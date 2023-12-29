Pianoforall Reviews 2024 : An Effective and Easy Way to Learn Piano by Yourself

Pianoforall is a good choice if you want to learn piano online.
Pianoforall has more than 450,000 students. It is a popular online piano course. The teacher uses a way of playing chords, "play first, learn later, " which makes you sound like an expert right away. Robin Hall, the maker, says that he will teach you how to “play piano by listening, make up your own music, and then read piano notes.” Each lesson helps you learn a new skill in a very short time, in a clear way.
Some people say 20-30 minutes of practice every day is enough to make you sound good in a few days. How does Pianoforall work? Does it do what it says? Keep reading to see if Pianoforall is right for you.
What You Need to Start With Pianoforall Lessons Pianoforall lets you use what you have for the course. But you need a piano or keyboard.
It is better to have a 61 key keyboard to practice than none.
But if you really want to learn piano, I suggest you get a 88-key digital keyboard as soon as you can.
Most 61 key keyboards are lighter than a real piano keyboard.
The 88 keys that feel like a hammer make a digital piano. This helps you get stronger fingers.
You can download e-books to your Mac or PC, iPhone, iPad and Android.
You need a Windows PC to see the e-books and hear the sound clips.
You need the same app for an Android phone. You can get it for free from Google Play.
You can also use the books app that comes with your Mac or iPad.
Pianoforall’s website has clear instructions, links to get things, and a help section if something goes wrong.
"What is PIANOFORALL?
PIANOFORALL is a famous and reliable online course that started in 2006 by Robin Hall. The piano lessons are in eBooks, with videos and audios (you can also use them on an iPad). You will learn to play by listening and also to read music. The videos and audios are new and good quality.
PIANOFORALL teaches you all kinds of piano music like pop, jazz, ballads, blues and classical. The directions are clear but easy to follow. PIANOFORALL also shows you how to sound good from the start.
PIANOFORALL has 10 eBooks for you. Book 1 teaches you piano chords for a nice rhythm style piano. This is simple and you will sound like an expert right away. This makes you want to learn more. Then you can learn from the eBooks that have more skills like jazz and classical. There are 500 audio piano lessons in the eBooks. You can learn faster from these audio lessons. Just click on the sound icon and you hear a lesson right away.
There are also 200 video lessons for each step. If you don’t understand the written direction, just watch the video to learn quicker.
The best thing about PIANOFORALL is that each eBook has everything you need. When you click on the audio and video files, you can use them right away. You don’t have to open many files in different windows to see or hear them. You can download the course to your computer and use it anytime. It is one of the easiest and quickest lessons online.
Many people teach the old ways and songs for piano. Others may only teach you the basic kinds of music. If you want to learn more you have to pay more. Pianoforall gives you a strong start in music. After you finish the course you will be able to play any kind of music. The eBooks are made so that you will sound like an expert in a few days from starting the course. Isn’t that exciting? Pianoforall teaches you to play by listening and reading music notes. You learn much quicker by this way. The best thing about Pianoforall is that anyone can learn how to play the piano with this course. Even if you can’t play a sound or if you think it is too late, don’t be sad. Pianoforall is the right course for you. Good lessons are given to everyone at a very low price.
I learned how to play piano from other online courses (Piano in 21 Days & The Piano Man Approach) that are both great courses that teach piano using chords (there is NO sheet music/reading in those courses; it is true that you don’t NEED to read sheet music to learn piano!). Piano For All makes it even easier to start playing than other chord courses by not teaching at the beginning how and why chords are made the way they are - he just shows them to you and says “just do this for now, I’ll tell you why later”. He uses a good example that I can understand from having many guitar and bass lessons when I was young - if you have beginner guitar lessons, your guitar teacher is NOT going to say “OK remember all the sounds on the guitar and let’s start reading Mary Had A Little Lamb and doing scales”; they will instead say “put your fingers here - this is a C chord - don’t ask why I’ll tell you later just do THIS” and will teach you some basics of playing (rhythm! more on that later) to start. And starting to play something is fun and makes you happy which makes you play and learn more!
