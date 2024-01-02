Profit Maximiser Reviews 2024: Is It Worth The Money And Time?

Profit Maximiser teaches you how to take advantage of offers from UK & Ireland betting sites, casinos, spreadbetting and bingo operators. It’s a very profitable way to earn money from new and existing customer offers. If you follow the easy instructions, it’s very low-risk and you’re almost sure to make a big profit. Nowadays, there are many matched betting products out there. But Profit Maximiser was one of the first ones and it came after Mike Cruickshank’s very popular Bonus Bagging product.

>>>>>>>>> Click Here Visit (Profit Maximiser) Official Website <<<<<<<<<

When we tried Profit Maximiser, we made £391.12 profit and it was very simple! As the next product after Mike Cruickshank’s famous Bonus Bagging, this is a product with a lot to prove. I first tried Profit Maximiser in June 2013. It’s now July 2016 as I write this and it’s still going strong. Let’s be honest here… Bonus Bagging was a very hard product to beat. There are few services online (if any?) that can promise an income of a few hundred pounds to a thousand tax-free. Once you trust the maths of matched betting then Bonus Bagging is a no-brainer. But once you finish all the bookmaker signups does the journey stop there? No. It doesn’t. Or, at least it shouldn’t. And that’s where Profit Maximiser helps you.

Profit Maximiser fills any gap in betting activity. It shows you more bookmaker bonus offers for both new and existing customers and helps you avoid the dangers of casino and spread betting offers. And, it even shows you how you can make money from bonuses at bingo sites! In short, it opens the doors to a new big amount of profit. As I said before, I’ve followed Profit Maximiser from its start. Today, as I write this now it’s membership base has over 6,800 paying members.

The numbers don’t lie and I think this number alone is enough to show the success of this product. But this is a review with a goal to explain what you get for money.

>>>>>>>>> Click Here Visit (Profit Maximiser) Official Website <<<<<<<<<

So, let’s start with a common question…

What makes Profit Maximiser different to Bonus Bagging?

Introduction

When you join Profit Maximiser, you will get login details for the Members Only Area.

It is neat and tidy, with the different sections clearly shown. There is a ‘Start Here’ section which starts with clear explanations, screenshots and videos.

You are first shown a series of ‘risk-free’ offers, then you move on to some which are not ‘risk-free’ but have positive expected value (EV). These can end in a loss sometimes, but you are more likely to make a profit and long-term it is pretty much sure.

The Profit Maximiser forum is actually a private Facebook Group. You can join quickly by emailing Mike Cruickshank and giving him your Facebook profile details. The Group is very busy and you will find lots of extra offers posted by other members.

At the top of the forum is a thread called Let’s stay motivated – Post your total profit since starting Profit Maximiser. When I wrote this, there were more than 2,000 comments!

What is Profit Maximiser?

Profit Maximiser is a service that helps you make sure you earn money from free bets, casino bonuses and more.

If you want to learn how to make money from free bets and bonuses, Profit Maximiser teaches you how to do it step by step.

We often get asked:

How can you keep making money from free bets after you finish the sign up offers? Don’t the free bets end?

The answer is no.

We can keep making money from bookmakers and casinos every day because of something called reload offers.

Profit Maximiser (try it here) shows you how to make money from every offer that is available on any day.

A profit maximiser is any way to make your customers buy more and increase your profit. Selling each product separately is good and still earns a lot of money. But if you want to do better, making more offers for your customers is a great way to get more money faster.

Profit maximisers let you get more value from your current customers and save more money that you would have used for marketing and advertising to get new customers and to deliver to more customers. This means that you can make more money with the same customers you already have, even if you don’t change how much you spend on ads or how much you charge for your products. In other words…

Let’s see some profit maximisers you can use for your business today.

Upselling

Upselling is a way to make your customer buy a more expensive, better version of what they have or want to buy. The product can also be the same product but with more features that make it worth more. Upselling makes your customers want to spend more money and makes them feel like they need to buy it now. Upselling helps your business by making your customers buy more and stay with you longer. When you upsell well, your customers come back to you because you help them with problems they didn’t even know they had.

