Press Note for Chandigarh University MoU with PwC

Mohali, 30 July – Chandigarh University has become the first Indian university to start a collaborative Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in Applied Finance with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), leading financial advisory firm at the global level, to provide aspiring business students real world business exposure and perspective.

Chandigarh University Registrar Dr GS Brar signed the MoU with Sanjeev Parkar, Senior Director HCM, PwC, at Chandigarh University campus for this MBA in Applied Finance. Others present on the occasion included Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) Devinder Singh, Prof (Dr ) Nilesh Arora Director-University School Of Business, and Krishnan Ravindran, Director, PwC India.

With the signing of MoU with PwC Chandigarh University has become the first Indian University to enter into an academic collaboration with PwC for MBA Applied Finance in order to address the evolving needs of industry and realize the aspirations of millions of Indian students.

“The curriculum of MBA Applied Finance programme has been meticulously designed in collaboration with PwC. This academic program focuses beyond existing finance programs which are there in the country and will open a lot of avenues for the students of financial accounting to achieve their goals not just locally but in the broader sense at the global level also,” said Prof (Dr) Nilesh Arora, Director-University School Of Business, Chandigarh University.

This comprehensive program extends its reach to cutting-edge topics such as Financial Modelling and Forecasting, Assurance and Auditing, Consulting and Advisory and the rapidly evolving landscape of Fintech and Analytics, he said.

On signing of the MoU with PwC, Chandigarh University Chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “We are delighted to unveil an innovative collaboration between our esteemed institutions, Chandigarh University and PwC, aimed at revolutionizing the business education landscape. Internationalization of education and providing global exposure to Indian students is an important feature of New Education Policy. So this collaboration with PwC is a step in that direction,”.

“This unique partnership, between Chandigarh University and PwC brings together the expertise, resources, and perspectives of two renowned institutions to offer a transformative MBA in Applied Finance program. Through a blend of cutting-edge curriculum, renowned faculty, and global networking opportunities, this collaboration will empower aspiring business leaders with the skills and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic world. Together, we are committed to delivering a world-class educational experience that prepares our graduates to lead with integrity, innovation, and impact in the ever-evolving business landscape," Sandhu said.