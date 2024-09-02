Priti Rai on Manipal 90.8 FM: From Corporate Success to Life Coaching Transformation

In a recent interview on Radio Manipal 90.8 FM, Priti, a certified life coach, opened up about her inspiring journey from the corporate world to her current passion for guiding others in their personal and professional growth. Priti’s career began in 2016 with an American firm, where she found herself naturally drawn to deep, meaningful conversations with colleagues and clients. By 2019, she realized that her ability to listen and offer guidance was more than just a professional skill—it was a calling. This discovery led her to explore the field of life coaching, a profession she soon embraced with dedication and enthusiasm.

Reflecting on her journey, Priti shared her experiences from 2013 when she moved from Nagpur to Mumbai. Starting her career in modeling and acting, she eventually transitioned into the corporate sector, where she worked closely with successful professionals from around the world. "Surrounding yourself with positive, successful people is invaluable—it offers lessons and perspectives that can truly transform your life," Priti remarked, emphasizing the importance of learning from those who inspire and challenge you. This belief has been a cornerstone of her approach to life coaching, where she encourages clients to actively seek environments and relationships that foster growth and positivity.

Priti also addressed the emerging importance of life coaching in India, a field that, while still relatively new, is rapidly gaining recognition. Drawing from her experience with international companies, she explained that life coaching can be a critical resource, especially when traditional support systems like friends, family, or colleagues are not enough. She firmly believes that everyone can benefit from life coaching, even if it’s just one session, as it can provide fresh insights and direction during difficult times. The role of a life coach, Priti suggested, is to help individuals navigate their challenges with greater clarity and confidence.

As the interview came to a close, Priti offered valuable advice to students and young professionals: embrace every opportunity for growth, both academically and personally. She highlighted the importance of stepping out of one's comfort zone and surrounding oneself with a small, trusted circle of friends who offer genuine support. "Quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendships and personal connections," Priti noted, encouraging listeners to focus on relationships that truly matter. Her words serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-reflection, lifelong learning, and living with purpose and integrity. For Priti, life coaching is not just a profession but a way of helping others unlock their full potential and live more meaningful lives.