How to upsell

A study by Predictive Intent says that only about 4% of customers buy more because of upselling. Only 4%! This means that you have to upsell very well to get any more sales. To make the most of this chance,

Make sure that the upsell is not more than 25% more expensive than the original product

Explain why the upsell is better. You need to answer the question, why should I buy this and not that?

Show your most popular products, and show reviews of people who bought the upsell if you can.

Offer products that are related. For upselling, you need to make sure that the product helps with the same problem as the original product. If not, the upsell won’t work.

Upselling should be used to give more value to the customer and not to make money from them. You will still make money, even more, when the upsell is what the customer really wants. Tesla’s buying page is a good example of upselling with good design to make buying easier.

2. Volume discounts

Just like upsell, volume discounts increase the average order value by prompting the customer to buy more of the core product. It works by offering a slight discount on the bulk purchase so that the perceived value per unit is higher than buying the items individually.

Consumable commodities are a favourite for volume discounts. This is because there's still plenty of room to make a decent profit, and since the customer will still return to make the purchases at some point, you're actually doing them a favour.Bundling simplifies the purchase for the customer - rather than buy individual items, they can all be bought at once. The increased sales volume means your business has a greater profit-making opportunity and may even be an opportunity to eliminate stagnant inventory.Many subscription-based systems are a good example of volume discounts. You'll often see a monthly payment and a yearly one, for which the latter is discounted compared to the monthly charges. Taking a look at Grammarly's pricing, the annual plan offers the best value per month, followed by the quarterly plan and the monthly one.

3. Cross-selling

Cross-selling is convincing the existing customer to purchase another product to go with the product they’re buying. Unlike upselling, where the product is directly related to the product on sale, the cross-sell doesn't have to be so. Of course, the more related the items are, the better the conversion rates will be.Most of the products in cross-selling are complementary. For example, if you've bought a camera, you might need a tripod, lens cleaners, storage devices, battery chargers, you get the idea. The consumer often forgets these items, and cross-selling is a wonderful opportunity to provide value to them, which they didn't know they needed.

What is Profit Maximiser and How Does it Work?

Profit Maximiser is a service that helps you make money online.

This is how it works:

Every day, they put new deals from betting sites and online casinos on their website.

These deals include free money, better odds and more.

They teach you how to use a method called matched betting to make a small profit from each deal without much risk.

Profit Maximiser has many tools that can help you make more money and save time, but we will talk about those tools later.

Profit Maximiser costs £97 + VAT (£116.40) for a year, and you can try everything for 14 days for only £1.

This is a very good price compared to other similar services, which start at £150+.

Is Profit Maximiser a Scam?

Many people ask us this question.

Their website is not as fancy or modern as others, and this makes some people think they are a scam.

But we can tell you the truth:

Profit Maximiser is NOT a scam at all.

Actually, the owner of the website, Mike, helps you to make back the cost of Profit Maximiser in three days or less – some people do it in one day.

The website is simple because they don’t spend a lot of money on design or development. They pass those savings to you.

To start, you need to make an account first – which is easy. You just need to enter your name, email, and phone number and click on registering now. After you make an account, they will call you and explain everything about the website. Then, you can do the next step – putting money in your account.

You need to put at least $250 in your account. This is the money you will use to buy and sell crypto on the website. You can’t use any of the features on the website without putting money in your account.

After you put money in your account, you can choose some settings – like the price range you want to buy or sell crypto. But this is optional.

After you make an account, the tools on the website start looking at the markets and finding the best times to buy and sell different crypto.

When buying crypto, the tools look for coins that are very cheap and have a good chance of going up. When selling, they look for signs that the price is too high and will go down soon.

The website suggests that new users let Profit Maximiser do all the trading for them. This way, you don’t have to watch the markets all the time and act fast.

But this system is not perfect. And the website doesn’t tell you how often it works. So you need to be careful. You might not make money. Luckily, Profit Maximiser lets you take your money out any time. It can take up to 24 hours to get your money.