lessons can drain the fun out of learning. Deciphering intricate musical scores is akin to translating ancient scripts. Often, players mechanically mimic the notes without grasping the essence of the tunes. Advancement feels painfully slow, and without a mentor’s watchful eye, maintaining drive is challenging.

PianoForAll is designed to make mastering the piano feasible, straightforward, and fun with its unique, interactive techniques. Does it truly offer significant progress for learners at all stages? What makes it stand out? Are there drawbacks to be aware of?

What Is Pianoforall?

Discover the joy of playing piano with Pianoforall, a digital piano learning suite. It offers a collection of 9 interactive E-books enriched with video tutorials, easy-to-read texts, piano compositions, visual keyboard guides, images, and sound clips. Guided by Robin Hall, a seasoned pianist, you’ll learn to play the piano effectively and with ease.

Embrace the ‘start playing now, grasp the theory later’ approach and find yourself creating beautiful music right from the start. Pianoforall is compatible with computers (both Mac and PC) and portable devices across iOS and Android platforms. Secure your one-time purchase for perpetual access and download the entire Ebook series to your gadget.

PianoForAll stands out as an all-encompassing digital piano class aimed at empowering anyone to master the piano and keyboard. Crafted by the expert pianist and educator Robin Hall, PianoForAll is dedicated to making the art of piano playing accessible and delightful for novices and seasoned players alike, enhancing their musical repertoire."

Overview of PianoForAll

Unlock the secrets of piano playing with Pianoforall, a comprehensive digital course featuring 9 interactive ebooks. This course guides learners from the very basics to more advanced techniques.

Highlights of Pianoforall:

● Over 300 visual tutorials - Learn everything from the correct finger placement to mastering well-known tunes.

● More than 1000 sound clips - Listen to various playing styles and songs at multiple tempos.

● Dynamic digital books - Enjoy a blend of text, pictures, clips, and sounds for an immersive learning experience.

● Ear-based learning - Pick up melodies without the need to read music sheets.

● Diverse musical genres - Explore different styles like rhythmic piano, blues, love songs, freeform, and others.

● Notation reading skills - Gradually learn to read music to broaden your musical choices.

● Harmony fundamentals - Gain insights into music theory to start creating your own music.

● From novice to skilled - Perfect for absolute beginners and those aiming for Grade 5 proficiency.

The course aims to get students playing enjoyable, familiar melodies swiftly to boost their enthusiasm. It lays down a solid base in harmony, rhythm, and ear-based playing before moving on to reading music.

Pianoforall believes that its hands-on and engaging teaching method is effective for all types of learners, making the dream of playing the piano both attainable and delightful.

Gradual Learning Ebooks

A series of 9 ebooks creates a gradual learning journey that enhances your abilities step by step. Each ebook introduces and reinforces new concepts or skills until they are second nature.

Each chapter contains brief, manageable exercises that concentrate on one skill at a time, ensuring learners don’t feel swamped. At the end of each chapter, there are full songs to practice the newly learned skills.

As you progress through the series, the books present more complex challenges and diverse musical styles. However, the increase in difficulty is slow, allowing learners to stay within their comfort zone.

Engaging Multimedia Lessons

Lessons combine text, visuals, video, and audio to cater to different learning preferences. Videos provide a detailed analysis of hand positions and movements. Audio examples help learners understand how new techniques should sound.

These multimedia ebooks offer a versatile learning experience. You can engage with the material by reading, watching, listening, and playing along, all without breaking your learning stride.

Emphasis on Ear Training

PianoForAll initially emphasises ear training over reading musical notes. Learners identify notes on the keyboard using patterns and visual cues instead of traditional note reading.

This approach helps learners play with confidence from the beginning, keeping them inspired. The reading of piano music sheets is introduced at a later stage to broaden learners’ musical range and skills.

Rhythm Takes Precedence

In PianoForAll, mastering rhythm is more important than melody at first. The method focuses on developing a strong sense of timing and rhythm before tackling complex melodies.

Learners start with left-hand chord patterns and rhythms, then gradually add simple melodies with the right hand. This foundation in rhythm helps integrate other musical elements more smoothly.