Learning piano with chords is the fastest way to start, and works very well for modern music. But if you DO want to also play classical music or even if you just want to learn more, then you will need to work on reading sheet music. This is where Piano For All’s way of teaching is very smart, and works well whether you like classical / reading sheet music or not. Books 1-4 give you a chord start that makes you play (and have fun) quickly, and then you can build on that start with more skills before doing (if you WANT to) classical and reading sheet music.
Robin Hall is an artist who is famous for his cartoons. He used to sell his art and music as a freelancer when he started his career. He also plays the piano. Robin Hall added to his career by working as a personal teacher, helping people learn the piano and turn their natural artistic talents into skills that they could use in the real world as professional cartoonists.
Some people wonder if it is better to learn music by listening or by reading notes. Hall thinks that listening is the best way. As he got more experienced, he started to sell books, like “The Cartoonist’s Workbook.” It teaches his readers well by using things like art, text, funny stories, and jokes. He realized that he could use these things to teach piano too. He first tried these methods, which worked very well, and then he made them into the Pianoforall program.
What do you get when you join Pianoforall? You get the following things with your one-time payment:
These e-books teach you different kinds of music for the piano, such as chords, melodies, and exercises. There are nine books in total, plus one extra book. They also give you enough theory to help you understand each lesson. I will explain each book more in the next paragraphs.
Over 200 Video Lessons - Videos of Robin Hall showing and doing keyboard things are part of the e-book, helping students remember new things.
The lesson is done on a lower keyboard, while the moving keyboard above shows which notes he is playing. This makes it easy to see which notes you have to play, how your hands should be, and what it should sound like.
Over 500 audio exercises and songs - These are next to each exercise to give you quick feedback on how you sound. Those who learn better by hearing will find it useful to listen to each exercise before trying it.
Books 1-4: The Foundation
Books 1-4 help you start playing, using a chord way. But there are some extra things that are part of this way that make a big difference in your playing and also prepare you for later success with reading notes if you want to.
Teaching You Rhythm FROM THE START It is one thing to learn how to play chords, which lets you start playing songs fast, but to make your playing SOUND like the song, you also need to learn how to add rhythm patterns to your playing. This is something that makes The Piano Man Approach different from Piano in 21 Days; the Piano Man Approach course uses a lot of left hand rhythm patterns that make your version of a song sound much more like the real thing and keep your songs from sounding the same. Playing with rhythm is very hard, but finishing the Piano Man Approach made my playing much better.
Piano For All teaches you simple basic common left hand rhythms and walking bass lines from the start which makes you good at using your left and right hands together. I wish I had learned more rhythm in my playing from the start instead of having to learn it later, so Piano For All does a great job of this! And even with all the left hand rhythms I learned from the Piano Man Approach, I learned (and am still learning) MANY more amazing rhythms from Piano For All.
"Showing Sheet Music In All Examples – But NO Reading Yet
Robin shows sheet music in most of the examples in the book from the beginning, but does NOT want you to be reading any of the notes; instead it is there for you to get a “general idea” of the shapes, patterns and rhythm. He will also show chord symbols which not only start to teach you what a chord looks like in sheet music, but also start to prepare you to read lead sheets if you like. This is a very clever way to get you slowly used to sheet music.
For example in the picture below, in the bottom right, you can look at that and see that you are playing a left – right hand rhythm that changes with bass notes (shown) for the left hand and chords shown for the right. This is not only a great start to learn to read music later, but it is also very helpful even for those players not interested in learning to see and read – having a basic skill to look at sheet music and understand “what is happening” is a very helpful skill.
Books 5-8: The Hard Stuff & Classical / Sheet Music After you finish the first four books, you really have a great strong start to begin the harder stuff in books 5-9. At this point, I am still doing the first 4 but have looked at the other books and I am really excited about books 5-7 (ballads, blues and jazz – those are what I like!). I might even try the “Tame The Classics” book once there to try and improve my very little sheet music skills.
Book 9: “Speed Learning” Book 9 is a HUGE source of tips and tricks, practice ways & daily exercises etc. This book has a LOT of very helpful reference stuff and exercises. Depending on your music knowledge this might be a book you could do at any time during the course. If you are a real beginner, then you should probably do it last, or maybe wait to read it until you are done with the “start” books (1-4). I am still a beginner but have been playing for a few years now, so I actually read/looked at this book quickly looking for helpful tips, tricks and exercises that are good for my skill, experience and likes, and found some great stuff (blues exercises and exercises – again what I like!). And it is also good to have a general idea of what this book has while you do the rest of the course so you can use it when you need to.
