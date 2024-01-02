Profit Maximiser Reviews 2024: Is It Worth The Money And Time?

Profit Maximiser teaches you how to take advantage of offers from UK & Ireland betting sites, casinos, spreadbetting and bingo operators. It’s a very profitable way to earn money from new and existing customer offers. If you follow the easy instructions, it’s very low-risk and you’re almost sure to make a big profit. Nowadays, there are many matched betting products out there. But Profit Maximiser was one of the first ones and it came after Mike Cruickshank’s very popular Bonus Bagging product.
When we tried Profit Maximiser, we made £391.12 profit and it was very simple! As the next product after Mike Cruickshank’s famous Bonus Bagging, this is a product with a lot to prove. I first tried Profit Maximiser in June 2013. It’s now July 2016 as I write this and it’s still going strong. Let’s be honest here… Bonus Bagging was a very hard product to beat. There are few services online (if any?) that can promise an income of a few hundred pounds to a thousand tax-free. Once you trust the maths of matched betting then Bonus Bagging is a no-brainer. But once you finish all the bookmaker signups does the journey stop there? No. It doesn’t. Or, at least it shouldn’t. And that’s where Profit Maximiser helps you.
Profit Maximiser fills any gap in betting activity. It shows you more bookmaker bonus offers for both new and existing customers and helps you avoid the dangers of casino and spread betting offers. And, it even shows you how you can make money from bonuses at bingo sites! In short, it opens the doors to a new big amount of profit. As I said before, I’ve followed Profit Maximiser from its start. Today, as I write this now it’s membership base has over 6,800 paying members.
The numbers don’t lie and I think this number alone is enough to show the success of this product. But this is a review with a goal to explain what you get for money.
So, let’s start with a common question…
What makes Profit Maximiser different to Bonus Bagging?
When you join Profit Maximiser, you will get login details for the Members Only Area.
It is neat and tidy, with the different sections clearly shown. There is a ‘Start Here’ section which starts with clear explanations, screenshots and videos.
You are first shown a series of ‘risk-free’ offers, then you move on to some which are not ‘risk-free’ but have positive expected value (EV). These can end in a loss sometimes, but you are more likely to make a profit and long-term it is pretty much sure.
The Profit Maximiser forum is actually a private Facebook Group. You can join quickly by emailing Mike Cruickshank and giving him your Facebook profile details. The Group is very busy and you will find lots of extra offers posted by other members.
At the top of the forum is a thread called Let’s stay motivated – Post your total profit since starting Profit Maximiser. When I wrote this, there were more than 2,000 comments!
What is Profit Maximiser?
Profit Maximiser is a service that helps you make sure you earn money from free bets, casino bonuses and more.
If you want to learn how to make money from free bets and bonuses, Profit Maximiser teaches you how to do it step by step.
How can you keep making money from free bets after you finish the sign up offers? Don’t the free bets end?
The answer is no.
We can keep making money from bookmakers and casinos every day because of something called reload offers.
Profit Maximiser (try it here) shows you how to make money from every offer that is available on any day.
Profit Maximiser is a service that helps you make money online.
This is how it works:
Every day, they put new deals from betting sites and online casinos on their website.
These deals include free money, better odds and more.
They teach you how to use a method called matched betting to make a small profit from each deal without much risk.
Profit Maximiser has many tools that can help you make more money and save time, but we will talk about those tools later.
Profit Maximiser costs £97 + VAT (£116.40) for a year, and you can try everything for 14 days for only £1.
This is a very good price compared to other similar services, which start at £150+.
Is Profit Maximiser a Scam?
Many people ask us this question.
Their website is not as fancy or modern as others, and this makes some people think they are a scam.
But we can tell you the truth:
Profit Maximiser is NOT a scam at all.
Actually, the owner of the website, Mike, helps you to make back the cost of Profit Maximiser in three days or less – some people do it in one day.
The website is simple because they don’t spend a lot of money on design or development. They pass those savings to you.
benefitting
Mike Cruickshank’s customer service may be very good, but he has limited time. He is only one person, after all.
But, PM uses social media in a way that Bonus Bagging did not, to make a better experience for its members.
Members are welcome to share opportunities in the forum for everyone’s benefit: and this is what they are doing, in a helpful way.
Some of the offers they find can be very short, so they would be too quick for a service like Bonus Bagging.
But they are easy to use with a Facebook forum, with automatic messages showing when someone has something new and exciting to say.