Chord Knowledge Over Scales

Instead of starting with scales, PianoForAll teaches chord theory first, as learning too many scales too soon can be less enjoyable and feel unrelated to actual music playing. The program emphasises understanding chords, intervals, and progressions. Scales are introduced later to enhance technique after a solid under staIrs PianoForAll Right for Beginners?

Is PianoForAll Suitable for New Players?

PianoForAll is well-regarded for its beginner-friendly approach to piano learning. Here’s why it’s great for those just starting out:

No Need for Prior Music Skills You don’t need any music background to start. The first book guides you through the essentials like where to place your hands, how to sit, and which finger goes where. Clear instructions and video demos make every step easy to follow.

Step-by-Step Guidance The lessons build on each other gradually, so you’re not swamped with info. Even the tricky music theory is broken down into bite-sized pieces that are simple to grasp and use.

Play Songs Quickly You’ll be playing tunes that everyone knows early on, unlike other methods that delay this for a long time. Each exercise is part of a famous song, making practice fun and rewarding, and building your abilities without stress.

Learn at Your Comfort There’s no rush because there are no scheduled classes. You can take your time with the books, ensuring you’ve got the basics down before moving on.

Short, Memorable Lessons The lessons are brief, so you can remember what you learn. Plus, with the interactive ebook, you can go over the lessons as many times as you need, stress-free.

Fun Learning Journey Many quit piano when it gets boring, but PianoForAll keeps it exciting by having you play enjoyable music right from the start. Videos are included right in the lessons, so you have a visual aid, making learning more dynamic and keeping you motivated."

PianoForAll’s Advantages and Disadvantages

Advantages

● All-In-One Learning: The program offers 9 ebooks that guide you from the basics to more advanced play.

● Interactive Learning: Videos, audios, and music sheets make the learning process fun and engaging.

● Quick Results: You’ll be able to play well-known melodies in just a few hours, which is great for staying motivated.

● Ear Training Focus: The course emphasises listening and playing, improvisation, and understanding chords over just reading notes.

● Organised Lessons: Each lesson builds on the last, making it easy to follow and learn progressively.

● Diverse Music Styles: Whether you like rock, pop, blues, jazz, latin, or ragtime, this course has it all.

● For Everyone: No matter your age or skill level, you can learn and enjoy this course.

● Learn at Your Own Speed: Move through the lessons at a pace that feels right for you.

● Risk-Free Trial: Try it out for 60 days and if it’s not for you, get your money back.

● Community Support: Join an online group of fellow learners to exchange tips and stay inspired.

Disadvantages

● Less One-on-One: It doesn’t offer the same personal touch as a live teacher might to help fix mistakes.

● Basic Reading Skills: While it teaches the basics of reading music, there’s more to learn.

● Modern Focus: If you’re into classical music, this might not be the focus you’re looking for.

Pricing, Deals, and Promises

You can download PianoForAll from their site. It usually costs $79, but you can often find it for $49.

You have 60 days to try it and can get a refund if it’s not for you.

Should You Get PianoForAll?

In short, PianoForAll is a top-notch online piano course. Created by Robin Hall, it’s a well-thought-out program that works for most people.

It’s especially good for adults who want to learn independently. The course focuses on playing by ear and understanding music, which is more practical for those not trained in classical music.

It helps beginners play fun songs fast and helps more experienced players improve. It covers a wide range of music styles, more than most other courses.

But remember, you’ll need to put in the work. If you need a lot of one-on-one help or want to focus on one music style, you might want to look at other options.

For adults looking to learn piano basics in an enjoyable way, PianoForAll is a great choice. It has lots of positive feedback and a 60-day trial period.

Overall Rating: 4.5 / 5

For anyone wanting to quickly learn piano with the benefits of personal lessons anytime, PianoForAll is worth considering.

Pianoforall is a comprehensive online piano course suitable for everyone. It combines theory and practice, allowing learners to progress from basics to more advanced skills. While it may not cover advanced classical pieces, it equips learners to play in various settings, fulfilling the needs of enthusiastic students.