Piano For All – Package Choices / Price Piano For All has one very easy price choice – pay once, get forever access. And the best part? This course is (in my opinion) very cheap – it has a lot of stuff, and when I wrote this review it only cost about $79 USD (and also when I wrote this review, you will often find it for much less than that even!
With so much stuff for SUCH a low price, to me it was very easy to buy this course. Even though I am still doing other courses, this is too good to miss.
"Pianoforall Good and Bad Points
Let’s now list the good and bad points of the Pianoforall teaching course.
Good:
Sound and picture lessons. Pianoforall is not like traditional ebooks and printed books. It gives you picture and sound learning choices, which are very helpful for beginners who don’t like reading music.
The ebooks have sound and video parts, making it easy to get the content you need.
You can start playing right away. From the first lesson, you will feel like you are getting better.
Use famous songs. This will make it easier for you to play by listening and you’ll also have fun playing songs you know.
Music makes you more musical. Piano ways for beginners often don’t teach you how to play by listening, make up, and write tunes.
These skills are taught by Pianoforall, which will give you a strong start in musicality and make sure that you always have something to play.
Lets you use your left hand more than traditional piano programs.
Like many traditional piano players, I was used to only using my right hand. I found it hard to use the left-hand parts of my songs as they got more hard.
Pianoforall makes you practice with your left hand more than your right hand, so students will have less chance of having a weak left hand.
The information is easy to understand and shown clearly. Although e-books may seem a little less complete than printed books such as Faber’s Piano Adventures, they are well planned and clear to see.
Bad:
Technique is not the main thing. Traditional piano teachers tell their students about their hand place, body, wrist, finger, body moves, and wrist move.
This is a problem with online piano lessons in general. Pianoforall, however, does not talk about this problem.
You can add to the course by lessons (YouTube count) that teach body, and other techniques.
Don’t read music. You should not read music.
It would be easy, then, to finish the course with a bad understanding of music reading.
Many words and signs used in piano writing are missing. This book is enough for students who want to learn how to play simple sheet music and make up. But, it leaves out many words and signs that can make those who want to learn more confused.
Hall says that you add to your course with stuff that teaches music writing words and signs if you are one of these students.
Pianoforall is made for total beginners. Its way of teaching is very different from usual piano programs. But, even those who know some classical piano may find it useful in learning to play by listening or making up.
Pianoforall’s focus on blues, jazz and rock n’ roll is a sign that this course is not for people who want to play classical music.
Book Eight shows students how to read short classical songs. But, this course will give you a start that will let you learn more classical playing rather than just teach you.
Even though the stuff may be different, Pianoforall’s first, jump-right-in way is the same as that used in adult piano lessons like Faber’s Adult Piano Adventures books.
Adults want to learn and won’t be happy with simple tunes that kids play. Pianoforall is a good choice for adults and teens who want to make real music fast.
This course’s songs are also for adult learners.
These are great tunes that many people know and like - much better than " Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star". But let’s not forget that older people may be more happy about the songs than younger ones.
Conclusion Pianoforall promises big, but it may give it to you if you work hard. Pianoforall can help you reach your piano goals as long as you are clear about what the course will teach you .
Even though this course will not get you ready for hard classical music, it will give you the skills you need to play in bands, play what people ask, sit at the piano, and just.
Your skills will also give you a strong start to try the kinds of music you love.
It is very important to understand chords, changes and keys to like the music.
Hall compares his course to learning so you can make whatever sentences you want. This is a very good comparison.
Piano for All teaches you from the start how to play music by other people and yourself.
This is a different way, which can sometimes feel like doing things backwards. But it works.
I love this course; I love the way, the look, the stuff, and most of all the price! I can say good things about Piano For All for almost any hopeful (or maybe even better than hopeful) pianist. Even if you have been playing for some time and find that a lot of the stuff is just going over, you will STILL get good things from Piano For All; a good pianist will get some great exercises and exercises just from book 9 that given the low price of this course would be worth the money.
So with all that said, I can say good things about Piano For All – if you want to see the course more, please click my link below. And I also have a link to my full video review as well if you want to see that.