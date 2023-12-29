Pianoforall Reviews 2024 : An Effective and Easy Way to Learn Piano by Yourself

Robin Hall is an artist who is famous for his cartoons. He used to sell his art and music as a freelancer when he started his career. He also plays the piano. Robin Hall added to his career by working as a personal teacher, helping people learn the piano and turn their natural artistic talents into skills that they could use in the real world as professional cartoonists.

Some people wonder if it is better to learn music by listening or by reading notes. Hall thinks that listening is the best way. As he got more experienced, he started to sell books, like “The Cartoonist’s Workbook.” It teaches his readers well by using things like art, text, funny stories, and jokes. He realized that he could use these things to teach piano too. He first tried these methods, which worked very well, and then he made them into the Pianoforall program.

What do you get when you join Pianoforall? You get the following things with your one-time payment:

These e-books teach you different kinds of music for the piano, such as chords, melodies, and exercises. There are nine books in total, plus one extra book. They also give you enough theory to help you understand each lesson. I will explain each book more in the next paragraphs.

Over 200 Video Lessons - Videos of Robin Hall showing and doing keyboard things are part of the e-book, helping students remember new things.

The lesson is done on a lower keyboard, while the moving keyboard above shows which notes he is playing. This makes it easy to see which notes you have to play, how your hands should be, and what it should sound like.

Over 500 audio exercises and songs - These are next to each exercise to give you quick feedback on how you sound. Those who learn better by hearing will find it useful to listen to each exercise before trying it.

Books 1-4: The Foundation

Books 1-4 help you start playing, using a chord way. But there are some extra things that are part of this way that make a big difference in your playing and also prepare you for later success with reading notes if you want to.

Teaching You Rhythm FROM THE START It is one thing to learn how to play chords, which lets you start playing songs fast, but to make your playing SOUND like the song, you also need to learn how to add rhythm patterns to your playing. This is something that makes The Piano Man Approach different from Piano in 21 Days; the Piano Man Approach course uses a lot of left hand rhythm patterns that make your version of a song sound much more like the real thing and keep your songs from sounding the same. Playing with rhythm is very hard, but finishing the Piano Man Approach made my playing much better.

Piano For All teaches you simple basic common left hand rhythms and walking bass lines from the start which makes you good at using your left and right hands together. I wish I had learned more rhythm in my playing from the start instead of having to learn it later, so Piano For All does a great job of this! And even with all the left hand rhythms I learned from the Piano Man Approach, I learned (and am still learning) MANY more amazing rhythms from Piano For All.

"Showing Sheet Music In All Examples – But NO Reading Yet

Robin shows sheet music in most of the examples in the book from the beginning, but does NOT want you to be reading any of the notes; instead it is there for you to get a “general idea” of the shapes, patterns and rhythm. He will also show chord symbols which not only start to teach you what a chord looks like in sheet music, but also start to prepare you to read lead sheets if you like. This is a very clever way to get you slowly used to sheet music.

For example in the picture below, in the bottom right, you can look at that and see that you are playing a left – right hand rhythm that changes with bass notes (shown) for the left hand and chords shown for the right. This is not only a great start to learn to read music later, but it is also very helpful even for those players not interested in learning to see and read – having a basic skill to look at sheet music and understand “what is happening” is a very helpful skill.

Books 5-8: The Hard Stuff & Classical / Sheet Music After you finish the first four books, you really have a great strong start to begin the harder stuff in books 5-9. At this point, I am still doing the first 4 but have looked at the other books and I am really excited about books 5-7 (ballads, blues and jazz – those are what I like!). I might even try the “Tame The Classics” book once there to try and improve my very little sheet music skills.

Book 9: “Speed Learning” Book 9 is a HUGE source of tips and tricks, practice ways & daily exercises etc. This book has a LOT of very helpful reference stuff and exercises. Depending on your music knowledge this might be a book you could do at any time during the course. If you are a real beginner, then you should probably do it last, or maybe wait to read it until you are done with the “start” books (1-4). I am still a beginner but have been playing for a few years now, so I actually read/looked at this book quickly looking for helpful tips, tricks and exercises that are good for my skill, experience and likes, and found some great stuff (blues exercises and exercises – again what I like!). And it is also good to have a general idea of what this book has while you do the rest of the course so you can use it when you need to.

Piano For All – Package Choices / Price Piano For All has one very easy price choice – pay once, get forever access. And the best part? This course is (in my opinion) very cheap – it has a lot of stuff, and when I wrote this review it only cost about $79 USD (and also when I wrote this review, you will often find it for much less than that even!

With so much stuff for SUCH a low price, to me it was very easy to buy this course. Even though I am still doing other courses, this is too good to miss.

"Pianoforall Good and Bad Points

Let’s now list the good and bad points of the Pianoforall teaching course.

Good:

Sound and picture lessons. Pianoforall is not like traditional ebooks and printed books. It gives you picture and sound learning choices, which are very helpful for beginners who don’t like reading music.

The ebooks have sound and video parts, making it easy to get the content you need.

You can start playing right away. From the first lesson, you will feel like you are getting better.

Use famous songs. This will make it easier for you to play by listening and you’ll also have fun playing songs you know.

Music makes you more musical. Piano ways for beginners often don’t teach you how to play by listening, make up, and write tunes.

These skills are taught by Pianoforall, which will give you a strong start in musicality and make sure that you always have something to play.

Lets you use your left hand more than traditional piano programs.

Like many traditional piano players, I was used to only using my right hand. I found it hard to use the left-hand parts of my songs as they got more hard.

Pianoforall makes you practice with your left hand more than your right hand, so students will have less chance of having a weak left hand.

The information is easy to understand and shown clearly. Although e-books may seem a little less complete than printed books such as Faber’s Piano Adventures, they are well planned and clear to see.

Bad:

Technique is not the main thing. Traditional piano teachers tell their students about their hand place, body, wrist, finger, body moves, and wrist move.

This is a problem with online piano lessons in general. Pianoforall, however, does not talk about this problem.

You can add to the course by lessons (YouTube count) that teach body, and other techniques.

Don’t read music. You should not read music.

It would be easy, then, to finish the course with a bad understanding of music reading.

Many words and signs used in piano writing are missing. This book is enough for students who want to learn how to play simple sheet music and make up. But, it leaves out many words and signs that can make those who want to learn more confused.

Hall says that you add to your course with stuff that teaches music writing words and signs if you are one of these students.

"Why Should You Choose This Course?