Even better, sometimes a reader will find something very special… and then, Mike gets involved.
This happened recently when a reader saw how slow a certain bookie was (and still is!) to change its prices in a certain market (I can’t be very clear without revealing the secret).
Mike saw this was not a one-time thing, and has made a new video, showing how to use this bookie’s mistake without any risk.
He could not do this without the help of a very careful forum member!
How Much Does Profit Maximiser Cost?
You can use the site for 14 days by paying only one pound. To use it fully, Profit Maximiser charges £118.80 (including VAT) every year.
Now that you have an idea of what profit maximiser does; let’s see what it offers.
Casino deals Sports betting deals Odds comparison Offer Schedule Guides Group Email help centre Extras
Casino Deals
Casino deals are the best thing about Profit Maximiser. But we know that casino betting is not for everyone and that’s something to remember in any Profit Maximiser Review. Casino betting is different from regular matched betting, where you make money slowly and steadily. Casino deals have a lot of changes.
Changes mean that your money can go up or down. Profit Maximiser checks each deal and tells you if the deal is +EV (Positive Expected Value) or not, which is a useful thing to know because you usually only want to do +EV deals.
With casino betting, your money can have big swings. You can also win big. The site shows that someone won more than £500,000 from a casino deal in 2015. Casino deals need at least £200 to start, but the Profit maximizer change feature makes you more likely to win money from casino deals. Compared to other matched betting sites, Profit maximiser is one of the best for casino deals.
Sports Betting Deals Profit Maximiser sports betting deals are amazing because the site shows you how to use the deals to make more money. This saves you time. Profit Maximiser has three tools to make your sports betting easier. They are:
Guides Odds matcher Schedule Guides: These are videos or pdfs that show you how to do sports betting. When you join Profit Maximiser, you can see the guides on a private site. The guides are the best way to learn fast. You can choose the video or the written guide, whichever you prefer, and follow it to make money with little or no trouble at all.
Odds Matcher: This tool helps to find odds that are very close between the bookmaker and the betting exchange site. It saves you the hassle of looking for close matches yourself. It shows you how much money you can make before the game starts. You just need to enter the data correctly into the calculator, place your bet and let the odds matcher work its magic.
Schedule: The schedule helps you to stay organised and reminds you of the daily deals. You can also get emails with the best deals each day, which is a great service.
Group Profit maximizer has a private Facebook group where people share tips and tricks. You can join a community of people who have a lot of betting experience and can answer your questions. It is where you can talk to the best bonus hunters who will help you succeed.
In this group, you’ll learn about unclear things in the casino and how to use them to make money. It’s a very useful place.
Email Help Center: The site is easy to use, and you can find an answer to any question you have, but Profit Maximiser also has a fast email help centre that is always ready to help you with anything you need.
Extra Features
Profit Maximiser has extra features on their websites that make you enjoy it more. But these extra features are not free. You need to pay more money to use them. Still, these extra features are very good at making your time at Profit Maximiser worth it, so let’s discuss them.
Bonus Bagging Accumulator Generator EV Maximiser Eachway Sniper Betfair sniper Bookie blowout Bonus Bagging If you are new to matched betting, then this is for you. It explains matched betting and helps you make more money from matched betting. Even if you know nothing about betting, just get a bonus bag!
EV Maximiser
Many sites have wrong calculators that can make you lose your bets with casino offers. The EV maximiser, however, will help you find out which offers are good or bad before starting.
Each Way Sniper
If you like horse racing bets, the each-way sniper is for you! The special tool helps you use horse races to get the most wins while taking the least risk possible.
Betfair Sniper
Betfair sniper is also for horse racing bets. It’s a tool that helps you trade the changes before the start to hopefully make money.
Bookie Blowout
Bookie blowout gives you advice the night before racing with the goal of betting against the bet on Exchanges to make money. This might make your account limited, though, and bookmakers will have their limits lower the night before racing anyway.
Is Profit Maximiser Good?
After a careful evaluation, Profit Maximiser shows to be a platform that gives a lot of value for matched bettors and bonus seekers. From their complete guide for beginners to their advanced tools and friendly community, Profit Maximiser covers all the important parts of matched betting. Its focus on repeat offers and casino deals makes it different from others, letting users make steady profits over time. With a good record and many happy stories, Profit Maximiser has made itself a trustworthy and respected service in the world of matched betting.